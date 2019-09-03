Global Psoriasis Treatment Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2025 - Increasing Adoption of IL Inhibitors, Uptake of Biosimilars, Patent Expirations

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Psoriasis Treatment Market: By Drug Classes - (TNF-alpha) Inhibitors, Interleukin (IL) Inhibitors & T-cell Inhibitors; By Region - North America (The US), Europe (The UK & Germany) and Asia Pacific (Japan) - Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global psoriasis treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 27 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% in the period 2019 to 2025.

Growth of the market is driven by factors such as rising incidences of the autoimmune diseases, changing lifestyle, aging population, increasing the availability of biologics and biosimilars and growing awareness about the disease.

Psoriasis is a complex, chronic, inflammatory skin disorder that is characterized by itchy skin lesions. It involves hyperproliferation of the keratinocytes which leads to a substantial increase in in the epidermal cell turnover rate.

Psoriasis therapeutics market is expected to witness substantial uptake of Biosimilars for currently marketed biologics. The market is expected to get a slew of these novel products in the upcoming years. Currently, there are very few biosimilars approved for the treatment of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.



Key questions answered in the report

Historical market size of migraine therapeutics from 2016 to 2018 in US$ Billions.

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2019 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions.

Revenue forecasts of major psoriasis therapeutics in the period 2016 to 2025 in US$ Billions.

Regional and country of migraine therapeutics in the period 2017 to 2025 in US$ Billions.

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that have an impact on revenue.

Profiling of major companies with detailed analysis of major psoriasis therapeutics approved for marketing as well as in the pipeline.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Psoriasis

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Symptoms

3.1.2 Causes

3.2 Types

3.2.1 Plaque psoriasis

3.2.2 Guttate psoriasis

3.2.3 Pustular psoriasis

3.2.4 Inverse psoriasis

3.2.5 Erythrodermic psoriasis

3.3 Diagnosis & Treatment

3.3.1 Diagnosis

3.3.2 Treatment



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis



5. Drug Analysis

5.1 Biologics

5.1.1 Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha) Inhibitors

5.1.1.1 Overview

5.1.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Interleukin (IL) Inhibitors

5.1.2.1 Overview

5.1.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.3 T-cell Inhibitors

5.1.3.1 Overview

5.1.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)



6. Regional Analysis



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Interleukin (IL) Inhibitors

7.1.2 Uptake of Biosimilars

7.1.3 Patent Expirations

7.1.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Rising Incidences of Autoimmune Diseases

7.2.2 Changing Lifestyle

7.2.3 Ageing Population

7.2.4 Increasing Availability of Biologics & Biosimilars

7.2.5 Growing Awareness

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Stringent Regulations

7.3.2 Side-effects of Oral Drugs

7.3.3 High Cost of Drugs



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Financial Analysis

8.2 Market Share Analysis



9. Company Profiles

9.1 AbbVie Inc.

9.2 Amgen Inc.

9.3 Johnson & Johnson

9.4 Novartis AG

9.5 Eli Lilly & Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfics1





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

