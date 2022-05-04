Global Pumps Market Outlook Report 2022: Net-zero Policies and Measures to Bolster WWW Facilities Will Promote Pump Equipment Sales and IIoT-based Services

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pumps Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research outlook provides an overview of various global opportunities and roadblocks that will influence pump OEMs' growth performance in 2022.



The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent outbreak of new variants have forced pump OEMs to revisit their manufacturing and supply chain strategies to remain relevant and resilient in a volatile business landscape.



A COVID-19-associated economic slowdown, supply chain disruptions, digitalization, and a global agenda shifting towards sustainability and energy transition are the main themes influencing the pumps market.

This research outlook provides revenue forecasts for 2022, considering macroeconomic factors, the pumps industry maturity, the scope of product and service innovation, and technological advancements. Both centrifugal and positive displacement pumps technology are covered, with growth estimates provided at the sub-product level.

The regional assessment of growth opportunities in 2022 includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The analysis also offers an overview of end-user segment performance, which covers oil and gas, chemicals, water and wastewater, power generation, construction, food and beverage, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals.



Furthermore, key trends pertaining to digitalization and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are discussed to highlight the significance of new service-based models and their implication on pump OEMs' future growth prospects.

The publisher has identified five lucrative growth opportunities market players should consider to unlock new revenue streams, cater to continuously changing market needs, and remain competitive.



Top predictions for 2022 include:

Global economic slowdown and an Omicron outbreak will blur the growth outlook for pump OEMs

Net-zero policies and measures will bolster water and wastewater facilities and promote pump equipment sales and IIoT-based services

Investments in decarbonization will increase across the energy sector and positively impact the pumps market

Pumps-as-a-Service and IIoT-based services will become significant

New partnerships and merger and acquisition (M&A) deals by pump OEMs will persist

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary, Global Pumps Industry

Key Highlights of the Global Pumps Industry in 2021

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Pumps Industry

The 2021 Global Pumps Market - Actuals vs. Forecast

Global Pumps Industry Historic Sales

Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions

Top Predictions for 2022

2. The Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Pumps Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment & Scope, Global Pumps Industry

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Region

Market Segmentation by End User

4. Macro Economic Factors Impacting Pumps Industry

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022

Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022

Top 5 Global Predictions for 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments

Key Global Pumps Revenue Trends

Global Pumps Revenue by End User in 2021 and 2022

Overview of the 2022 Pumps Market Landscape

Global Pumps Revenue by Region in 2022

Revenue Forecast by Segment, Global Centrifugal Pumps

Revenue Forecast by Segment, Global PD Pumps

5. Key Predictions for 2022

Key 2022 Pumps Market Trends

Prediction 1 - Global Economic Slowdown and Omicron Outbreak Blur Growth Outlook for Pump OEMs

Prediction 2 - Net-zero Policies and Measures to Bolster WWW Facilities Will Promote Pump Equipment Sales and IIoT-based Services

Prediction 3 - Investments in Decarbonization Will Experience Uptake across the Energy Sector and Positively Impact the Pumps Market

Prediction 4 - Pumps-as-a-Service and IIoT-based Services Will Become Significant

Prediction 5 - New Partnerships and M&A Deals by Pump OEMs Will Persist

6. Emerging Business Models, Themes, and Trends Impacting the Pumps Market, 2022

Dawn of New Service-based Business Model - Transition from IIoT 1.0 to IIoT 2.0

Prospective Business Model - Outcome-driven Approach

Pumps-as-a-Service for Value Addition and Customer Experience Enhancement

Digital Twins-driven Connected Pumps for Efficient Performance and Enhanced Lifetime

Wearable-based Digital Field Services for Remote and Real-time Pump Monitoring

Digital Energy-efficiency Benchmarking to Support Sustainability Goals

Global Agenda to Build Hydrogen Economy

Energy Transition Programs Accelerate Battery Manufacturing

Investment Boost towards Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) in North America and Europe

7. Mega Trends Impacting Global Pumps Market

Mega Trends Influencing the Global Pumps Market

Transformational Themes Influencing Global Pumps Market

8. Centrifugal Pumps Segment Outlook 2022

2021 Market Snapshot - Centrifugal Pumps

Key Growth Opportunities for 2022-2025

Centrifugal Pumps - Companies to Watch

9. Positive Displacement Pumps Segment Outlook 2022

2021 Market Snapshot - Positive Displacement Pumps

Key Growth Opportunities for 2022-2025

PD Pumps - Companies to Watch

10. Regional Predictions 2021

End-user Investment Outlook

11. Growth Opportunity Universe, Pumps Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Pumps-as-a-Service for Unlocking New Revenue Stream and Bolstering Customer Engagement

Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Energy-efficiency Benchmarking to Support Climate Action Plan

Growth Opportunity 3 - Flow Management-as-a-Service for Addressing Critical Customer Needs and Expanding Customer Base

Growth Opportunity 4 - Expand Service Offerings with Managed Contracts

Growth Opportunity 5 - Smart Wearables to Enhance Field Services, Promote Worker Safety, and Save Operational Costs

12. Key Conclusions

