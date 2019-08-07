Global Pyrometer Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Pyrometer market worldwide is projected to grow by US$301 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 6.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Fixed, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$627.5 Thousand by the year 2025, Fixed will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$11.8 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$29.7 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Fixed will reach a market size of US$37.1 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$79.4 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Accurate Sensors Technologies Ltd. (India); Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (USA); AOIP SAS (France); B+B Thermo-Technik GmbH (Germany); Bartec GmbH (Germany); Calex Electronics Limited (United Kingdom); Chino Corporation (Japan); Fluke Process Instruments (USA); Land Instruments International (United Kingdom); LumaSense Technologies, Inc. (USA); Micro-Epsilon America (USA); Omega Engineering, Inc. (USA); Optex Co., Ltd. (Japan); Optris GmbH (Germany); Optron GmbH (Germany); PCE Instruments UK Ltd. (United Kingdom); Proxitron GmbH (Germany)







PYROMETER MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Pyrometer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Fixed (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for

2019 & 2025

Handheld (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Infrared (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Optical (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Pyrometer Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Pyrometer Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Pyrometer Market Share Shift Across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Fixed (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Fixed (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Fixed (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Handheld (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Handheld (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Handheld (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Infrared (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Infrared (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Infrared (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Optical (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Optical (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Optical (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Metal Processing (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Metal Processing (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Metal Processing (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Ceramics (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Ceramics (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Ceramics (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Glass (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Glass (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Glass (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Pyrometer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Fixed (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in

the US for 2019 & 2025

Handheld (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

Infrared (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major

Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Optical (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Pyrometer Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Pyrometer Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Pyrometer Market US$ Million in the United States by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 29: United States Pyrometer Market Retrospective Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Pyrometer Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Pyrometer Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Pyrometer Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Pyrometer Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Pyrometer Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Pyrometer Market Analysis in Canada US$ Million by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: Pyrometer Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Canadian Pyrometer Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Pyrometer Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Pyrometer Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Pyrometer: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 44: Pyrometer Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Pyrometer Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Pyrometer MARKET in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 47: Pyrometer Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Pyrometer Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pyrometer

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Pyrometer Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 51: Pyrometer Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Pyrometer Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Pyrometer Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Pyrometer Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Pyrometer Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 56: Chinese Pyrometer Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 57: Pyrometer Market in China : Percentage Analysis by

Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Pyrometer in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Pyrometer Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Pyrometer Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in

%) for 2019 & 2025

Fixed (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 &

2025

Handheld (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Infrared (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %)

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Optical (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share

Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 61: European Pyrometer Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Pyrometer Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Pyrometer Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Pyrometer Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 65: Pyrometer Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Pyrometer Market Assessment in US$ Million

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 68: European Pyrometer Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 69: Pyrometer Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: European Pyrometer Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 71: Pyrometer Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Pyrometer Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 73: Pyrometer Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: French Pyrometer Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Pyrometer Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: French Pyrometer Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 77: French Pyrometer Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Pyrometer Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Pyrometer Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: French Pyrometer Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Pyrometer Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 82: Pyrometer Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: German Pyrometer Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: German Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: German Pyrometer Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: Pyrometer Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective

by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: German Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Pyrometer Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: German Pyrometer Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Pyrometer Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 91: Italian Pyrometer Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Pyrometer Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: Italian Pyrometer Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Pyrometer Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: Italian Pyrometer Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 96: Pyrometer Market in Italy : Percentage Analysis by

Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Italian Demand for Pyrometer in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Pyrometer Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Pyrometer: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 101: Pyrometer Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: United Kingdom Pyrometer Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Pyrometer Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 104: Pyrometer Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 105: United Kingdom Pyrometer Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Pyrometer in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: United Kingdom Pyrometer Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Pyrometer Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 109: Spanish Pyrometer Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Spanish Pyrometer Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Pyrometer Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Pyrometer Market Analysis in Spain US$ Million by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 113: Pyrometer Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Spanish Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Spanish Pyrometer Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Pyrometer Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 117: Spanish Pyrometer Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 118: Russian Pyrometer Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Pyrometer Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 120: Russian Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Pyrometer Market US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 122: Russian Pyrometer Market Retrospective Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 123: Russia Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Russian Pyrometer Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Pyrometer Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Pyrometer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 128: Pyrometer Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Europe Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Europe Pyrometer Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 131: Rest of Europe Pyrometer Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 132: Pyrometer Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Rest of Europe Pyrometer Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 134: Pyrometer Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Pyrometer Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Pyrometer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 137: Pyrometer Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Asia-Pacific Pyrometer Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Pyrometer Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Pyrometer Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Pyrometer Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Pyrometer Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Pyrometer Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Pyrometer Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Pyrometer Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Pyrometer Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Pyrometer Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 148: Pyrometer Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Australian Pyrometer Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Australian Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Australian Pyrometer Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 152: Pyrometer Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Australian Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Pyrometer Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Pyrometer Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Pyrometer Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 157: Indian Pyrometer Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Indian Pyrometer Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 159: Pyrometer Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: Pyrometer Market Analysis in India US$ Million by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 161: Pyrometer Market in India: Historic Review in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Indian Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Indian Pyrometer Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Pyrometer Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 165: Indian Pyrometer Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 166: Pyrometer Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: South Korean Pyrometer Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 168: Pyrometer Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Pyrometer Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: South Korean Pyrometer Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 171: Pyrometer Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Pyrometer Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Pyrometer Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Pyrometer Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pyrometer: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 176: Pyrometer Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pyrometer Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Pyrometer Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 179: Pyrometer Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pyrometer Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Pyrometer in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pyrometer Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Pyrometer Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 184: Latin American Pyrometer Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025

Table 185: Pyrometer Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Latin American Pyrometer Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Latin American Pyrometer Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Pyrometer Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Latin American Pyrometer Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Pyrometer Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin

America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 191: Latin American Pyrometer Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 192: Pyrometer Market in Latin America : Percentage

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Demand for Pyrometer in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Pyrometer Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 196: Argentinean Pyrometer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 197: Pyrometer Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Argentinean Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Argentinean Pyrometer Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 200: Argentinean Pyrometer Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 201: Pyrometer Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 202: Argentinean Pyrometer Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 203: Pyrometer Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Pyrometer Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 205: Pyrometer Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Brazilian Pyrometer Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Brazilian Pyrometer Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Brazilian Pyrometer Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 209: Brazilian Pyrometer Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 210: Brazilian Pyrometer Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Pyrometer Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Pyrometer Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Pyrometer Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 214: Pyrometer Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Mexican Pyrometer Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Mexican Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Mexican Pyrometer Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 218: Pyrometer Market in Mexico: A Historic Perspective

by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Mexican Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Pyrometer Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Pyrometer Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 222: Pyrometer Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 223: Rest of Latin America Pyrometer Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 224: Pyrometer Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 225: Rest of Latin America Pyrometer Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Pyrometer Market US$ Million in Rest of Latin

America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 227: Rest of Latin America Pyrometer Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 228: Rest of Latin America Pyrometer Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Pyrometer Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Pyrometer Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 231: Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 232: The Middle East Pyrometer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 233: Pyrometer Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 234: The Middle East Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 235: The Middle East Pyrometer Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: The Middle East Pyrometer Historic Market by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 237: Pyrometer Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 238: Pyrometer Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 239: Pyrometer Market in the Middle East: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Pyrometer Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Pyrometer Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 243: The Middle East Pyrometer Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 244: Iranian Market for Pyrometer: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 245: Pyrometer Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 246: Iranian Pyrometer Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Pyrometer MARKET in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 248: Pyrometer Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 249: Iranian Pyrometer Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pyrometer

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: Iranian Pyrometer Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 252: Pyrometer Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 253: Israeli Pyrometer Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 254: Pyrometer Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Israeli Pyrometer Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Israeli Pyrometer Market Assessment in US$ Million

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 257: Israeli Pyrometer Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 258: Pyrometer Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 259: Israeli Pyrometer Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 260: Pyrometer Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 261: Israeli Pyrometer Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 262: Saudi Arabian Pyrometer Market Growth

