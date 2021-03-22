Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Report 2020 Featuring Emmes Company, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Takeda, Pfizer, Mylan, Merck & Co., Alkermes & Allergan

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Psychedelic Drugs Market, By Drugs (LSD, Ecstasy, Phencyclidine, GHB, Ketamine, Ayahuasca, Psilocybin), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Inhalation), Distribution Channel, End-Users, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Psychedelic Drugs Market size is projected to reach USD 10.75 Bn by 2027, from USD 4.75 Bn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 12.36% during 2021-2027.

The Psychedelic Drugs Market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by drugs, route of administration, distribution channel, end-users, application and geography.

Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings.

Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.



Psychedelic Drugs Market Scope and Market Size



Psychedelic Drugs market is segmented by region and further by countries, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel, end-users, and application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Psychedelic Drugs Market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The research covers the current and historic psychedelic drugs market size and its growth trend with company outline of key players/manufacturers: The Emmes Company, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, and ALLERGAN among others.

Report further studies the market development status and future of psychedelic drugs market trend across the world. Also, it splits Psychedelic Drugs Market Segmentation by drugs, route of administration, distribution channel, end-users, application and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Definition

2.4. Stakeholders

2.5. Research Methodology



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Market Trends Analysis

3.3. Major Funding & Investments

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis



4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET

4.1. Impact Of COVID-19 On Psychedelic Drugs Market By Drugs

4.2. Impact Of COVID-19 On Psychedelic Drugs Market By Route of Administration

4.3. Impact Of COVID-19 On Psychedelic Drugs Market By Distribution Channel

4.4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Psychedelic Drugs Market By End-Users

4.5. Impact Of COVID-19 On Psychedelic Drugs Market By Application

4.6. Impact Of COVID-19 On Psychedelic Drugs Market By Region



5. PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET, BY DRUGS

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)

5.3. 3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine (Ecstasy)

5.4. Phencyclidine

5.5. Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

5.6. Ketamine

5.7. Ayahuasca

5.8. Salvia

5.9. Psilocybin

5.10. Others



6. PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

6.1. Oral

6.2. Injectable

6.3. Inhalation



7. PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1. Direct Retailers

7.2. Online Pharmacies

7.3. Others



8. PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET, BY END-USERS

8.1. Hospitals

8.2. Homecare

8.3. Specialty Clinics

8.4. Others



9. PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

9.1. Major Depressive Disorder

9.2. Resistant depression

9.3. Panic disorder

9.4. Post-traumatic stress disorder

9.5. Opiate Addiction

9.6. Others



10. PSYCHEDELIC DRUGS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10.1. North America

10.1.1. U.S.

10.1.2. Canada

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. Germany

10.2.2. U.K.

10.2.3. France

10.2.4. Rest of Europe

10.3. Asia Pacific

10.3.1. China

10.3.2. Japan

10.3.3. India

10.3.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific

10.4. Rest of the World

10.4.1. Middle East

10.4.2. Africa



11. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Top Companies Ranking

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Recent Developments

11.4.1. New Product Launch

11.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

11.4.4. Rewards & Recognition



12. COMPANY PROFILES

The Emmes Company

Klarisana

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Pfizer Inc

Mylan N.V.

Merck & Co. Inc

Alkermes

ALLERGAN

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ifdlus

