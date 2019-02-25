Global Pyrimethanil Market Outlook 2018-2023
Feb 25, 2019, 01:06 ET
BANGALORE, India, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Pyrimethanil Market Outlook 2018-2023' offers detailed coverage of pyrimethanil industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading pyrimethanil producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for pyrimethanil. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global pyrimethanil market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.
The report answers following questions:
- Analysis of the Pyrimethanil market including revenues, future growth, market outlook.
- Historical data and forecast.
- Regional analysis including growth estimates.
- Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.
- Profiles on pyrimethanil vendors including products, sales/revenues, SWOT and market position, recent developments.
- Market structure, market drivers and restraints.
Key Regions Covered:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Key Vendors:
- BASF SE
- Bayer CropScience Ltd.
- Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical Co., Ltd.
- Limin Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Tianjin Shipule Pesticide Technological Development Co., Ltd.
- Yantai Keda Chemical Co., Ltd.
Table of Content:
Part 1. Summary
Part 2. Report Methodology
2.1 Methodology
2.2 Data Source
Part 3. Introduction
Part 4. Industry Value Chain
4.1 Pyrimethanil Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.2 Upstream
4.3 End-uses
4.4 Distributors
Part 5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Global Pyrimethanil Sales & Share by Company (2013-2018)
5.2 Global Pyrimethanil Revenue & Share by Company (2013-2018)
5.3 Pricing Trends
5.4 Competitive Trends
Part 6. Segmentation by Type
6.1 Global Pyrimethanil Sales Volume by Type (2013-2018)
6.2 Global Pyrimethanil Revenue by Type (2013-2018)
6.3 Global Pyrimethanil Price by Type (2013-2018)
Part 7. Segmentation by Application
7.1 Global Pyrimethanil Sales Volume by Application (2013-2018)
7.2 Global Pyrimethanil Revenue by Application (2013-2018)
7.3 Global Pyrimethanil Price by Application (2013-2018)
Part 8. Regional Perspectives
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 Market Size (Volume & Value)
8.2.2 by Application
8.2.3 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Market Size (Volume & Value)
8.3.2 by Application
8.3.3 by Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, etc.)
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 Market Size (Volume & Value)
8.4.2 by Application
8.4.3 by Country (China, Japan, Korea, India, etc.)
8.5 Middle East & Africa
8.5.1 Market Size (Volume & Value)
8.5.2 by Application
8.5.3 by Country (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Nigeria, Iran, South Africa, etc.)
8.6 South America
8.6.1 Market Size (Volume & Value)
8.6.2 by Application
8.6.3 by Country (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
Part 9. Company Profiles
9.1 Company Profile
9.2 Product Offered
9.3 Business Performance
9.4 Recent Developments
Part 10. Market Forecast
10.1 Global Pyrimethanil Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.1.1 Global Pyrimethanil Sales Forecast (2018-2023)
10.1.2 Global Pyrimethanil Revenue Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Forecast by Region
10.2.1 North America
10.2.2 Europe
10.2.3 Asia-Pacific
10.2.4 Middle East & Africa
10.2.5 South America
10.3 Forecast by Type
10.4 Forecast by Application
Part 11. Market Drivers
11.1 Opportunities
11.2 Challenges
11.3 Economic/Political Environmental
Part 12. Industry Activity
12.1 M&As, JVs and Partnership
12.2 Other Developments
Part 13. Appendix
