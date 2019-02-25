BANGALORE, India, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Pyrimethanil Market Outlook 2018-2023' offers detailed coverage of pyrimethanil industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading pyrimethanil producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for pyrimethanil. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global pyrimethanil market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

The report answers following questions:

Analysis of the Pyrimethanil market including revenues, future growth, market outlook.

Historical data and forecast.

Regional analysis including growth estimates.

Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

Profiles on pyrimethanil vendors including products, sales/revenues, SWOT and market position, recent developments.

Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Key Regions Covered:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America

Key Vendors:

BASF SE Bayer CropScience Ltd. Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical Co., Ltd. Limin Chemical Co., Ltd. Tianjin Shipule Pesticide Technological Development Co., Ltd. Yantai Keda Chemical Co., Ltd.

