Global Quantum Dots Market Report 2022-2032 Featuring Dotz Nano, Ergis Group, Helio Display Materials, Nanoco Technologies, Nanosys and Qblox

The multi-billion-dollar quantum dot-enabled TV market will experience further growth this year, with market innovations leading to enhanced products utilizing new configurations in displays, Micro-LEDs, security tagging, medical diagnostics, quantum computing and Agtech. QDs are a proven and scaled technology and relatively low cost for the high-end applications they add value to.

Quantum Dots (QDs) are used in a range of optoelectronic devices, including TVs and displays, light-emitting devices (LEDs), solar cells, photodiodes, thermoelectrics, photoconductors and field-effect transistors, while QD solutions have been used in a number of in vivo and in vitro imaging, sensing and labelling techniques.

The report contents include:

Quantum dot (QD) types, properties and production methods

Global revenues for quantum dots, historical and market forecast to 2032, by type and market

Supply chain analysis for quantum dots and narrowband phosphors

Market drivers and trends

Challenges, by market

Analysis of QD market segments and the main players in each segment

Assessment of quantum dots on glass, quantum dot colour filters (QDCF) for micro-LEDs and displays, hybrid QD-NBP displays, hybrid QD-OLED displays, perovskite QDs and inkjet printed QDs.

Assessment of graphene quantum dots and perovskite quantum dots market

Market assessment of quantum dots in TV displays and smartphone displays, VR headsets, solar cells, security tags, security inks, sensors, quantum dot lasers, quantum dot transistors, photonic crystals, bio-imaging, quantum dot solar windows, biomarkers, solid-material-based memory, thermoelectric materials, quantum dot computers, Agtech, artificial photosynthesis and light-emitting diodes (LEDs)

100 company profiles of quantum dot companies. Companies profiled include UbiQD, Applied Quantum Materials Inc., Bio Square , Inc., Dotz Nano , Ergis Group, Helio Display Materials, Nanoco Technologies, Nanosys, Nanolumi, Nextdot SAS, Qblox and many more

Companies Mentioned

UbiQD

Applied Quantum Materials Inc.

Bio Square Inc.

Dotz Nano

Ergis Group

Helio Display Materials

Nanoco Technologies

Nanosys

Nanolumi

Nextdot SAS

Qblox

