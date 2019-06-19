Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market 2018-2025: Label Expansions Beyond PAH and Evidence Championing Polypharmacy Drive Market Expansion, with Opsumit and Uptravi Leading

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market and Forecast Analysis to 2025" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pulmonary arterial hypertension is one of a group of rare and life-threatening diseases collectively known as pulmonary hypertension (PH). Each PH subgroup shares similar pathophysiology, clinical presentation, and therapeutic approaches.



The diseases are characterized by abnormal vascular proliferation and remodeling of the small pulmonary arteries and arterioles, vasoconstriction, and in situ thrombosis. This leads to increased pulmonary arterial pressure and localized hypertension, which can eventually result in heart failure.



Market Snapshot

Label expansions beyond PAH and evidence championing polypharmacy drive market expansion, with Opsumit and Uptravi leading.

Physicians indicate consistent prescribing across PH subgroups, with increasing adoption of combination therapies.

The combined disease burden of PH was close to 0.4 million in 2017.

Johnson & Johnson will dominate the market with new best-in-class drugs Opsumit and Uptravi amenable to combination use.

With limited sales forecast, further data are essential to consolidate niche pipeline drugs' clinical profiles.

Key Topics Covered:



Forecast: Pulmonary Hypertension

Overview

Recent Forecast Updates

Market Dynamics

Forecast And Future Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Primary Research Methodology

Bibliography

Product Profile: Adcirca

Product Profile: Adempas

Product Profile (Late Stage): Inopulse

Product Profile: Letairis

Product Profile: Opsumit

Product Profile: Orenitram

Product Profile: Remodulin

Product Profile: Revatio

Product Profile: Tracleer

Product Profile: Tyvaso

Product Profile: Uptravi

Product Profile (Late Stage): Bardoxolone Methyl

Product Profile (Late Stage): Esuberaprost

Product Profile (Late Stage): Ralinepag



Treatment: Pulmonary Hypertension

Overview

Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

Unmet Needs In Pulmonary Hypertension



Epidemiology: Pulmonary Hypertension

Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources



Marketed Drugs: Pulmonary Hypertension

Overview

Product Overview

Product Profile: Adcirca

Product Profile: Adempas

Product Profile: Letairis

Product Profile: Opsumit

Product Profile: Orenitram

Product Profile: Remodulin

Product Profile: Revatio

Product Profile: Tracleer

Product Profile: Tyvaso

Product Profile: Uptravi



Pipeline: Pulmonary Hypertension

Overview

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources

Product Profile (Late Stage): Aurora-Gt

Product Profile (Late Stage): Inopulse

Product Profile (Late Stage): Bardoxolone Methyl

Product Profile (Late Stage): Esuberaprost

Product Profile (Late Stage): Ralinepag



