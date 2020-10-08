Global Psychedelic Therapeutics Market, 2020-2030

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

INTRODUCTION

Depression is one of the most common chronic neurological conditions in modern society. It is estimated that over 250 million people, across all age groups, suffer from some form of depression, worldwide. Moreover, this condition along with other mental health disorders are estimated to be responsible for productivity associated losses worth over USD 1 trillion, every year, at the global level. In fact, the US reported a sharp increase (~20%) in number of prescriptions for antidepressants and anti-anxiety drugs during the global lockdown enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization, the major roadblocks to effective treatment for depression and other mental illnesses include the lack of understanding of the aforementioned conditions resulting in an irrational social stigma, inaccurate diagnosis, and paucity of effective medication. In this context, it is worth highlighting that there is a growing body of clinical evidence supporting the therapeutic effect of psychedelic substances on psychiatric conditions, such as depressions. Experts in this field also believe that psychedelics, at appropriate doses, can be used to address some of the serious psychological implications of the current pandemic.







Over time, it have been demonstrated that psychedelic substances interact with a variety of neurotransmitter pathways, including those of serotonin, acetylcholine, norepinephrine, and dopamine, among several others. In fact, there is evidence that an imbalance in the levels of serotonin in the brain, causes depression. Similarly, the aforementioned biomolecules have been associated with a plethora of neurological conditions. As a result, biocompatible molecules having the ability to modulate neurotransmitter production / function, have the potential to be put to therapeutic use. Early in the 21st Century, XYREM®, a gamma-hydroxybutyric acid based psychedelic drug was approved for the treatment of cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. In 2019, SPRAVATO® (an analogue of ketamine), developed by Johnson and Johnson, was approved for use in patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression. Recently, the US FDA granted the breakthrough drug designation to 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and psilocybin, based on clinical evidence of these substances being capable of offering substantial therapeutic benefit in treating major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and treatment resistant depression over other available therapies. Currently, several stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry are actively evaluating the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances against a wide array of mental health problems. As more players achieve proof-of-concept, this niche market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the mid-long term.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The "Global Psychedelic Therapeutics Market, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of psychedelic therapeutics, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of psychedelic therapeutics, providing information on phase of development (commercial, clinical, preclinical, and discovery stage) of lead candidates, type of psychedelic substance, origin of psychedelic substance, target therapeutic area route of administration (intranasal, intravenous, oral, sublingual, topical and transdermal), dosing frequency (single dose, twice a week, once in two months and others). In addition, it includes information on drug developer(s), highlighting year of their establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.

- Tabulated profiles of prominent psychedelic therapeutics developers. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

- An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various psychedelic therapeutics, based on the various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, phase of development, current trial status, enrolled patient population and geographical distribution of trials, study design, leading industry (in terms of number of trials conducted), study focus, target therapeutic area, key geographical regions.

- An insightful analysis of clinical trial sites where the studies have been / are being conducted for evaluation of various psychedelic therapeutics, based on relevant parameters, such as type of psychedelic substance, trial phase, target therapeutic area and location of the trial.

- A list of key opinion leaders (KOLs) within this domain, and detailed 2×2 matrices to assess the relative experience of key individuals who were shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) to this field. It also includes a schematic world map representation (highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists / researchers) and an analysis evaluating the (relative) level of expertise of different KOLs, based on number of publications, number of citations, participation in clinical trials, number of affiliations and strength of professional network (based on information available on LinkedIn).

- A detailed analysis of nearly 550 grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in psychedelic therapeutics projects, in the period between 2015 and 2020 (till May), including analysis based on important parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, funding institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, grant funding mechanism, study section involved, and recipient organizations. In addition, it highlights popular psychedelic therapeutics, popular funding institute centers, prominent program officers, and popular recipient organizations.

- An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past (2017-2020 till May), covering acquisitions and mergers, licensing agreements, product development agreements, research agreements, research and development agreements, clinical trial agreements, joint venture agreements and other relevant types of deals.

- A detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired between 2017-2020, based on parameters, such as year of merger and acquisition, type of acquisition, geographical location of the acquirer and the acquired company, and key value drivers. Moreover, it presents a schematic world map representation of the geographical distribution of this activity, highlighting inter- and intracontinental deals.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for psychedelic therapeutics, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption and the annual treatment cost, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of psychedelic therapeutics market for the period 2020-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] origin of substance (natural and synthetic) [B] type of psychedelic substance (gamma-hydroxybutyrate, Ketamine, MDMA, and psilocybin) [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world) [D] target disease indications (depression and anxiety disorders, pain disorders, sleep related disorders and trauma) and [E] route of administration (oral, intravenous, intranasal and sublingual). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

- Andrew Chadeayne (Founder & Chief Executive Officer, CaaMTech)

- Janakan Krishnarajah (Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer, iX Biopharma)

- Alexander Speiser (Chief Operating Officer, Orthogonal Thinker)

- Tracy Cheung, (Chief Communications Officer, COMPASS Pathways)

- Benjamin Kelmendi (Yale University)



All actual figures have been sourced and analysed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been primarily gathered via primary and secondary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include

- Annual reports

- Investor presentations

- SEC filings

- Industry databases

- News releases from company websites

- Government policy documents

- Industry analysts' views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

- Who are the leading industry players in this domain?

- What are the key clinical conditions addressed by psychedelic therapeutics?

- Who are the key opinion leaders from renowned academic and research institutes who can help you drive your development efforts?

- What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

- Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

- Which are the most active clinical trial centres in this domain?

- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the state of the market for psychedelic therapeutics, in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of psychedelic therapeutics, including information on the role of psychedelic substances as an emerging treatment option and their historical evolution. The chapter lays emphasis on the different target therapeutic areas / affiliated symptoms that can be potentially treated with psychedelic therapeutics. It also includes a discussion on the regulations, toxicity concerns, and the various challenges regarding their medical use and future opportunities.



Chapter 4 includes information on more than 80 programs for psychedelic therapeutics that are either approved or being developed across different stages (commercial, clinical, and preclinical and discovery stage) for the treatment of various therapeutic areas. It features a comprehensive analysis of marketed / pipeline molecules, highlighting phase of development (marketed, clinical and preclinical / discovery stage) of lead candidates, type of psychedelic substance, origin of psychedelic substance, target therapeutic area (s), route of administration (intranasal, intravenous, oral, sublingual, topical, transdermal), dosing frequency (single dose, twice a week, once in two months and others). Additionally, the chapter includes information on drug developer(s), highlighting year of their establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



Chapter 5 provides tabulated profiles of the companies that are engaged in the development of at least two or more psychedelics-based therapies (in phase II and above). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 provides a detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various psychedelic therapeutics, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, phase of development, current trial status, enrolled patient population and geographical distribution of trials, study design, leading industry (in terms of number of trials conducted), study focus, target therapeutic area, key geographical regions.



Chapter 7 provides an insightful analysis of clinical trial sites where the studies have been / are being conducted for evaluation of various psychedelic therapeutics, based on relevant parameters, such as type of psychedelic substance, trial phase, target disease indications and location of the trial.



Chapter 8 provides an analysis of KOLs in the field of psychedelic therapeutics. It features a comprehensive list of principal investigators of different clinical trials, along with information related to the affiliated research institutes. The chapter features a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists / researchers who are engaged in clinical research in this domain. It also presents a comparative analysis, highlighting those KOLs who have relatively more experience in this domain. The (relative) level of expertise of different KOLs defined by other analysts / industry experts were compared to the results obtained using a proprietary scoring criteria, which was based on parameters, such as number of publications, number of citations, participation in clinical trials, number of affiliations and strength of professional network (based on information available on LinkedIn).



Chapter 9 provides an analysis of nearly 550 grants that were awarded to research institutes engaged in psychedelic therapeutics related projects, in the period between 2016 and 2020 (till April) based on the important parameters associated with grants, such as the year of grant award, amount awarded, funding institute centre, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, responsible study section, prominent program officers, and type of recipient organizations.



Chapter 10 features a discussion of the various collaborations and partnerships that have been inked amongst stakeholders in this domain, since 2017. It includes a brief description of various types of partnership models (namely acquisitions and mergers, licensing agreements, product development agreements, research agreements, research and development agreement, clinical trial agreements, joint venture agreements and other agreements) that have been adopted by stakeholders in this domain. In addition, it includes a detailed analysis of partnerships, based on year of partnership, type of partnership, and regional activity.



Chapter 11 features a detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired between 2017-2020, based on parameters, such as key value drivers, year of acquisition, type of acquisition, geographical location of the acquirer and the acquired company. Moreover, it presents a schematic world map representation of the geographical distribution of this activity, highlighting inter- and intracontinental deals.



Chapter 12 features a detailed market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of psychedelic therapeutics till the year 2030. We have provided inputs on likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across origin of substance (natural and synthetic), type of psychedelic substance (gamma-hydroxybutyrate, Ketamine, MDMA, and psilocybin), key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world), target disease indications (depression and anxiety disorders, pain disorders, sleep related disorders and trauma) and route of administration (oral, intravenous, intranasal and sublingual). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



Chapter 13 is a summary of the overall report, wherein we have mentioned all the key facts and figures described in the previous chapters. The chapter also highlights the evolutionary trends that were identified during the course of the study and are expected to influence the future of the psychedelic therapeutics market.



Chapter 14 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented a brief overview of the companies and details of our conversations held with Andrew Chadeayne (Founder & Chief Executive Officer, CaaMTech), Janakan Krishnarajah (Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer, iX Biopharma), Alexander Speiser (Chief Operating Officer, Orthogonal Thinker), Tracy Cheung (Chief Communications Officer, COMPASS Pathways), Benjamin Kelmendi (Yale University).



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.



