Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market Growth Deviation Assessment due to COVID-19 (2020-2027)

DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market worldwide will grow by a projected US$2.7 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (current & future analysis) and 2012-2019 (historic review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



qPCR, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 7.4% and reach a market size of US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The qPCR market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 6% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$80 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$77.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets.



In Japan, the qPCR segment will reach a market size of US$293.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 12.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$677.2 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): An Integral Part of Gene Amplification & Quantification

Recent Market Activity

Sizing the Market

Developing Countries Exude Tremendous Potential for Growth

qPCR Remains the Mainstay Technology

Research and Testing - Major Application Markets

Striking the Right Balance between qPCR and Dpcr in Research Laboratories

qPCR - A Suitable Tool for Gene Expression and Validation

As qPCR Technology Matures, Saturation is Imminent

Digital PCR to Take Quantification of Nucleic Acids to the Next Level

Despite Onslaught of Digital PCR, qPCR Maintains Relevance

Global Competitor Market Shares

qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( USA )

) BioFire Diagnostics, Inc. ( USA )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Cepheid ( USA )

) Eppendorf AG ( Germany )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Fluidigm Corporation ( USA )

) Promega Corporation ( USA )

) QIAGEN N.V. ( Netherlands )

) RainDance Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Takara Bio , Inc. ( Japan )

, Inc. ( ) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer: A Grim Reality Driving Demand for qPCR and dPCR

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand for qPCR and dPCR-based Tests

Progress in Molecular Diagnostics Spur Demand for the Gene Amplification Technologies

Prospects for Predictive Genetic Diagnostics and Testing Grow Brighter

Growing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders and Infectious Diseases Provide a Strong Case for Growth

Innovations in Instrumentation Expand Functionality and Drive Adoption

Adaptive PCR - A Recent Advancement

Expanding Scope of Applications in Applied Sciences Drive Demand for qPCR Instruments and Supplies

qPCR and NGS to Drive Single-Cell Genomics Market

Advancements in Probe Technology Enhance qPCR Sensitivity

qPCR Market to Witness Increasing Affinity for Automated and Robotic Equipment

Lab on Chip/Microfluidic Real-time-PCR - A Game Changer in the Offing

dPCR for Liquid Biopsies

Areas of Digital PCR has Immense Potential

ddPCR - The More Advanced Digital Approach to dPCR

Adoption of High Throughput Platforms Gains Pace

MC-ICP, A New Technique for Increasing Sensitivity of dPCR Instruments

Study Establishes High Reproducibility of dPCR

Clarity dPCR - An Advanced dPCR for Improved Workflows

Veterinary Diagnostic Applications Yet to Embrace dPCR

Researchers Continue to Campaign for Adoption and Strict Compliance with MIQE and SPIDIA Guidelines

Alternate Technologies Pose Threat to Growth of PCR Market

New Isothermal PCR Technology - A Potential Game Changer Promising Faster PCR

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 36

