Global Pruritus Market and Competitive Landscape 2014-2018 & 2023 - Pipeline, Epidemiology, Market Valuations, Product Sales, Market Forecast, Product Forecasts, and Market Shares
10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Pruritus Market and Competitive Landscape - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Pruritus Market and Competitive Landscape - 2018, provides comprehensive insights into Pruritus pipeline, epidemiology, market valuations, product sales, market forecast, product forecasts, and market shares. This study accurately estimates and forecast Pruritus market size and drug sales. This research also provides insights into Pruritus epidemiology and late stage pipeline.
The research is classified into following sections - Pruritus overview with definitions, symptoms, etiology, diagnosis, treatment options; Pruritus pipeline insights covering late stage clinical trials pipeline; Pruritus prevalence trends by countries; Pruritus market size and forecast by countries, market events, trends; product sales and forecast by countries; market shares by countries. The research scope includes G7 countries - US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan.
Research Scope:
- Pruritus pipeline: Find out the drugs in clinical trials for Pruritus by stages, phase 3 clinical trials, phase 2 clinical trials, and phase 1 clinical trials, by pharmacological class, by company
- Pruritus epidemiology: Find out the prevalence of Pruritus by countries - US, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan; prevalence forecast to 2023
- Pruritus products: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Pruritus by brand name, by molecule, by company, by branded / generic, by countries - US, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan
- Pruritus market size: Find out the market size for Pruritus drugs by countries - US, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan; Find out how the market advanced from 2014
- Pruritus drug sales: Find out the sales of Pruritus drugs by countries - US, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Global
- Pruritus drugs sales forecast: Sales forecast for Pruritus drugs to 2023 by countries - US, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan
- Pruritus market share analysis: Find out the market shares of Pruritus drugs and outlook by countries - US, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan
Benefits of this Research:
- Evaluate commercial market opportunities for Pruritus drugs
- Synthesize insights for business development & licensing
- Track market size, competitor drug sales, market shares in Pruritus market
- Develop in-depth knowledge of competition and markets
- Analyze sales data to update your brand planning trackers
- Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the market
- Track market trends and analyze key events in Pruritus market
- Develop forecast models, healthcare frameworks, or economic models
- Answer key business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Pruritus: Disease Overview
2. Pruritus Pipeline Insights
3. Pruritus Epidemiology Analysis
4. US Pruritus Market Insights
5. Germany Pruritus Market Insights
6. France Pruritus Market Insights
7. Italy Pruritus Market Insights
8. Spain Pruritus Market Insights
9. UK Pruritus Market Insights
10. Europe Pruritus Market Insights
11. Japan Pruritus Market Insights
12. Global Pruritus Market Insights
13. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jtgzd9/global_pruritus?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article