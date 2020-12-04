Global Pyrogen Testing Market (2020 to 2025) - Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pyrogen Testing Market by Product & Service (Assays, Kits, Reagents, Instruments, Services), Test Type (LAL, Chromogenic, Turbidimetric, Gel Clot, In Vitro, Rabbit), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pyrogen testing market size is projected to reach USD 1,689 million by 2025 from USD 927 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.
Market growth is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of infectious diseases and increasing pandemics frequency, increasing R & D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing focus on personalized medicine, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. On the other hand, the high degree of market consolidation is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.
The assays, kits, & reagents accounted for the highest growth rate in the pyrogen testing market, by product & service, during the forecast period
The pyrogen testing market is segmented into assays, kits, & reagents, instruments, and services based on product & service. The assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the pyrogen testing market in 2019. The requirement of assays, kits, & reagents in large numbers compared to instruments is the main factor contributing to this segment's high growth rate. This segment's market growth can also be attributed to repeat purchases of assays, kits, & reagents compared to instruments and the rising preference for kit-based testing.
LAL tests segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on the test type, the pyrogen testing market is segmented into LAL tests, in vitro tests, and rabbit tests. The LAL tests segment is further categorized into chromogenic tests, turbidimetric tests, and gel clot tests. In 2019, the LAL tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The rising need for innovative laboratory testing procedures, increasing health standards, growing drug pipelines, and the increasing support for vaccine development are the major factors driving this segment's growth.
Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on end-users, the pyrogen testing market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and other end users. In 2019, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to many ongoing drug discovery activities and the increasing number of R&D facilities globally.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region pyrogen testing market
The global pyrogen testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region is expected to be centered on China and Japan. Factors such as the expansion by key market players in emerging Asian countries and the increasing trend of pharmaceutical outsourcing to Asian countries like India and China are driving the growth of the pyrogen testing market in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Pyrogen Testing Market Overview
4.2 Pyrogen Testing Market, by Product & Service, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)
4.3 Pyrogen Testing Market Share, by End-user, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.4 Pyrogen Testing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Increasing Frequency of Pandemics
5.2.1.2 Increasing R&D in the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries
5.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine
5.2.1.4 Growing Awareness About Food Safety
5.2.1.5 High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Degree of Consolidation
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing
5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Opportunities
5.2.4 Trends
5.2.4.1 Shift from Animal-Based Testing to in Vitro Testing
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pyrogen Testing Market
5.4 Pricing Analysis
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7 Ecosystem Analysis of the Pyrogen Testing Market
5.8 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.8.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.8.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6 Pyrogen Testing Market, by Product & Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Assays, Kits, & Reagents
6.2.1 Repeat Purchases of Assays, Kits, & Reagents to Drive the Market Growth
6.3 Instruments
6.3.1 Continuous Innovation in Technologically Advanced Products to Support Market Growth
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Lack of Expertise and Infrastructure for Analytical & Quality Testing Drives Reliance on Service Providers
7 Pyrogen Testing Market, by Test Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Lal Tests
7.2.1 Chromogenic Tests
7.2.1.1 Ease of Use & Cost-Effectiveness of Chromogenic Tests to Support Market Growth
7.2.2 Turbidimetric Tests
7.2.2.1 Higher Precision of Kinetic Turbidimetric Tests Have Supported Their Adoption
7.2.3 Gel Clot Tests
7.2.3.1 Endotoxin Determination with Gel Clot Test Method is Simpler and More Economical
7.3 in Vitro Tests
7.3.1 Applicability to a Greater Variety of Products is Driving the Growth of this Segment
7.4 Rabbit Tests
7.4.1 Increasing Focus on the Use of Non-Animal-Based Testing Methods to Limit Market Growth
8 Pyrogen Testing Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
8.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Are the Largest End-users of Pyrogen Testing Products
8.3 Medical Device Companies
8.3.1 Rising Need to Ensure the Safety of Manufactured Medical Devices Has Driven the Adoption of Pyrogen Testing Products
8.4 Other End-users
9 Pyrogen Testing Market, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.1.1 the US Dominates the North American Market
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.2.1 Support from Government Organizations is Driving the Growth of the Pyrogen Testing Market in Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Germany Holds the Largest Share of the European Market
9.3.2 UK
9.3.2.1 Growth of the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry to Drive the Market in the UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.3.1 Increasing Investments in Life Science R&D Infrastructure Development to Support Market Growth
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Growth in this Market is Mainly Driven by Increasing Life Science R&D
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Increasing Outsourcing of Microbial Testing Services to Fuel the Adoption of Pyrogen Testing
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.1.1 China Dominates the Market in the APAC
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.2.1 Expansion of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plants in Japan to Create Market Growth Opportunities
9.4.3 India
9.4.3.1 India'S Growing Contract Research and Manufacturing Industry Will Favor the Pyrogen Testing Market
9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Growing Contract Research & Manufacturing Activities to Support the Market Growth
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Increasing R&D Investments and Focus on the Development of New Drugs Are Contributing to Market Growth
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.3.1 Vendor Exclusion Criteria
10.3.2 Stars
10.3.3 Emerging Leaders
10.3.4 Pervasive Players
10.3.5 Participants
10.4 Competitive Scenario
10.4.1 Product Launches
10.4.2 Acquisitions
10.4.3 Expansions
10.4.4 Agreements
10.4.5 Partnerships
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Charles River Laboratories, Inc.
11.1.2 Lonza
11.1.3 Merck Kgaa
11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
11.1.5 Associates of Cape Cod, Inc.
11.1.6 Biomerieux Sa
11.1.7 Genscript Biotech Corporation
11.1.7.2 Products Offered
11.1.8 Eurofins Scientific
11.1.9 Wuxi Apptec
11.1.10 Steris plc
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Ellab A/S
11.2.2 Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation
11.2.3 Invivogen
11.2.4 Nelson Laboratories, LLC
11.2.5 Microcoat Biotechnologie Gmbh
11.2.6 Hycult Biotech
11.2.7 Almac Group
11.2.8 Pacific Biolabs
11.2.9 Accugen Laboratories, Inc.
11.2.10 Toxikon
11.2.11 Minerva Analytix Gmbh
11.2.12 Indoor Biotechnologies, Inc.
11.2.13 Creative Bioarray
11.2.14 Lucideon Limited
11.2.15 North American Science Associates, Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Insights from Industry Experts
12.2 Discussion Guide
12.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
12.4 Available Customizations
12.5 Related Reports
12.6 Author Details
