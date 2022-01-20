Global Public Sector AI Market Research Report 2021: Growth Opportunities in AI-focused Consulting and Services, Cybersecurity Solutions for the Prevention of Data Breaches, & Leveraging NLP

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in the Public Sector Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service examines the role artificial intelligence (AI) will play in the transformation of the public sector. As the public sector continues to evolve, governments have started adopting AI by implementing pilot projects in partnership with the private sector.

Among the key public sector areas, defence and military has witnessed high uptake of AI technology. As the pace of technology adoption increases in the public sector, cognitive intelligence technologies, including AI, deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), and computer vision, will be able to create a meaningful impact - not only by bringing about process optimization but also by enabling the delivery of better public services in different sectors, including public governance, healthcare, education, and security and surveillance.

The study identifies the key AI trends in the public sector, including the rising adoption of conversational chatbots, the emergence of edge-based computing systems, and the advent of the AI-as-a-Service model. The study concludes that data readiness, skills development, and ecosystem support will play an important role in the public sector's AI adoption roadmap.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Public Sector

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis, AI Adoption in the Public Sector

The Public Sector and its AI Adoption Journey

The Public Sector's AI Adoption Journey: Most Global Governments are in the Strategy Design and Proof-of-Concept Stages

National Strategies and Policies Adopted by the Public Sector to Increase AI Adoption

AI-driven Public Sector Transformation - Use-cases

Key Building Blocks of AI Deployment in the Public Sector

Public Sector Segments - Potential AI Adoption, 2020-2021

AI in the Delivery of Effective Public Governance

AI in the Delivery of Public Transport Services

AI in the Delivery of Public Healthcare Services

AI in the Delivery of Public Military and Intelligence Services

AI in the Delivery of Education Services

AI in the Delivery of Emergency Support Services

AI in the Delivery of Surveillance and Security Services

AI Trends in the Public Sector

Trend 1 - Embedding of Conversational AI in Various Application Areas in the Public Sector

Trend 2 - AI-based Edge Computing Systems to Drive Better and Faster Decision-making Processes

Trend 3 - Emergence of the AI-as-a-Service Model in the Government Sector

Trend 4 - Development of Open Data Structures and the Building of AI Capabilities on Those Databases

Company Profile - Quantiphi

Company Profile - Intel India

Company Profile - Infosys

Way Forward and Companies to Watch

National Strategies will Continue to Focus on Data Structure, Skills Training, and Ecosystem Development to Enable and Accelerate AI Adoption

AI will Continue to Find Adoption in the Public Sector, and its Usage will Extend to Social Good

Data Preparation and Management will Play a Significant Role in the Public Sector's AI Adoption Journey

Company to Watch - Altair Engineering

Company to Watch - Daffodil Software

Company to Watch - SFL Scientific

Growth Opportunity Universe, AI in the Public Sector

Growth Opportunity 1 - AI-focused Consulting and Services for the Public Sector, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 - Cybersecurity Solutions for the Prevention of Data Breaches, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3 - Leveraging NLP for Public Sector Operations, 2020

Companies Mentioned

Altair Engineering

Daffodil Software

SFL Scientific

