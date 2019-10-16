Global Purified Terephthalic Acid Industry
Oct 16, 2019, 14:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purified Terephthalic Acid market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Polyester, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$32.4 Billion by the year 2025, Polyester will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$644.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$526.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyester will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.; BP PLC; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); China Prosperity (Jiangyin) Petrochemical Co., Ltd.; Eastman Chemical Company; Hanwha Corporation; Hengli Petrochemical Co; Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.; Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited; LOTTE Chemical Corporation; MCPI Private Limited; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Oman International Petrochemical Industries Company L.L.C (OMPET); Oriental Petrochemical (Shanghai) Corporation; Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S.; PKN ORLEN SA; PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk; Reliance Industries Ltd.; SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation); Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company (STPC); Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co., Ltd.
