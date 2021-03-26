Global Quantum Dots Market Report 2021-2031: Market Innovations Leading to Enhanced Products in Displays, Micro-LEDs, Security Tagging, Medical Diagnostics, Quantum Computing and Agtech
DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Quantum Dots 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The multi-billion dollar quantum dot-enabled market will experience further growth this year, with market innovations leading to enhanced products in displays, Micro-LEDs, security tagging, medical diagnostics, quantum computing and Agtech.
QDs are a proven and scaled technology and relatively low cost for the high-end applications they add value to. Quantum Dots (QDs) are used in a range of optoelectronic devices, including TVs and displays, light-emitting devices (LEDs), solar cells, photodiodes, thermoelectrics, photoconductors and field-effect transistors, while QD solutions have been used in a number of in vivo and in vitro imaging, sensing and labelling techniques.
Report contents include:
- QD types, properties and production methods.
- Global revenues for quantum dots, historical and forecast to 2031.
- Market drivers and trends.
- Challenges, by market.
- Market impact on COVID-19 crisis.
- Analysis of QD market segments and the main players in each segment.
- Excel database of quantum dot display products.
- Quantum dot regulations.
- Excel database of quantum dot producers and product developers.
- Assessment of quantum dots on glass, quantum dot colour filters (QDCF) for microLEDS and displays, perovskite QDs and inkjet printed QDs.
- Assessment of graphene quantum dots and perovskite quantum dots market.
- Market assessment of quantum dots in TV displays and smartphone displays, solar cells, security tags, security inks, sensors, quantum dot lasers, quantum dot transistors, photonic crystals, bio-imaging, quantum dot solar windows, biomarkers, solid-material-based memory, thermoelectric materials, quantum dot computers, Agtech, artificial photosynthesis and light emitting diodes (LEDs).
- 90 company profiles, which include UbiQD, Applied Quantum Materials Inc., Bio Square, Inc., Chang Chun Tuo Cai technology Co., Ltd., Dotz Nano, Nanoco Technologies, Nanosys, Nanolumi, Qblox plus all the main quantum dot display producers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Growth in high definition TV demand
1.1.1 QD advantages
1.2 Market growth since 2013
1.3 QD-TVs market
1.4 The Quantum Dot market in 2020
1.5 Cadmium vs. cadmium free
1.5.1 Cadmium QDs
1.5.2 Cadmium-free QDs
1.5.3 European commission ban use of cadmium in TVs and displays
1.5.4 Perovskite quantum dots
1.5.5 Carbon and graphene quantum dots
1.6 Quantum Dot Revenues 2015-2030
1.7 Market drivers and trends
1.8 Market challenges
1.9 Market impact from COVID-19 crisis
2 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
3 QUANTUM DOTS-PROPERTIES, SYNTHESIS, TYPES
3.1 Properties
3.2 Synthesis
3.3 Types
3.3.1 Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulfide and other materials
3.3.2 Cadmium free quantum dots
3.4 Carbon quantum dots (CDs)
3.4.1 Properties
3.4.2 Applications
3.5 Graphene quantum dots (GQDs)
3.5.1 Properties
3.5.2 Synthesis
3.5.3 Applications
3.5.3.1 Pricing
3.6 Perovskite quantum dots (PQDs)
3.6.1 Properties
3.6.2 Comparison to conventional quantum dots
3.6.3 Synthesis methods
3.6.4 Applications
3.6.4.1 Displays
3.6.5 Producers
3.6.5.1 Avantama AG
3.6.5.2 Green Science Alliance Co. Ltd.
3.6.5.3 Plasmachem GmbH
3.6.5.4 Quantum Solutions LLC
3.6.5.5 Zhijing Nanotech Co. Ltd.
3.6.5.6 Other suppliers
3.7 Quantum rods
3.7.1 Properties
3.7.2 Applications
4 QUANTUM DOTS TECHNOLOGY READINESS (TRL)
5 QUANTUM DOTS INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
5.1 Licensing, collaborations and partnerships
5.2 Supply chain
6 QUANTUM DOTS REGULATIONS
6.1 Europe
6.1.1 Cadmium exemption in TVs and lighting
6.1.2 August 2017 ruling
6.2 United States
6.2.1 Low Volume Exemption (LVE)
6.2.2 New Chemicals Program
6.3 Asia
7 GLOBAL MARKET REVENUES FOR QUANTUM DOTS
7.1 Revenues 2013-2030
8 QUANTUM DOTS IN TVS/DISPLAYS
8.1 Market drivers and trends
8.2 LCDS vs. OLEDs vs. QD-LCDs/QLEDs
8.2.1 Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD)
8.3 QD-LCD TVs/QLEDs
8.4 Quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF) for current QLEDs
8.5 Quantum Dot on Glass (QDOG)
8.6 Quantum dot colour filters
8.7 Quantum dots on-chip
8.8 Electroluminescent quantum dots
8.8.1 QD-Micro-LEDs
8.9 Flexible QD displays
8.9.1 Flexible QLEDs
8.10 Samsung QD Display
8.11 LG's "QNED" LCD TVs
8.12 Industry and research developments 2013-2021
8.13 Global market for quantum dots in TVs and displays
8.13.1 QD-TV unit sales 2016-2031
8.13.2 QD Monitor Unit sales 2015-2031
9 QUANTUM DOTS IN PHOTOVOLTAICS
9.1 Market drivers and trends
9.2 Applications
9.2.1 Nanomaterials in solar cells
9.2.2 Advantages of quantum dots in photovoltaics
9.2.3 Types of quantum dot solar cells
9.2.3.1 Metal-semiconductor/Schottky QD junction solar cell
9.2.3.2 Silicon/QD Film Hydrid Solar Cells
9.2.3.3 Silicon/Graphene QD Film Hydrid Solar Cells
9.2.3.4 Depleted-heterojunction QD solar cell
9.2.3.5 QD-sensitized solar cells (QDSSC)
9.2.3.6 Quantum dot solar windows
9.3 Market challenges
9.4 Industry and research developments 2013-2021
9.5 Global market for quantum dots in photovoltaics
9.6 Quantum dot photovoltaics companies
10 QUANTUM DOTS IN LIGHTING
10.1 Market drivers and trends
10.2 Applications
10.2.1 LED lighting
10.2.2 Horticultural lighting
10.3 Market challenges
10.4 Industry and research developments 2013-2021
10.5 Global market for quantum dots in LED lighting
10.6 Quantum dot lighting companies
11 QUANTUM DOTS IN BIOTECH AND MEDICINE
11.1 Market drivers and trends
11.2 Applications
11.2.1 Imaging and diagnostics
11.2.1.1 Advantages
11.2.1.2 Biomarkers
11.2.1.3 Photodynamic therapy
11.2.1.4 Point-of-care
11.2.2 Drug delivery
11.2.3 Photodynamic therapy
11.3 Market challenges
11.4 Global market for quantum dots in biotechnology and medicine
11.4.1 Imaging and diagnostics
11.4.2 Drug delivery
11.5 Quantum dot biotechnology and medicine companies
12 QUANTUM DOTS IN SECURITY AND ANTI-COUNTERFEITING
12.1 Market drivers and trends
12.2 Applications
12.3 Global market size for quantum dots in security and anti-counterfeiting
12.4 Quantum dot security and anti-counterfeiting Companies
13 QUANTUM DOTS IN SENSORS
13.1 Market drivers and trends
13.2 Applications
13.2.1 Food sensors
13.2.2 Chemical and gas sensors
13.2.3 Biosensors
13.2.4 Image sensors
13.3 Global market size for quantum dots in sensors
13.4 Market challenges
13.5 Quantum dot sensor companies
14 OTHER MARKETS
14.1 AgTech
14.2 Batteries
14.3 Thermoelectrics
14.4 QD Lasers
14.5 Photocatalysts
14.6 Spectrometers
14.7 Quantum computing
14.8 Hydrogen production
14.9 Autonomous vehicles
15 QUANTUM DOT PRODUCER AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES
16 REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
- Applied Quantum Materials Inc.
- Avantama AG
- Bio Square Inc.
- Chang Chun Tuo Cai technology Co. Ltd.
- Dotz Nano
- Green Science Alliance Co. Ltd.
- Nanoco Technologies
- Nanolumi
- Nanosys
- Plasmachem GmbH
- Qblox
- Quantum Solutions LLC
- UbiQD
- Zhijing Nanotech Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6lo3me
