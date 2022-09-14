Global PTA Balloon Catheter Market to Surpass US$ 2,701.0 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global PTA balloon catheter market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,556.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global PTA Balloon Catheter Market:

Increasing number of inorganic strategies such as product launch by the market players is expected to drive growth of the global PTA balloon catheter market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, announced the launch of full line of OrbusNeich JADE percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) over-the-wire (OTW) balloon catheters in the U.S. JADE is an (over-the-wire) OTW balloon catheter for PTA in the peripheral vasculature, including obstructed native arteries and synthetic arteriovenous dialysis fistulae, as well as for post-dilatation of balloon expandable and self-expanding stents.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2815

Key Market Takeaways:

Global PTA balloon catheter market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., around 659,000 people die from heart disease each year and 18.2 million adults age 20 and older had coronary artery disease (CAD) in 2019.

during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., around 659,000 people die from heart disease each year and 18.2 million adults age 20 and older had coronary artery disease (CAD) in 2019. Among Material type, Polyurethane segment held a dominant position in the global PTA balloon catheter market, due to properties of polyurethane such as toughness, thinner lumen walls, and larger internal diameter

Among region, North America is expected to dominate growth of the global PTA balloon catheter market over the forecast period, owing to increasing product launches with by key market players in the U.S. For instance, on March 30, 2022 , Nipro Medical Corporation, a manufacturer and supplier of renal, vascular, and medical-surgical products, launched a second-gen Cronus HP PTA Balloon Catheter to the U.S. Cronus HP is a high pressure (HP) percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheter indicated for use in popliteal, femoral, iliac, and renal arteries and in the treatment of arteriovenous fistulas (AVF).

is expected to dominate growth of the global over the forecast period, owing to increasing product launches with by key market players in the U.S. For instance, on , Nipro Medical Corporation, a manufacturer and supplier of renal, vascular, and medical-surgical products, launched a second-gen Cronus HP PTA Balloon Catheter to the U.S. Cronus HP is a high pressure (HP) percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheter indicated for use in popliteal, femoral, iliac, and renal arteries and in the treatment of arteriovenous fistulas (AVF). Key players operating in the global PTA balloon catheter market include Medtronic, Terumo, Cardinal Health, Boston Scientific, AndraTec, Cook Medical, Biotronik, Abbott, Creagh Medical, TriReme Medical, Natec Medical, Surmodics, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co, and Acotec Scientific Co Ltd.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2815

Detailed Segmentation:

Global PTA Balloon Catheter Market, By Material Type:





Polyurethane



Nylon

Global PTA Balloon Catheter Market, By Application:



Coronary Artery Disease



Peripheral Vascular Disease

Global PTA Balloon Catheter Market, By End User:

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Others(Specialist Clinics)

Global PTA Balloon Catheter Market, By Region:



North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







ASEAN







Australia







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



By Country:





GCC Countries







Israel







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2815

Find related trending report below:

Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheter Market, by Product Type (Normal Balloon Catheter, Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter, Cutting Balloon Catheter, and Scoring Balloon Catheter), by Balloon Material (Polyolefin copolymer (POC), Polyethylene (PE), and Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)), by End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights