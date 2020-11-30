Global Pump Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2020-2025:Technological Upgrades, Energy Efficiency and Digitalization is Expected to Boost the Competition in the Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pump Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Pump Market Report

The global pump market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2025.

The industry is expected to witness truncated growth on account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pump sale in the APAC region is expected to have steady growth, with the increasing expenditure on infrastructural development projects and investment is likely to aid market growth. Several Asia Pacific countries, including China and India, are expected to witness remarkable gains with expansion in agriculture, industrial, and building services sectors during the forecast period.

In 2019, the US was the third-largest market owing to its strong process manufacturing firms, wastewater treatment plants, and the well-established oil and gas industries. Although growth modalities in major industries such as oil & gas, maritime, pulp & paper, and metals and mining have temporarily suppressed in 2020 on account of the pandemic, the demand for freshwater supplies and sanitation is expected to influence the market in developing countries.

Pump Market Segmentation

The global pump market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, end-user, geography. The global centrifugal pump market is expected to reach over $56 billion by 2025. Although the product centrifugal devices are experiencing increased applications across end-user sectors, they are particularly useful for low viscosity and thin materials such as liquids or wastewater. They have a high demand in China, India, Vietnam, and other Asian countries in the power plants sector. High demand from the water and wastewater industry in North America and APAC is expected to augur well for the growth of the centrifugal segment. Single Stage, Multistage, Submersible, and Turbine are the major revenue contributors to the centrifugal market.

The demand for the pump is expected from end-user industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater, chemicals and petrochemicals, and the mining industry. The recovery in crude oil prices and the increasing volume of onshore and offshore fields, including development, evaluation, and construction activities of the fields will lead to an expansion in the oil & gas sector. The expansion is expected to contribute to the development of deep-water offshore enterprises, for deeper offshore areas, thereby increasing demand for centrifugal, particularly submersible pump.

Insights by Geography

Improving economic conditions in the APAC region are projected to generate enormous opportunities for pump manufacturers. In developing countries, high competition from low-cost suppliers and the extreme impact of the recent recession are major barriers to the pumping industry development in the region. The Chinese pump market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period owing to several developments in the country.

The demand has been growing as several markets grow in the country with higher investment. The rising demand for aerosol products has increased the demand for pumps in Japan. The pump market in India is highly fragmented and competitive with a large number of small and medium-sized companies aiming to increase the market share. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh are the major markets of agricultural pumping systems in India.

Insights by Vendors

The global pump market is highly competitive, and the major key competitive factors are differentiating product line along with efficiency, product reliability, service capabilities, and cost-efficiency. Vendors are actively investing in R&D to develop fundamental technology to establish competitiveness. They are differentiating themselves by enhancing product development, focusing on aftersales services, and increased operational efficiency. A high level of competitive capability through technological upgrades, particularly in the area of energy efficiency and digitalization, is expected to boost the competition in the market.

Key Questions Answered



What is the pump market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

What are the factors impacting the growth of the pump market share?

What is the growth of the Asia pump market share during the forecast period?

pump market share during the forecast period? Who are the leading vendors in the pump market?

Market Dynamics



Market Opportunities & Trends



High Demand For Water And Wastewater Treatment Plants

Increase In Infrastructure Projects In Developing Regions

Growth In Merger And Acquisition Activities

Market Growth Enablers



Launch of Wastewater Treatment Schemes In Middle East

Demand For Efficient And Advanced Pump Technology

Strong Replacement Demand

Market Restraints



Volatility In The Oil & Gas Industry

Fluctuations In Raw Material Prices

Highly Competitive And Fragmented Market

Prominent Vendors

Alfa Laval

Baker Hughes

CIRCOR

Desmi A/S

Flowserve

Franklin Electric

Kirloskar Brothers

KSB

Nikkiso

SPX Flow

Sulzer

Torishima

Weir

Wilo

Xylem

Other Prominent Vendors

AR North America

Bosch Rexroth

CP Pumpen AG

Dover

Ebara

Grundfos

Global Pump

Haight Pumps

HERMETIC-Pumpen

IDEX Corp

Iwaki America

Klaus Union

Kracht

Leitritz Group

Naniwa Pump

Netzsch

Pentair

Roper Pumps

Ruhrpumpen

Seepex

Seko

Summit Pump

Vaughan

