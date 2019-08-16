Global Quantum Cryptography Research Report 2019 Featuring Crypta Labs, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Infineon Technologies, Microsoft, Quintessence Labs, and Toshiba
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Quantum Cryptography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report covers global markets of quantum cryptography, which is used globally in various types of applications. The market is segmented by deployment protocol, algorithm type, component, application, end-user vertical, and by region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each deployment protocol, algorithm type, component, application, end-user vertical, and regional market.
Quantum cryptography uses quantum mechanical properties to complete cryptographic tasks. The Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology in quantum cryptography is based on Heisenberg's uncertainty principle. Therefore, an unauthorized third party's attempt to intercept the secret keys used for encryption will produce an irreversible change in the quantum states before they are retransmitted to the intended destination.
This will cause an abnormally high error rate in the transmissions between the sender and intended recipient, alerting the recipient of the unauthorized third party's attempt to intercept the keys. Quantum cryptography is used across industries such as government and defense, banking and financial services, IT and telecommunications, and retail, among others.
The increasing number of cyberattacks along with the pressing need to secure data and cybersecurity funding should drive the growth in the global market of quantum cryptography. Governments and institutions around the world are directing financial resources to build quantum computers that can instantly break non-quantum-based cryptography.
This also has created an increased interest in quantum cryptography as many companies are seeking to install quantum cryptographic systems to protect their data. The IT and telecommunication sector should be the largest contributor to the global market of quantum cryptography because enterprises in this segment continuously generate big data.
Protection from cyberattacks is vital.
The report also discusses the major players in each of the regional markets for quantum cryptography. It explains the major market drivers of the global market of quantum cryptography, the current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the quantum cryptography market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major global vendors in the quantum cryptography industry.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for quantum cryptography
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Assays the role of quantum cryptography to help secure private messages and communication of confidential information across different verticals
- Information on underlying technologies driving the industry's growth along with primary factors - current trends, regulatory updates, and other macro-economic factors - that can influence the market
- Insights into initiatives taken by government and institutions around the world to build quantum computers that can break down non-quantum-based cryptography
- Snapshot of technological advancements in next-generation wireless network technologies
- Detailed profiles of key companies in the global quantum cryptography market, including Crypta Labs Ltd., Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Infineon Technologies AG, Microsoft Corp., Quintessence Labs Pty Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Quantum Cryptography Market, by Deployment Protocol
- SSL/TLS protocol
- BB84 Protocol
- Quantum Cryptography Market, by Algorithm Type
- Symmetric Key
- Asymmetric Key
- Quantum Cryptography Market, by Component
- Solutions
- Services
- Quantum Cryptography Market, by Application
- Network Security
- Database Encryption
- Application Security
- Quantum Cryptography Market, by End-User Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecommunication
- Manufacturing and Retail
- Others
Chapter 4 Global Market for Quantum Cryptography
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography, by Deployment Protocol
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography, by Algorithm Type
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography, by Component
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography, by Application
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography, by Region
- Global Market for SSL/TLS Protocol Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical
- Global Market for BB84 Protocol Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical
- Global Market for Symmetric Key Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical
- Global Market for Asymmetric Key Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography Solutions, by End-User Vertical
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography Services, by End-User Vertical
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography Database Encryption, by End-User Vertical
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography Application Security, by End-User Vertical
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography Network Security, by End-User Vertical
- North American Market for Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical
- European Market for Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical
- Asia-Pacific Market for Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical
- South American Market for Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical
- ROW Market for Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical
- Global Market for SSL/TLS Protocol Quantum Cryptography, by Region
- Global Market for BB84 Protocol Quantum Cryptography, by Region
- Global Market for Symmetric Key Quantum Cryptography, by Region
- Global Market for Asymmetric Key Quantum Cryptography, by Region
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography Solutions, by Region
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography Services, by Region
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography Database in Encryption Applications, by Region
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography in Application Security, by Region
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography in Network Security Applications, by Region
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Sector, by Region
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography in the Government and Defense Sector, by Region
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography in the Healthcare Sector, by Region
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography in the IT and Telecommunication Sector, by Region
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography in the Manufacturing and Retail Sectors, by Region
- Global Market for Quantum Cryptography in Other Sectors, by Region
Chapter 5 Global Market for Quantum Cryptography, by Region and Country
Chapter 6 Market Drivers and Challenges
Market Drivers
- Increasing Number of Cyberattack Incidents
- Increasing Demand for Security for IoT and Cloud Technologies
- Technological Advancement in Next-Generation Wireless Network Technologies
- Increased Cybersecurity Funding
Challenges
- Lack of Expertise
- High Cost of Implementation
Chapter 7 Patent Review
- Recent Patents
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- 1Qbit Information Technologies Inc.
- ABB Ltd.
- Accenture Plc
- Airbus S.A.S.
- Aliyun Computing Co., Ltd.
- Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology Co., Ltd.
- At&T Inc.
- Atos Se
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Inc.
- BT Group Plc
- Carl Zeiss Ag
- Crypta Labs Ltd.
- D-Wave Systems Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
- ID Quantiques Sa
- Imec
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Magiq Technologies Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nano-Meta Technologies Inc.
- NEC Corp.
- Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp.
- Nucrypt Llc
- OKI Electric Industry Co., Ltd.
- PQ Solutions Ltd.
- Quantumctek Co., Ltd.
- Quantumxchange Inc.
- Qubitekk Inc.
- Quintessencelabs Pty Ltd.
- Qutools Gmbh
- Raytheon Co.
- Riken
- River Lane Research
- SK Telecom Co., Ltd.
- Toshiba Corp.
