Global Public Safety LTE Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Safety LTE market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19.6%. Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, Infrastructure will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799459/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Spain will add over US$392 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$78.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$214.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AT&T Inc. (USA), Bittium Corporation (Finland), Cisco Systems Inc. (USA), Cobham plc (UK), Frequentis AG (Austria), General Dynamics Corporation (USA), Harris Corporation (USA), Hytera Communication Co. Ltd. (China), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Mentura Group OY (Finland), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (USA), Verizon Communications Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS 1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 12



1. MARKET OVERVIEW 12

A Review of the Rise of LTE & Its Impact on Critical

Communications Broadband Networks 12

Importance of Communication in Disaster & Emergency Response &

Why LTE Commands Attention 13

Rapid Penetration of 4G LTE Provides the Foundation for the

Growth of LTE-Based Public Safety Networks: Global 4G LTE

Connections (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019 and 2022 15

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 16

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 22

The Growing Global Momentum for Managing Disaster Risk, Against

the Backdrop of Climate Change, Provides the Cornerstone for

the Growth of Public Safety LTE 22

Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events & Related Losses

Drives the Focus on Disaster Preparedness: Global Number of

Extreme Weather Events & Losses (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2000, 2010, and 2018 23

Global Number of Deaths by Type of Natural Disaster for the

Year 2018 24

Healthcare Challenges Posed by Rapidly Aging World Population

Drives the Importance of Emergency Medical Services 24

Rapidly Aging Population & Escalation in Geriatric Health Care

Costs Highlight the Need for Efficient Emergency Medical

Response Teams: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050 25

Rapidly Expanding Market for Geriatric Care Services Drives the

Focus on the Importance of First Responder Coordination &

Their Ability to Mobilize Intelligence: Global Market for

Geriatric Care Services (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018,

2020 and 2023 26

Rise of Smart Cities Drives the Need for Advanced Public Safety

LTE Solutions 26

Growing Focus on Smart City Development Opens Up Opportunities

for Connected Emergency Services & Communication Networks:

Global Spending on Smart Cities (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2020 and 2022 27

Rising Terrorism & Stringent Law Enforcement and Border Control

Spur the Need for Mission Critical Communication Systems 27

Persistent Threat of Terror Plots & Terror Attacks and Deaths

Make National Security a Priority that Sheds Focus on

Effective Mission-Critical Communication Systems: Global

Number of Deaths Due to Terrorism for the Years 2010, 2013,

2015 & 2018 29

Stringent Fire Safety Regulations & Increase in Fire Response

Services to Benefit Growth of Public Safety LTE 29

Ever-Present Threat of Fires & the Importance of Immediate

Response to Save Life & Property Drive the Importance of

Public Safety LTE in Fire Safety Services: Global Number of

Reported Fire Incidents (In Million) for the Years 2000,

2010, 2015 and 2018 30

With Fire Rescue Calls Averaging to Over 45 Million Per Year,

Robustness of Emergency Communications Receives New Attention &

Focus: Global Number of Fire Rescue Calls Made, Breakdown

by Country for the Year 2018 31

Growing Use of Drones for Public Safety Throws the Spotlight on

LTE for Drone Flight Management, Communication & Situational

Awareness 32

Growing Market for Commercial Drones Bodes Well for the Use of

Drones in Public Safety Aviation: Global Drones Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2016 & 2018 by Sector 33

Growing Awareness Over the Combinational Power of LMR & Public

Safety LTE Drives the Popularity of Hybrid LTE & Interoperable

Solutions 33

Complete Migration to Pure Public-Safety LTE Radio Access

Network Faces Its Own Set of Challenges 35

Commercial LTE Operators Eye Public Safety Communications 36

Integrating Public Safety LTE with IoT, An Important Trend in

the Market 37

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE 38

Table 1: Public Safety LTE Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 38

Table 2: Public Safety LTE Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025 39

Table 3: Infrastructure (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 40

Table 4: Infrastructure (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 41

Table 5: Services (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 42

Table 6: Services (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025 43

Table 7: Private (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 44

Table 8: Private (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 45

Table 9: Hybrid (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 46

Table 10: Hybrid (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 47

Table 11: Commercial (Deployment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 48

Table 12: Commercial (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 49

Table 13: Law Enforcement and Border Control (Application)

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Years 2018 through 2025 50

Table 14: Law Enforcement and Border Control (Application)

Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and

2025 51

Table 15: Firefighting Services (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025 52

Table 16: Firefighting Services (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 53

Table 17: Emergency Medical Services (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 54

Table 18: Emergency Medical Services (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025 55

Table 19: Disaster Management (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025 56

Table 20: Disaster Management (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 57



III. MARKET ANALYSIS 58



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS 58

UNITED STATES 58

Table 21: United States Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 58

Table 22: United States Public Safety LTE Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 59

Table 23: Public Safety LTE Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Deployment: 2018-2025 60

Table 24: United States Public Safety LTE Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025 61

Table 25: United States Public Safety LTE Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 62

Table 26: Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025 63

CANADA 64

Table 27: Canadian Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 64

Table 28: Public Safety LTE Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025 65

Table 29: Public Safety LTE Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025 66

Table 30: Canadian Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025 67

Table 31: Canadian Public Safety LTE Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 68

Table 32: Canadian Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025 69

CHINA 70

Table 33: Chinese Public Safety LTE Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025 70

Table 34: Chinese Public Safety LTE Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 71

Table 35: Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025 72

Table 36: Public Safety LTE Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025 73

Table 37: Chinese Demand for Public Safety LTE in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025 74

Table 38: Chinese Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025 75

EUROPE 76

Table 39: European Public Safety LTE Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 76

Table 40: European Public Safety LTE Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 77

Table 41: European Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025 78

Table 42: European Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025 79

Table 43: European Public Safety LTE Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025 80

Table 44: Public Safety LTE Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025 81

Table 45: European Public Safety LTE Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 82

Table 46: European Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025 83

FRANCE 84

Table 47: Public Safety LTE Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 84

Table 48: French Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025 85

Table 49: French Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025 86

Table 50: French Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025 87

Table 51: Public Safety LTE Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 88

Table 52: French Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025 89

UNITED KINGDOM 90

Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Public Safety LTE: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025 90

Table 54: United Kingdom Public Safety LTE Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 91

Table 55: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Public

Safety LTE Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025 92

Table 56: United Kingdom Public Safety LTE Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025 93

Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Public Safety LTE in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 94

Table 58: Public Safety LTE Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025 95

SPAIN 96

Table 59: Spanish Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 96

Table 60: Public Safety LTE Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025 97

Table 61: Public Safety LTE Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025 98

Table 62: Spanish Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025 99

Table 63: Spanish Public Safety LTE Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 100

Table 64: Spanish Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025 101

REST OF EUROPE 102

Table 65: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025 102

Table 66: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 103

Table 67: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025 104

Table 68: Public Safety LTE Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025 105

Table 69: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 106

Table 70: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025 107

ASIA-PACIFIC 108

Table 71: Public Safety LTE Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025 108

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025 109

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025 110

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025 111

Table 75: Public Safety LTE Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 112

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025 113

REST OF WORLD 114

Table 77: Rest of World Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 114

Table 78: Public Safety LTE Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 20250 115

Table 79: Public Safety LTE Market Analysis in Rest of World in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-20251 116

Table 80: Rest of World Public Safety LTE Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 20252 117

Table 81: Rest of World Public Safety LTE Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 20253 118

Table 82: Rest of World Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 20254 119



IV. COMPETITION 120



1. AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC. 120

2. AT&T, INC. 126

3. ATHONET SRL 137

4. BITTIUM CORPORATION 139

5. CISCO SYSTEMS INC. 143

6. COBHAM PLC 148

7. ENENSYS-EXPWAY 152

8. FREQUENTIS AG 155

9. GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION 161

10. HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LTD. 167

11. KYOCERA CORPORATION 180

12. L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 189

13. LEONARDO SPA 193

14. MENTURA GROUP OY 200

15. MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC. 209

16. NEC CORPORATION 213

17. NOKIA CORPORATION 221

18. PARALLEL WIRELESS INC. 229

19. PCTEL, INC. 233

20. REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS 236

21. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 239

22. SOFTIL LTD. 245

23. SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 249

24. SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC 252

25. TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON 255

26. VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 261

