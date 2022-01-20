Global Public Sector AI Market Research Report 2021: Growth Opportunities in AI-focused Consulting and Services, Cybersecurity Solutions for the Prevention of Data Breaches, & Leveraging NLP

Jan 20, 2022, 13:15 ET
This research service examines the role artificial intelligence (AI) will play in the transformation of the public sector. As the public sector continues to evolve, governments have started adopting AI by implementing pilot projects in partnership with the private sector.
Among the key public sector areas, defence and military has witnessed high uptake of AI technology. As the pace of technology adoption increases in the public sector, cognitive intelligence technologies, including AI, deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), and computer vision, will be able to create a meaningful impact - not only by bringing about process optimization but also by enabling the delivery of better public services in different sectors, including public governance, healthcare, education, and security and surveillance.
The study identifies the key AI trends in the public sector, including the rising adoption of conversational chatbots, the emergence of edge-based computing systems, and the advent of the AI-as-a-Service model. The study concludes that data readiness, skills development, and ecosystem support will play an important role in the public sector's AI adoption roadmap.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Public Sector
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis, AI Adoption in the Public Sector
- The Public Sector and its AI Adoption Journey
- The Public Sector's AI Adoption Journey: Most Global Governments are in the Strategy Design and Proof-of-Concept Stages
- National Strategies and Policies Adopted by the Public Sector to Increase AI Adoption
AI-driven Public Sector Transformation - Use-cases
- Key Building Blocks of AI Deployment in the Public Sector
- Public Sector Segments - Potential AI Adoption, 2020-2021
- AI in the Delivery of Effective Public Governance
- AI in the Delivery of Public Transport Services
- AI in the Delivery of Public Healthcare Services
- AI in the Delivery of Public Military and Intelligence Services
- AI in the Delivery of Education Services
- AI in the Delivery of Emergency Support Services
- AI in the Delivery of Surveillance and Security Services
AI Trends in the Public Sector
- Trend 1 - Embedding of Conversational AI in Various Application Areas in the Public Sector
- Trend 2 - AI-based Edge Computing Systems to Drive Better and Faster Decision-making Processes
- Trend 3 - Emergence of the AI-as-a-Service Model in the Government Sector
- Trend 4 - Development of Open Data Structures and the Building of AI Capabilities on Those Databases
- Company Profile - Quantiphi
- Company Profile - Intel India
- Company Profile - Infosys
Way Forward and Companies to Watch
- National Strategies will Continue to Focus on Data Structure, Skills Training, and Ecosystem Development to Enable and Accelerate AI Adoption
- AI will Continue to Find Adoption in the Public Sector, and its Usage will Extend to Social Good
- Data Preparation and Management will Play a Significant Role in the Public Sector's AI Adoption Journey
- Company to Watch - Altair Engineering
- Company to Watch - Daffodil Software
- Company to Watch - SFL Scientific
Growth Opportunity Universe, AI in the Public Sector
- Growth Opportunity 1 - AI-focused Consulting and Services for the Public Sector, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Cybersecurity Solutions for the Prevention of Data Breaches, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Leveraging NLP for Public Sector Operations, 2020
Companies Mentioned
- Altair Engineering
- Daffodil Software
- SFL Scientific
