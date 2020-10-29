Global PVC Cling Film Market (2020 to 2026) - By Applications, Distribution Channel, and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PVC Cling Film Market - By Applications, By Distribution Channel, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PVC Cling Film market is set to register a CAGR of nearly 4.8% during the period from 2020 to 2026. The report offers assessment and analysis of the PVC Cling Film market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).

PVC cling films are kind of thin PVC films that are utilized for packing food products and thereby retaining its freshness for a long timeframe. Moreover, these films can be easily handled and even safe to use in microwave ovens. Apparently, these products are environment friendly along with being thin and durable. In addition to this, these cling films contribute notably towards the safety of food items and protects foods like meat & dairy items. It possesses high as well as low temperature resistance and helps food items to be stored for an elongated timeline, thereby increasing their shelf life.



Market Growth Dynamics



Surge in popularity of ready-made diet as well as convenient food items due to hectic work schedule will steer the growth of the market over the forthcoming years. Additionally, firms in the food sector are searching for packaging producers offering high-quality and effective packaging at reasonable charges, thereby creating huge demand for PVC cling films. The key benefits offered by polyvinyl cling films is that the product forms a seal by clinging itself to the vessel without using adhesive.



Moreover, these films are cost-efficient. However, easy availability of substitute products like aluminum wraps will impact the sales of PVC clings films in the near future. Nevertheless, wide use of the PVC cling films in packaging of fish, cheese, and biscuits will not only create lucrative growth avenues for the market but can counter the negative impact of the hindrances on the market growth in the foreseeable future.



Asia Pacific Market To Acquire Number One Positon By 2026



The expansion of the market in Asia Pacific over the estimated timeframe is owing to large-scale product penetration in the densely populated countries like India and China. In addition to this, huge presence of key product manufacturers in the region will further contribute towards the regional market size over the ensuing years.



Key players profiled in the report are Mitsubishi Plastics Inc., Ergis S.A., Scientex Berhad, LINPAC Group Limited, Alpfilm, Folien GmbH Monheim, Decofilm S.p.A., Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd., Mirel Vratimov A.S., and Eurofilms Extrusion Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description and Scope

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. PVC Cling Film Market , 2016-2026(USD Billion)

2.2. PVC Cling Film Market : Snapshot



3. Global PVC Cling Film Market - Industry Analysis

3.1. PVC Cling Film Market : Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Firms in the food sector are searching for packaging producers offering high-quality and effective packaging at reasonable charges, thereby creating huge demand for PVC cling films.

3.2.2. The key benefits offered by polyvinyl cling films is that the product forms a seal by clinging itself to the vessel without using adhesive.

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.4.1. Market attractiveness analysis By Type

3.4.2. Market attractiveness analysis By Application

3.4.3. Market attractiveness analysis By Distribution Channel

3.4.4. Market attractiveness analysis By Thickness



4. Global PVC Cling Film Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market : company market share, 2019

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Product launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



5. Global PVC Cling Film Market -Application Analysis

5.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market overview: By Application

5.1.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market share, By Application ,2019 and 2026

5.2. Industrial

5.2.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market by Industrial , 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.3. Household

5.3.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market by Household, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.4. Other

5.4.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market by Other, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



6. Global Laser Cutting Machine Market- Type Analysis

6.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market overview: By Type

6.1.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market share, By Type, 2019 and 2026

6.2. Machine Film

6.2.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market By Machine Film, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.3. Manual Film

6.3.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market By Manual Film, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market By Others, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



7. Global Laser Cutting Machine Market- Distribution Channel Analysis

7.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market overview: By Distribution Channel

7.1.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market share, By Distribution Channel, 2019 and 2026

7.2. Indirect Sales

7.2.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market By Indirect Sales, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

7.3. Direct Sales

7.3.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market By Direct Sales, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



8. Global Laser Cutting Machine Market- Thickness Analysis

8.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market overview: By Thickness

8.1.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market share, By Thickness, 2019 and 2026

8.2. Up To 10 Microns

8.2.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market By Up To 10 Microns, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

8.3. Between 10-15 Microns

8.3.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market By Between 10-15 Microns, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

8.4. Between 15-20 Microns

8.4.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market By Between 15-20 Microns, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

8.5. Above 20 Microns

8.5.1. Global PVC Cling Film Market By Above 20 Microns, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Mitsubishi Plastics Inc.

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Business Strategy

9.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2. LINPAC Group Limited

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.4. Business Strategy

9.2.5. Recent Developments

9.3. Alpfilm

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Product Portfolio

9.3.4. Business Strategy

9.3.5. Recent Developments

9.4. Decofilm S.p.A.

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.4.4. Business Strategy

9.4.5. Recent Developments

9.5. Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd.

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Product Portfolio

9.5.4. Business Strategy

9.5.5. Recent Development

9.6. Mirel Vratimov A.S.

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financials

9.6.3. Product Portfolio

9.6.4. Business Strategy

9.6.5. Recent Development

9.7. Folien GmbH Monheim

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Financials

9.7.3. Product Portfolio

9.7.4. Business Strategy

9.7.5. Recent Development

9.8. Scientex Berhad

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Financials

9.8.3. Product Portfolio

9.8.4. Business Strategy

9.8.5. Recent Development

9.9. Ergis S.A.

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Financials

9.9.3. Product Portfolio

9.9.4. Business Strategy

9.9.5. Recent Development

9.10. Eurofilms Extrusion Ltd.

9.10.1. Overview

9.10.2. Financials

9.10.3. Product Portfolio

9.10.4. Business Strategy

9.10.5. Recent Development



