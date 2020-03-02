Global Quantum Computing Market: Analysis By Solution Type, Application, End User, By Region, By Country : Market Insight, Competition and Forecast

NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

The Global Quantum Computing Market, valued at USD 101.12 Million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of need for secure communication and digitization. Quantum Computing is the use of quantum-mechanical phenomena and it promises to address problems that conventional computing solutions cannot handle. Increasing need for secure communication and digitization and race to make Quantum computer commercially feasible among the leading countries is one of the major reasons behind the increasing Quantum Computing market globally. Additionally, emergence of advance applications, need for secure communication and digitization is likely to supplement the Quantum Computing market value in the near future.



Among the solution type in the Quantum Computing market (Hardware, Software and Full Stack), all the three are gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. Companies are likely to make major investment in hardware and software individually than on full stack.



Among Application (Optimization, Simulation, Sampling, Machine learning), optimization will be the mostly used application in Quantum computing and is expected to keep grow in future. And Machine learning will also show rapid growth. Among End User (Aerospace & Defense, BFSI, R&D, Healthcare, and Others), Aerospace and defense is leading the end user of quantum computing, and in future we can expect BFSI to use Quantum computing more. All the end-user sectors users are expected to use more of QC in the near future.



The North American market is expected to lead the global market in the forecast period because of intensive investment on research and development of Quantum computers. Additionally, support by government and race for quantum supremacy is expected to infuse market growth tremendously. Additionally, the major involvement of technology leaders such as IBM Corporation, Google, and Intel will be fuelling the growth of Quantum computing market.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Quantum Computing Market By solution type (Hardware, Software, Full Stack).

• The report analyses the Quantum Computing Market by Application (Optimization, Simulation, Sampling, Machine Learning).

• The report analyses the Quantum Computing Market by End User (Aerospace & Defense, BFSI, R&D, Healthcare, Others),

• The Global Quantum Computing Market has been analysed By Region (North Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of world) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, China).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by solution type, by End user and by Application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Microsoft, Google, Intel, IBM and D-wave system.

• The report presents the analysis of Quantum Computing market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Quantum Computing Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities



