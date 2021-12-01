Global Proteomics Report 2021-2030 - the Largest Market Expansion will be in Bioinformatics and Protein Biochip Technologies

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proteomics - Technologies, Markets and Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The markets for proteomic technologies are difficult to estimate as they are not distinct but overlap with those of genomics, gene expression, high throughput screening, drug discovery and molecular diagnostics.

Markets for proteomic technologies are analyzed for the year 2020 and are projected to years 2024 and 2030. The largest expansion will be in bioinformatics and protein biochip technologies. Important areas of application are cancer and neurological disorders.

This report describes and evaluates the proteomic technologies that will play an important role in drug discovery, molecular diagnostics and practice of medicine in the post-genomic era - the first decade of the 21st century.

The most commonly used technologies are 2D gel electrophoresis for protein separation and analysis of proteins by mass spectrometry. Microanalytical protein characterization with multidimensional liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry improves the throughput and reliability of peptide mapping.

Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Mass Spectrometry (MALDI-MS) has become a widely used method for the determination of biomolecules including peptides, proteins. Functional proteomics technologies include yeast two-hybrid system for studying protein-protein interactions.

Establishing a proteomics platform in the industrial setting initially requires the implementation of a series of robotic systems to allow a high-throughput approach for analysis and identification of differences observed on 2D electrophoresis gels. Protein chips are also proving to be useful.

Proteomic technologies are now being integrated into the drug discovery process as complementary to genomic approaches. Toxicoproteomics, i.e. the evaluation of protein expression for the understanding of toxic events, is an important application of proteomics in preclinical drug safety. The use of bioinformatics is essential for analyzing the massive amount of data generated from both genomics and proteomics.



Proteomics is providing a better understanding of pathomechanisms of human diseases. Analysis of different levels of gene expression in healthy and diseased tissues by proteomic approaches is as important as the detection of mutations and polymorphisms at the genomic level and may be of more value in designing a rational therapy.

Protein distribution/characterization in body tissues and fluids, in health as well as in disease, is the basis of the use of proteomic technologies for molecular diagnostics. Proteomics will play an important role in the medicine of the future which will be personalized and will combine diagnostics with therapeutics. Important areas of application include cancer (oncoproteomics) and neurological disorders (neuroproteomics).

Proteomics Markets

Introduction

Potential markets for proteomic technologies

Bioinformatics markets for proteomics

Markets for protein separation technologies

Markets for 2D gel electrophoresis

Market trends in protein separation technolgies

Protein purification markets

Mass spectrometry markets

Markets for MALDI for drug discovery

Markets for nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy

Market for structure-based drug design

Markets for protein biomarkers

Markets for cell-based protein assays

Protein biochip markets

Western blot markets

Geographical distribution of proteomics technologies markets

Business and strategic considerations

Cost of protein structure determination

Opinion surveys of the scientist consumers of proteomic technologies

Opinions on mass spectrometry

Opinions on bioinformatics and proteomic databases

Systems for in vivo study of protein-protein interactions

Perceptions of the value of protein biochip/microfluidic systems

Small versus big companies

Expansion in proteomics according to area of application

Growth trends in cell-based protein assay market

Challenges for development of cell-based protein assays

Future trends and prospects of cell-based protein assays

Strategic collaborations

Analysis of proteomics collaborations according to types of companies

Types of proteomic collaborations

Proteomics collaborations according to application areas

Analysis of proteomics collaborations: types of technologies

Collaborations based on protein biochip technology

Concluding remarks about proteomic collaborations

Proteomic patents

Market drivers in proteomics

Needs of the pharmaceutical industry

Need for outsourcing proteomic technologies

Funding of proteomic companies and research

Technical advances in proteomics

Changing trends in healthcare in future

Challenges facing proteomics

Magnitude and complexity of the task

Technical challenges

Limitations of proteomics

Limitations of 2DGE

Limitations of mass spectrometry techniques

Complexity of the pharmaceutical proteomics

Unmet needs in proteomics

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Technologies & Markets

Executive Summary

1. Basics of Proteomics

2. Proteomic Technologies

3. Protein biochip technology

4. Bioinformatics in Relation to Proteomics

5. Research in Proteomics

6. Pharmaceutical Applications of Proteomics

7. Application of Proteomics in Human Healthcare

8. Oncoproteomics

9. Neuroproteomics

10. Proteomics Markets

11. Future of Proteomics

12. References

Part II: Companies

13. Companies involved in developing proteomics

