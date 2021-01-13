Global Public Opinion and Election Polling Market Report 2020: Erroneous Polling Results are Expected to Hinder the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Public Opinion and Election Polling Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Public Opinion and Election Polling Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global public opinion and election polling market.



Major players in the public opinion and election polling market are Rasmussen Reports, Pew Research Centre, Nielsen Company, Ipsos, Eastcoast Research, SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions, Gnosis Partners and Group Dynamics In Focus.



The global public opinion and election polling market is expected to decline from $7.36 billion in 2019 to $6.98 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.17%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The market is then expected to recover and reach $7.16 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 0.89%.



The public opinion and election polling market consists of the sales of public opinion and election polling services and related goods by entities that are engaged in systematically gathering, recording, tabulating, and presenting public opinion data. Public opinion and election polling services include elections opinion polls and elections exit polls.



Europe was the largest region in the public opinion and election polling market, followed by North America in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



In October 2019, Slingshot Insights Inc., a US-based expert network and market research firm has acquired Truth On Call, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition has added surveys as an important tool for the market research framework of Slingshot Insights Inc., which furthers expands its network. Truth On Call, Inc. is a US-based healthcare survey and market research firm.



The public opinion and election polling market covered in this report is segmented by mode into online surveys; paper surveys; telephonic surveys; one-to-one interviews. It is also segmented by survey type into product survey; website survey; focus group survey; conference feedback survey; others and by application into public opinion; election polling.



Erroneous polling results are expected to hinder public opinion and the electoral polling market. This is due to various reasons such as error due to sampling, negative response rate, response bias where answers given by respondents do not reflect their true beliefs, coverage issues and questions being posed by the surveyors. Also, the opinion of the public may change with time and other influences that result in a different outcome.



According to the press release of the Hindustan Times on the exit polls and the actual results of elections in India published in May 2019, the margins of the exit polls and the actual elections were different for the last four times the elections were conducted, between 1998 and 2014. This unpredictable situation makes it difficult for companies and countries to reach a specific endpoint, which impacts the public opinion and election polling market's growth.



Innovations and the launch of new techniques through partnerships and collaborations are gaining popularity in the public opinion and election polling market. Major companies operating in the industry and government organizations are introducing new technologies to make the surveys and voting more reliable, accessible, genuine, including the variability, and eliminating the errors.



The increasing requirement for public opinion is anticipated to drive the demand for public opinion and election polling market. Public opinions and polls act as a measuring tool to find out what people think about a particular product, person, activity, company, or any other areas that are relevant to medical research and innovation. These polls help countries and companies to decide on a new leader, release a product, make changes to the organizational structure of activities, or make other important strategic decisions. The requirement for public opinion for making decisions in government and business activities aids in the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Public Opinion and Election Polling Market Characteristics



3. Public Opinion and Election Polling Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Public Opinion and Election Polling Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.2. Global Public Opinion and Election Polling Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $Billion



4. Public Opinion and Election Polling Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Public Opinion and Election Polling Market, Segmentation by Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Online Surveys

Paper Surveys

Telephonic Surveys

One-to-One Interviews

4.2. Global Public Opinion and Election Polling Market, Segmentation by Survey Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Product Survey

Website Survey

Focus Group Survey

Conference Feedback Survey

Others

4.3. Global Public Opinion and Election Polling Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Public Opinion

Election Polling

5. Public Opinion and Election Polling Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Public Opinion and Election Polling Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Public Opinion and Election Polling Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



