Global Quantum Dots Market Report 2019 - Market Revenues Forecasts to 2030 and Historical Figures from 2013

The global quantum dots (QD) based products market will be potentially valued at more than $35 billion by 2030. The optoelectronics market represents the vast majority of this figure, chiefly High Definition TVs-QLED-TVs.
Quantum Dots (QDs) are THE nanotechnology success story to date. The author has been tracking the global market for quantum dots for over a decade and watched as they have moved from basic research to a multi-billion dollar component market.
Since their synthesis over 30 years ago, QDs have featured in a range of optoelectronic devices, including TVs and displays, light-emitting devices (LEDs), solar cells, photodiodes, thermoelectrics, photoconductors and field-effect transistors, while QD solutions have been used in a number of in vivo and in vitro imaging, sensing and labelling techniques.
TV displays still dominate the end user segment for QD-based products with a fast growing market for QD monitors. The use of QDs in solar conversion windows is also being heavily backed this year with a number of companies developing prototypes and funding multi-million dollar investments. The price of large QD-TVs is also falling.
The market is moving towards more advanced application of quantum dots in TVs with major producers, especially Samsung developing technologies beyond Quantum Dot Enhancement Film (QDEF) such as:
- QD Glass on LGP.
- Quantum dot colour filters (QDCF) for microLEDS and displays.
- Active Matrix Quantum-dot Light Emitting Diode (AMQLED).
- Perovskite QDs.
- Inkjet printed QDs.
Other notable growth markets include solar windows, lighting, sensors and anti-counterfeiting.
This 236 page analysis report on the quantum dots market is now in its 13th edition (First edition 2009). Contents include:
- QD types, properties and production methods.
- Changing market dynamics in the quantum dots market.
- New market areas including QD Colour Filters and Solar Window Coatings.
- In-depth market segmentation and analysis.
- Quantum dots application roadmap.
- Regional analysis.
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.
- Revenue estimates for quantum dots market to 2030.
- Recent industry trends and developments.
- Competitive landscape.
- Regulatory issues.
- Strategies of key players and products offered.
- Market revenues forecasts to 2030 and historical figures from 2013.
- Markets covered: TV displays and smartphone displays, solar cells, security tags, security inks, sensors, quantum dot lasers, quantum dot transistors, photonic crystals, bio-imaging, quantum dot solar windows, biomarkers, solid-material-based memory, thermoelectric materials, quantum dot computers, artificial photosynthesis and light emitting diodes (LEDs).
- Market assessment in QLED TVs and displays, including market drivers, commercialization, market revenues to 2030, manufacturing and product development.
- Market assessment in LED lighting, including market drivers, commercialization, market revenues to 2030, manufacturing and product development.
- Market assessment in biotechnology and medicine, including market drivers, commercialization, market revenues to 2030, manufacturing and product development.
- Market assessment in security and anti-counterfeiting, including market drivers, commercialization, market revenues to 2030, manufacturing and product development.
- Market assessment in sensors, including market drivers, commercialization, market revenues to 2030, manufacturing and product development.
- 81 company profiles.
Additions from previous editions include:
- Expanded regional analysis, especially for Asia.
- New sections covering Micro-LEDs, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), composites.
- New sections covering QD colour filter replacement, non-Cd ELQD devices, inkjet printing and perovskite QDs.
- Latest developments in QD-OLED screens.
- Expanded company profiles.
- 18 additional company profiles.
- Recent developments in quantum dot production by large chemical companies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research scope and methodology
2 Executive summary
2.1 Growth in high definition TV demand
2.1.1 QD advantages and definition of QLED
2.1.1.1 QLEDs/QD-OLEDs
2.2 Market growth since 2013
2.3 QD-TVs market
2.4 The Quantum Dot market in 2019
2.5 Cadmium vs. cadmium free
2.5.1 Cadmium QDs
2.5.2 Cadmium-free QDs
2.5.3 European commission ban use of cadmium in TVs and displays
2.5.4 Perovskite quantum dots
2.5.5 Graphene quantum dots
2.6 Quantum Dot Revenues 2015-2030
2.7 Market drivers and trends
2.8 Market challenges
3 Quantum dots
3.1 Properties
3.2 Synthesis
3.3 Types
3.3.1 Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulfide and other materials
3.3.2 Cadmium free quantum dots
3.3.3 Graphene quantum dots
3.3.3.1 Synthesis
3.3.3.2 Applications
3.3.3.3 Pricing
3.3.3.4 Investment
3.3.4 Carbon quantum dots (CQds)
3.3.4.1 Properties
3.3.4.2 Applications
3.3.5 Quantum rods
3.3.5.1 Properties
3.3.5.2 Applications
4 Technology readiness level (TRL)
5 Quantum dots industry analysis
5.1 Key players
5.2 Licensing, collaborations and partnerships
5.3 Supply chain
6 Quantum dots regulations
6.1 Europe
6.1.1 Cadmium exemption in TVs and lighting
6.1.2 August 2017 ruling
6.2 United States
6.2.1 Low Volume Exemption (LVE)
6.2.2 New Chemicals Program
6.3 Asia
7 Markets for quantum dots
7.1 Revenues 2013-2030
7.2 Production and prices
7.3 Market for quantum dots, by region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
8 Quantum dots in TVs/displays
8.1 Market drivers and trends
8.2 Display performance progress
8.2.1 Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)
8.2.2 Cd-based QLEDs
8.2.3 Cd-free QLEDs
8.2.4 OLEDs
8.2.4.1 Fluorescent OLEDs
8.2.4.2 Thermally activated delayed fluorescent (TADF) OLEDs
8.2.4.3 Phosphorescent OLEDs (PhOLEDs)
8.2.4.4 Soluble OLEDs
8.2.5 TFT
8.3 Applications
8.3.1 LCDS vs. OLEDs vs. QD-LCDs/QLEDs
8.3.2 QD-LCD TVs/QLEDs
8.3.3 Micro-LEDs
8.3.4 QD colour filter replacement
8.3.5 Non-Cd ELQD
8.3.5.1 CdSe ELQD devices
8.3.5.2 InP-based ELQD devices
8.3.5.3 Combination with other nanomaterials
8.3.6 Inkjet printing
8.3.7 Perovskite QDs
8.4 Synthesis and manufacturing
8.4.1 Integration into LCDs
8.4.2 Types of QD displays and materials used
8.4.2.1 On-edge (edge optic)
8.4.2.2 On-surface (film)
8.4.2.3 QD colour filter (QDF)
8.4.2.4 On-chip
8.4.2.5 Active Matrix Quantum-dot Light Emitting Diode (AMQLED)
8.4.2.6 QD Glass LGP
8.4.2.7 Quantum dot/OLED hybrid
8.4.2.8 Quantum rods
8.4.2.9 Quantum converters with red phosphors
8.4.2.10 Electroluminescent (EL)QD displays
8.4.3 Flexible displays
8.4.3.1 Inkjet printed QD displays
8.4.3.2 Flexible LCDs
8.4.3.3 Flexible OLEDs (FOLED)
8.4.3.4 Flexible AMOLED
8.4.3.5 Flexible electrophoretic displays
8.4.3.6 Flexible QLEDs
8.5 QD-LCD products
8.5.1 Commercialization timeline for quantum dot display product
8.6 Industry and research developments 2013-2019
8.7 Global market for quantum dots in TVs and displays
8.7.1 OLED market
8.7.2 QD-TV unit sales 2016-2030
8.7.3 QD Monitor Unit sales 2015-2030
8.8 Quantum dot TV and display companies
9 Quantum dots in photovoltaics
9.1 Market drivers and trends
9.2 Applications
9.2.1 Nanomaterials in solar cells
9.2.2 Advantages of quantum dots in photovoltaics
9.2.3 Types of quantum dot solar cells
9.2.3.1 Metalsemiconductor/ Schottky QD junction solar cell
9.2.3.2 Silicon/QD Film Hydrid Solar Cells
9.2.3.3 Silicon/Graphene QD Film Hydrid Solar Cells
9.2.3.4 Depleted-heterojunction QD solar cell
9.2.3.5 QD-sensitized solar cells (QDSSC)
9.2.3.6 Quantum dot solar windows
9.3 Market challenges
9.4 Industry and research developments 2013-2019
9.5 Global market for quantum dots in photovoltaics
9.6 Quantum dot photovoltaics companies
10 Quantum dots in LED lighting
10.1 Market drivers and trends
10.2 Applications
10.2.1 LED lighting
10.2.2 Horticultural lighting
10.3 Market challenges
10.4 Industry and research developments 2013-2019
10.5 Global market for quantum dots in LED lighting
10.6 Quantum dot lighting companies
11 Quantum dots in biotechnology and medicine
11.1 Market drivers and trends
11.2 Applications
11.2.1 Imaging and diagnostics
11.2.1.1 Biomarkers
11.2.1.2 Photodynamic therapy
11.2.1.3 Point-of-care
11.2.2 Drug delivery
11.3 Market challenges
11.4 Global market for quantum dots in biotechnology and medicine
11.4.1 Imaging and diagnostics
11.4.2 Drug delivery
11.5 Quantum dot biotechnology and medicine companies
12 Quantum dots in security and anti-counterfeiting
12.1 Market drivers and trends
12.2 Applications
12.3 Global market size for quantum dots in security and anti-counterfeiting
12.4 Quantum dot security and anti-counterfeiting Companies
13 Quantum dots in sensors
13.1 Market drivers and trends
13.2 Applications
13.2.1 Food sensors
13.2.2 Chemical and gas sensors
13.2.3 Biosensors
13.2.4 Image sensors
13.3 Global market size for quantum dots in sensors
13.4 Market challenges
13.5 Quantum dot sensor companies
14 Other markets
14.1 Batteries
14.1.1 Properties
14.1.2 Companies
14.2 Thermoelectrics
14.2.1 Properties
14.2.2 Companies
14.3 QD Lasers
14.3.1 Companies
14.4 Photocatalysts
14.5 Spectrometers
14.6 Electronics
14.7 Hydrogen production
14.8 Autonomous vehicles
15 Quantum dot company profiles
Quantum dot producers
- Advano
- American Dye Source, inc
- Antibodies Incorporated
- Applied Quantum Materials Inc
- Attonuclei
- Avantama AG
- CAN GmbH
- China Beijing Beida Jubang Science & Technology Co., Ltd
- Creative Diagnostics
- CrystalPlex Corporation
- Cytodiagnostics
- Dow Chemical Company
- Dotz Nano Ltd
- Dupont
- Emfutur Technologies
- Evident Thermoelectrics
- Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd
- Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd
- Hansol Chemical Co., Ltd
- IQDEMY Quantum Technology SA
- KRI, Inc
- Merck KGaA/EMD Performance Materials
- Mesolight
- Lab21 Limited
- Najing Tech
- Nano Elements Source, LLC
- Nano Chem Tech, Inc
- Nanoco Group Plc
- Nanooptical Materials, Inc
- NanoPhotonica, Inc
- Nanosquare, Inc
- Nanosys, Inc
- Navillum Nanotechnologies, LLC
- Nexdot SAS
- Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd
- NN-Labs, LLC
- Ocean Nanotech LLC
- Particle Works
- PhosphorTech Corporation
- Quantum Materials
- Quantum Solutions
- Shanghai Simbatt Energy Technology Co., Ltd
- Shoei Chemical, Inc
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Sinon Therapeutics
- Solvay SA
- StoreDot Ltd
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Tianjin Zhonghuan Electronic Lighting Technology Co
- UbiQD, LLC
- Unique Materials
- Wah Hong Industrial Corporation
- Wuhan Jiayuan Quantum Dots Co., Ltd
- XF Nano
- Zhonghuan Quantum
Quantum dot product developers
- Acer, Inc
- AUO Optronics
- BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd
- Efun Technology Co., Ltd
- HiSense
- Innolux Corporation
- LG Display Co., Ltd
- LMS Co., Ltd
- Lumileds
- Luminit
- ML System S.A Zaczernie
- Nano-Lit Technologies
- Natcore Technology, Inc
- NS Materials, Inc
- Osram Opto Semiconductors
- QD Laser, Inc
- QD Solar
- QMAT, Inc
- Quantag
- Ranovus
- Raytheon Company
- Revolution Lighting Technologies
- Samsung
- TCL Corporation
- Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd
- TPV-Vision
