Global Pulses Market Analysis Report 2019, Forecast to 2024 - The Market Registered a CAGR of 5.7% During the Years 2011-2018
Jul 04, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulses Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pulses market reached a volume of 102.7 Million Tons in 2018, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the year 2011-2018.
This report provides a deep insight into the global pulses market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a pulses processing plant. The study analyses the processing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.
Market Drivers
Pulses can be processed into different forms such as whole pulses, split pulses, pulse flours and pulse fractions like protein, starch and fiber. The flour and fractions find diverse applications in industries like meat and snack food, bakery and beverages, and batter and breading.
Pulses are now increasingly being used in the processing of ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. As a result of rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle and hectic work schedules, healthy snack foods are becoming popular amongst the working population.
As the global population is rapidly increasing, the gap between the demand and supply of pulses is widening. In order to minimize this difference, the governments of pulses-producing countries are providing assistance to the farmers, in turn, strengthening the growth of the market.
As pulses are associated with various health benefits, the health-conscious consumers are increasingly incorporating dishes made from pulses into their everyday diets, in turn, propelling the growth of the global pulses market.
Breakup by Type
On the basis of type, the global pulses market has been segmented into chick peas, kaspa peas, lentils, pigeon peas, fava beans, black gram, mung beans and others. Presently, chick peas account for the majority of the market share as they offer health benefits such as increased supply of antioxidants, improved blood regulation and decreased cardiovascular risks.
Breakup by End-Use
Based on end-use, the market has been segregated into home use, snack food industry and flour industry. The report finds that the home use currently accounts for the majority of the total global pulses consumption. This can be accredited to the rising population, improving living standards and the increasing trend of health consciousness among the consumers.
Regional Insights
On a geographical front, India represents the leading producer of pulses, holding around one-fourth of the total global market. Several programs have been launched by the Government of India in order to increase the awareness regarding modern crop production technologies and provide financial assistance to farmers. India is followed by Canada, Myanmar, China and Brazil.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the global pulses market has also been examined with detailed profiles of the key players.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Pulses Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Price Analysis
5.3.1 Key Price Indicators
5.3.2 Price Structure
5.3.3 Price Trends
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by Type
5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 Trade Data
5.8.1 Imports by Major Countries
5.8.2 Exports by Major Countries
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Strengths
5.9.3 Weaknesses
5.9.4 Opportunities
5.9.5 Threats
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.10.1 Input Suppliers
5.10.2 Farmers
5.10.3 Collectors
5.10.4 Processors
5.10.5 Distributors
5.10.6 Exporters
5.10.7 Retailers
5.10.8 End-Users
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.11.4 Degree of Competition
5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 India
6.2 Canada
6.3 Myanmar
6.4 China
6.5 Brazil
6.6 Others
7 Market by Type
7.1 Chick Peas
7.2 Kaspa Peas
7.3 Lentils
7.4 Pigeon Peas
7.5 Fava Beans
7.6 Black Gram
7.7 Mung Beans
7.8 Others
8 Market by End-Use
8.1 Home Use
8.2 Snack Food Industry
8.3 Flour Industry
8.4 Others
9 Competitive Structure
9.1 Market Structure
9.2 Key Players
10 Pulses Processing
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Detailed Process Flow
10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
10.4.1 Lentil
10.4.2 Chick Peas
10.4.3 Mung Beans
10.4.4 Black Gram
10.4.5 Pigeon Peas
10.4.6 Fava Beans
10.4.7 Kaspa Peas
11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
11.3 Plant Machinery
11.4 Machinery Pictures
11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
11.11 Other Capital Investments
12 Loans and Financial Assistance
13 Project Economics
13.1 Capital Cost of the Project
13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
13.4 Taxation and Depreciation
13.5 Income Projections
13.6 Expenditure Projections
13.7 Financial Analysis
13.8 Profit Analysis
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vw33bu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article