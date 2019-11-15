Global Quantum Computing Strategies Report 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Computing Strategies: 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a fundamental strategic guide to what the major companies are planning in both quantum computing hardware and computing software. It is based on 35 interviews with key influencers at commercial quantum computing companies, as well as academic and government players.



This report provides actionable competitive intelligence and analysis on the state of the quantum computing market and where it is headed in the future.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary and Ten-year Forecasts

E.1 Quantum computing hardware trends and race for quantum supremacy

E.1.1 New processors and qubit scaling

E.2 Quantum software strategies: Many kinds of software, many companies

E.3 Quantum computing as a service

E.4 State of quantum computing R&D

E.5 Impact of government quantum computing programs on commercial activity

E.6 Ten-year forecasts of the quantum computing industry

E.6.1 Ten-year forecast of quantum hardware (units and revenue): Breakout by geography

E.6.2 Ten-year forecast of quantum computing software revenues: Breakout by type of software

E.6.3 Ten-year forecast by quantum computing service revenues

Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this report

1.2 Objective and scope of report

1.3 Methodology of this report

1.4 Plan of this report

Chapter Two: Profiles of Quantum Computing Companies

2.1 Artiste-qb

2.2 Atos

2.3 D-Wave

2.4 Google

2.5 GTN 33

2.6 Heisenberg Computing

2.7 Horizon

2.8 IBM

2.9 Innovate UK Study

2.10 MDR

2.11 Microsoft

2.12 Netramark

2.13 NPL

2.14 Oxford Quantum Circuits

2.15 Q-CTRL

2.16 QC Ware

2.17 Qilimanjaro

2.18 Qindom

2.19 Qu and Co

2.20 Quantum Benchmark

2.21 QSpice Labs

2.22 QxBranch

2.23 Rigetti

2.24 Siemens

2.25 softwareQ

2.26 SolidState AI

2.27 Strangeworks

2.28 UCL Q-Labs

2.29 University of Bristol

2.30 University of Sussex

2.31 University of Toronto

2.32 Xanadu

2.33 Zapata

