Global Proton Therapy Market Outlook 2019-2025: Market is Highly Consolidated with Three Major Players - IBA Proton Therapy, Varian Medical Systems and Hitachi

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market-specific growth opportunities in the global proton therapy market.

Global proton therapy market has been witnessing increasing collaboration activities with technology partners wherein companies are vying for integrating proton therapy capabilities with the latter's existing radiation oncology systems and equipment. The proton therapy systems market by product has been segmented into Equipment and Services, with Equipment accounting for nearly 90% share of the market. The market is segmented into Single-room and Multi-room by room type.

Proton beam therapy is a type of particle therapy that uses photon ionizing radiation for irradiation of diseases tissues. It is the most advanced form of radiation therapy enhanced with precise dose sculpting capability. It is relatively a niche radiation therapy with minimal radiation exposure, successfully eradicating potential side-effects of other forms of conventional radiation therapies. The proton therapy systems market by technology has been segmented into pencil beam scanning systems, uniform scanning systems and passive scattering systems. Pencil beam scanning is the most precise method of proton beam delivery has the highest dosimetric advantage.

Proton therapy has garnered immense popularity and has become mainstream treatment modality in cancer treatment worldwide due to its precise and non-invasive nature. The growth of the industry is primarily attributed to rising in the prevalence of cancer, the growth of geriatric population, higher tobacco consumption, favourable reimbursement policies and precise delivery capability. However, major industry restraints include high costs involved, stringent regulations and capacity gap.

North America is the world's largest proton therapy market, followed by Asia and Europe. In-depth analysis of proton therapy market in the aforementioned regions is done on the basis of an installed base, proton therapy facilities (operational and upcoming) as well as patient treatment volume in respective markets. Furthermore, market segmentation is done across products such as Equipment and Services; and treatment room types such as Single-room and Multi-room type.

Global proton therapy industry is highly consolidated with three major players - IBA Proton Therapy Inc., Varian Medical Systems and Hitachi Limited accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. Other major industry players operating in the global proton therapy market include Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited, Mevion Medical System, Inc. and Protom International, Inc., among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis.

It also compiles the performance comparison of the aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in the global proton therapy market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Proton Therapy

3.1 Background

3.1.1 Types of Cancer Treatment

3.2 Overview

3.2.1 History of Proton Therapy

3.2.2 Benefits of Proton Therapy

3.2.3 Proton Therapy Devices

3.3 Proton Therapy - Technology

3.3.1 Pencil beam scanning systems

3.3.2 Uniform scanning systems

3.3.3 Passive scattering systems



4. Proton Therapy Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Size by Volume

4.1.3 Treatment Rooms

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Product

4.2.3 Market Share by Room Type

4.2.4 Market Share by Region



5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Equipment

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By Room Type

5.2.1 Single-Room Type

5.2.2 Multi-Room Type

5.2.3 Multi-Room Type



6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Proton Therapy Installed Base

6.1.3 Patient Treatment Volume

6.1.4 The US

6.2 Europe Proton Therapy Market

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Proton Therapy Installed Base

6.2.3 Patient Treatment Volume

6.2.4 The UK

6.2.5 Germany

6.3 Asia Proton Therapy Market

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Proton Therapy Installed Base

6.3.3 Patient Treatment Volume

6.3.4 Japan



7. Proton Therapy Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Collaborations in the Industry

7.1.2 Rising Demand for Single-Room Treatment Facilities

7.1.3 Advent of Affordable Proton Therapy Equipment

7.1.4 Technological Advancements in the Industry

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Rise in Prevalence of Cancer Cases

7.2.2 Growth in Geriatric Population

7.2.3 Higher Tobacco Consumption

7.2.4 Favorable Reimbursement Policies

7.2.5 Precise Delivery with Fewer Risks

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 High Costs Involved

7.3.2 Stringent Regulations

7.3.3 Capacity Gap



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Proton Therapy Systems Comparison

8.2 Market share by Competitors

8.2.1 Overall Market

8.2.2 Systems

8.2.3 Installed Base

8.2.4 Order Share

8.2.5 Market Share by Patients Treated

8.3 Market Share by Room Sales



9. Company Profiles

9.1 IBA Proton Therapy Inc.

9.2 Varian Medical Systems

9.3 Hitachi Ltd.

9.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Limited

9.6 Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

9.7 Protom International, Inc.

