Global PVDC Coated Films and Acrylic Coated Films Market (2020 to 2025) - Increasing Demand for Extended Shelf Life of Packaged Food Presents Opportunities

The global acrylic coated films market size is projected to grow from USD 672.4 million in 2020 to USD 965.3 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2020 and 2025.



PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films have properties such as superior moisture barrier, excellent aroma barrier, mineral oil barrier, and high dimensional stability. They also possess characteristics such as superior optical properties, low sealing threshold, and high gloss performance. These films are used in packaging, printing, labelling, lamination, and many other applications. These films exhibit a broad sealing range and excellent machinability, which makes them suitable for all packaging machines.

PP-film type is the fastest-growing film type of PVDC coated and acrylic coated films, in terms of value."

PVDC coated and acrylic coated PP films offer high gas barrier and excellent seal strength, which enhances the properties of the film. These films also possess good aroma barrier, high stiffness, excellent oxygen & moisture barrier, superior dimensional stability, and low sealing threshold, which makes them suitable for food packaging. Acrylic-coated PP films are useful in the packaging of snacks, cigarettes, and other food items.

Single-side PVDC coated and acrylic coated is the fastest-growing market by coating side of PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films, in terms of value.

Single-side PVDC coated films account for the major share of the overall market. These films are used in packaging meat, snacks, cheese, and other food products. They are widely used with PVC, which makes them suitable for the packaging of pharmaceutical products, where they are used in the form of blister films. Acrylic films are mostly coated on a single side. Coating done on one side of the film allows the other side to remain untreated. The other side can be coated with PVDC, which increases the shelf life of the product. This type of film is used in food packaging applications.

Packaging is the fastest-growing application segment of PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films, in terms of value.

The packaging application accounts for the major share in the PVDC coated films market. PVDC coated films offer an excellent barrier to oxygen, aroma, and gas. These properties make them useful in the packaging of products such as biscuits, wafers, meat, cheese, and drugs. The acrylic coated films are also available in a transparent form and, hence, are suitable for see-through packaging.

Food and beverage is the fastest-growing end-use industry of PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films, in terms of value.

Food & beverage is the dominating end-use industry of PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films market. Due to the excellent properties of PVDC coating films such as aroma barrier, oil and oxygen barrier, and temperature resistance, they are used in the packaging of wafers, biscuits, meat, and other food products. These films also possess good printability, which allows them to be used in see-through packaging and labelling in the food & beverage industry.

APAC is the fastest-growing PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films market.

APAC is one of the major consumers of PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films. This is due to the increasing demand for PVDC and acrylic coated films in end-use industries such as food & beverage and health & personal care. The region also has the presence of major manufacturers of PVDC coated films- Cosmo Films Ltd. The presence of major manufacturers is bolstering the demand for PVDC and acrylic coated films in packaging, labelling, and other applications.

Due to COVID-19, numerous industries and manufacturing companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand for PVDC and acrylic coated films, which affected the PVDC and acrylic coated films demand in APAC countries. The recovery in the end-use industries with restoration in the supply chain would drive the PVDC and acrylic coated films demand during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in PVDC Coated Films and Acrylic Coated Films Market

4.2 PVDC Coated Films Market, by Film Type

4.3 PVDC Coated Films Market, by End-Use Industry

4.4 PVDC Coated Films and Acrylic Coated Films Market, by Application, 2019

4.5 Acrylic Coated Films Market, by Coating Side

4.6 Acrylic Coated Films Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Overview of Factors Governing PVDC Coated Films and Acrylic Coated Films Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Superior Properties Offered by PVDC Coated Films and Acrylic Coated Films

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of PVDC Coated Films and Acrylic Coated Films in Packaging Application

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Production

5.2.2.2 Availability of Substitutes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Demand from APAC Region

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Extended Shelf Life of Packaged Food

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Need for Continuous Improvement in Product Offering

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Raw Materials

5.4.2 Manufacturing

5.4.3 Application

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Value Chain Analysis & Impact of COVID-19

5.6.1 Raw Materials

5.6.2 Film Manufacturers

5.6.3 End-users

5.7 Ecosystem

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 Key Market for Import/Export

5.9.1 China

5.9.2 India

5.9.3 US

5.9.4 Germany

5.9.5 Japan

5.1 Patent Analysis

5.10.1 Methodology

5.10.2 Document Type

5.10.3 Insights

5.10.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.10.5 Jurisdiction Analysis for PVDC

5.10.6 Jurisdiction Analysis for Acrylic

5.10.7 List of Some Important Patents

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.12 Tariff and Regulations

5.13 PVDC Coated Films and Acrylic Coated Films Ycc Shift



6 PVDC Coated Films and Acrylic Coated Films Market, by Film Type

6.1 PVDC Coated Films

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Pp

6.1.2.1 PVDC Coated Pp Film is Biggest Type of PVDC Coated Films

6.1.3 Pvc

6.1.3.1 Increasing Use of PVDC Coated Pvc Films in Health & Personal Care Industry Propelling the Market

6.1.4 Pet

6.1.4.1 Increasing Usage of PVDC Coated Pet Film Observed in Packaging Application

6.1.5 Others

6.2 Acrylic Coated Films

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 Pp

6.2.2.1 Pp is Most Widely Consumed Film Type in Overall Acrylic Coated Films Market

6.2.3 Pet

6.2.3.1 Pet Films Used in Applications Requiring High Dimensional Stability

6.2.4 Others



7 PVDC Coated Films and Acrylic Coated Films Market, by Coating Side

7.1 PVDC Coated Films

7.1.1 Introduction

7.1.2 Single-Side PVDC Coated Films

7.1.2.1 Single-Side PVDC Coated Films Accounted for Major Share of the Market

7.1.3 Double-Side PVDC Coated Films

7.1.3.1 Double-Side PVDC Coated Films Provide Good Gloss Finish and Abrasion Resistance

7.2 Acrylic Coated Films

7.2.1 Introduction

7.2.2 Single-Side

7.2.2.1 Single-Side Acrylic Coated Film Accounted for Larger Share

7.2.3 Double-Side

7.2.3.1 APAC is Dominant Market for Double-Side Acrylic Coated Films



8 PVDC Coated Films and Acrylic Coated Films Market, by Application

8.1 PVDC Coated Films Market

8.1.1 Introduction

8.1.2 Packaging

8.1.2.1 APAC is Largest Consumer of PVDC Coated Films in Packaging Application

8.1.3 Labeling

8.1.3.1 PVDC Coated Films Market in APAC Expected to Register Highest CAGR

8.2 Acrylic Coated Films Market

8.2.1 Introduction

8.2.2 Packaging

8.2.2.1 Packaging is Major Application of Acrylic Coated Films

8.2.3 Labeling

8.2.3.1 Labeling is Third-Largest Application of Acrylic Coated Films

8.2.4 Others



9 PVDC Coated Films and Acrylic Coated Films Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 PVDC Coated Films Market

9.1.1 Introduction

9.1.2 Health & Personal Care

9.1.2.1 Blister Packaging

9.1.2.2 Perfume & Cream Overwrapping

9.1.2.3 Others

9.1.3 Food & Beverage

9.1.3.1 Fruits & Vegetables

9.1.3.2 MEAt, Poultry & Seafood

9.1.3.3 Bakery & Confectionary

9.1.3.4 Ready-To-Eat Food& Beverage

9.1.3.5 Dairy Products

9.1.3.6 Others

9.2 Acrylic Coated Films Market

9.2.1 Introduction

9.2.2 Food & Beverage

9.2.2.1 Fruits & Vegetables

9.2.2.2 MEAt, Poultry & Seafood

9.2.2.3 Bakery & Confectionary

9.2.2.4 Ready-To-Eat Food & Beverage

9.2.2.5 Dairy Products

9.2.2.6 Others

9.2.3 Health & Personal Care

9.2.3.1 Perfume & Cream Overwrapping

9.2.3.2 Others

9.2.4 Others



10 PVDC Coated Films and Acrylic Coated Films Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North American PVDC Coated Films Market

10.3 North America Acrylic Coated Films Market

10.4 APAC PVDC Coated Films Market

10.5 APAC Acrylic Coated Films Market

10.6 Europe PVDC Coated Films Market

10.7 Europe Acrylic Coated Films Market

10.8 Latin American PVDC Coated Films Market

10.9 Latin America Acrylic Coated Films Market

10.10 MEA PVDC Coated Films Market

10.11 MEA Acrylic Coated Films Market



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Market Ranking

11.4 Market Evaluation Framework

11.4.1 New Product Launch/New Product Development

11.4.2 Agreement/Partnership/Joint Venture

11.4.3 Expansion

11.4.4 Merger/Acquisition

11.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.6.1 Star

11.6.2 Pervasive

11.6.3 Participants

11.6.4 Emerging Leaders

11.7 Start-Up/ Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Matrix

11.7.1 Progressive Companies

11.7.2 Responsive Companies

11.7.3 Dynamic Companies

11.7.4 Starting Blocks

11.8 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.9 Business Strategy Excellence



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cosmo Films Ltd.

12.2 B.C. Jindal Group

12.3 Vibac Group S.P.A.

12.4 SKC, Inc.

12.5 Mondi Group plc

12.6 Innovia Films

12.7 SRF Limited

12.8 Polinas Corporate

12.9 Vacmet India Ltd.

12.10 Toray Industries, Inc.

12.11 Transcendia, Inc.

12.12 Perlen Packaging Ag, Perlen

12.13 Kureha Corporation

12.14 Bilcare Limited

12.15 ACG Group

12.16 Max Speciality Films Limited

12.17 Interni Film

12.18 RMCL (Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd.)

12.19 Klockner Pentaplast

12.20 Shanghai Saidian Packing Materials Co., Ltd.

12.21 Covestro Ag

12.22 Filmquest Group Inc.

12.23 Impack Films Us LLC.

12.24 Foster Polymer Distribution

12.25 Other Companies

12.25.1 Pt Trias Sentosa, Tbk

12.25.2 Sumilon Group of Industries

12.25.3 Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc.

12.25.4 Victrex plc

12.25.5 Olunro Corporation

12.25.6 Junish Composites (India) Private Limited

12.25.7 Zhejiang Yibai Packaging Materials Co., Ltd.

12.25.8 Glenroy, Inc.



13 Appendix



