Global PVC Pipes Industry Review 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025 - Increasing Emphasis on Water Management in Rural Areas

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PVC Pipes Market By Type (uPVC, CPVC), By Product Form (Rigid PVC Pipe Vs Flexible PVC Pipe), By Material (PVC Resin, Stabilizers, Plasticizers, Impact Modifier and Others), By Size, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global PVC Pipes Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% to reach USD 90 billion during the forecast period.



The growing demand for PVC pipes from end-user industries such as oil & gas, building & construction industries, etc., is one of the key factors for the growth of the Global PVC Pipes Market across the globe. Additionally, increasing emphasis on water management in rural areas along with rapid urbanization are some other factors driving the growth of PVC pipes market across different economies. Owing to the superior properties of PVC pipes such as strength, reduced price, among others, these pipes are being increasingly being preferred in different commercial applications, which is forecasted to bode well for the market growth over the coming years.



The Global PVC Pipes Market is segmented based on type, product form, material, size, application, end-use, region and company. Based on type, the market can be segmented into uPVC and CPVC. Out of which, the chlorinated PVC pipes (CPVC) is anticipated to be the dominant segment during the forecast period, which can be accredited to their properties like low thermal conductivity and usefulness in handling corrosive fluids at temperature ranges of up to 210F. These pipes serve the same application as other PVC pipes, but are usually used for applications requiring high temperature exposure.



Major players operating in the Global PVC Pipes Market include Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Egeplast a.s., Finolex Industries Ltd, JM Eagle Company, Inc., North American Pipe Corporation, Pipelife International GmbH, Plastika AS, Polypipe Plc, Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd. and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global PVC Pipes Market.

To classify and forecast the Global PVC Pipes Market based on type, product form, material, size, application, end-use, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global PVC Pipes Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global PVC Pipes Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global PVC Pipes Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global PVC Pipes Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global PVC Pipes Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (uPVC, CPVC)

5.2.2. By Product Form (Rigid PVC Pipe Vs Flexible PVC Pipe)

5.2.3. By Material (PVC Resin, Stabilizers, Plasticizers, Impact Modifier, Lubricant, Pigment Base and Others)

5.2.4. By Size (Up to 0.5, Up to 0.51-1.00, 1.01-5, 5.1-10, Above 10)

5.2.5. By Application (Irrigation, Water Supply, Sewerage, Industrial, HVAC and Others)

5.2.6. By End-use (Residential, Industrial and Commercial)

5.2.7. By Region

5.2.8. By Company (2019)



6. North America PVC Pipes Market Outlook



7. Europe PVC Pipes Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific PVC Pipes Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa PVC Pipes Market Outlook



10. South America PVC Pipes Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

13.2.2. China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

13.2.3. Egeplast a.s.

13.2.4. Finolex Industries Ltd.

13.2.5. JM Eagle Company, Inc.

13.2.6. North American Pipe Corporation

13.2.7. Pipelife International GmbH

13.2.8. Plastika AS

13.2.9. Polypipe PLC

13.2.10. Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd.



14. Strategic Recommendations



