Global Public Key Infrastructure Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Public Key Infrastructure Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Component; Deployment Model; Enterprise Size; End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global public key infrastructure market accounted for US$ 1.65 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 4.55 Bn by 2027.



Public key infrastructure technology has been developed for exchanging information over an increasingly insecure Internet. Public key infrastructure technology delivers several benefits such as assurance of the quality of data sent and received electronically, assurance of the source and destination of that data, and assurance of the privacy of that data.



Companies in various regions are inclined towards providing public key infrastructure solution to large enterprises. For instance, GlobalSign Ltd. provides a highly scalable cloud-based public key infrastructure solution to offer digital identities that meet the demands of the Internet of Everything (IoE). Company's security and identity solutions allow large enterprises, cloud service providers, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovators to ensure security and privacy. The solution also protects its reputation and brand integrity and gain a competitive advantage. Hence, the offering of PKI solutions by potential companies drives the global public key infrastructure market.



The global public key infrastructure market is segmented based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, and end-user. Based on the component, the public key infrastructure market is segmented into solution and services. Based on services, the public key infrastructure market is further segmented into professional services and managed services. On the basis of deployment model, the market is bifurcated into the cloud and on-premise. Based on enterprise size, the market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, government and defense, it and telecom, manufacturing and automotive, others. Geographically, the market is fragmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



There are some very well-established market players operating in the public key infrastructure market. The top five players in this market include Gemalto (Thales Group), Entrust Datacard Corporation, Digicert Inc., IBM Corporation., and Futurex. Some of the other notable players in the public key infrastructure market include AppViewX, Key factor, Inc., Nexus Group, PrimeKey, Symantec Corporation, and Venafi among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Public Key Infrastructure - Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Public Key Infrastructure Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Cyber Threats across Industries

5.1.2 Increasing Number of Connected Devices are Having Positive Impact on Market Growth

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of technically skilled Professionals

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of PKI in Government-to-Citizen Applications

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Use of Digital Certificate In Various Application

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Public Key Infrastructure Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Public Key Infrastructure Market Overview

6.2 Global Public Key Infrastructure Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players



7. Public Key Infrastructure Market - By Offerings

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Public Key Infrastructure Market Breakdown, By Offerings, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Solution

7.4 Service

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Service Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.2.1 Professional Service

7.4.2.2 Managed Service



8. Public Key Infrastructure Market Analysis - By Deployment Mode

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Public Key Infrastructure Market Breakdown, By Deployment Mode, 2018 & 2027

8.3 On-premise

8.4 Cloud



9. Public Key Infrastructure Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Public Key Infrastructure Market Breakdown, By Enterprise Size, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Small & Medium Enterprise

9.4 Large Enterprise



10. Public Key Infrastructure Market Analysis-By End-user

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Public Key Infrastructure Market Breakdown, By End-user, 2018 & 2027

10.3 BFSI

10.4 Retail & E-commerce

10.5 Government & Defence

10.6 IT & Telecom

10.7 Manufacturing & Automotive

10.8 Others



11. Public Key Infrastructure Market - Geographical Analysis



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 Merger and Acquisition

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles



Airbus S.A.S.

Digicert Inc.

Emudhra

Enigma Systemy Ochrony Informacji SP. Z O.O.

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Futurex

Gemalto (Thales Group)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Securemetric

