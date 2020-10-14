Global Quantum Dots Report 2020-2030: A Potential Market Value of $35+ Billion

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Quantum Dots Report 2020 (16th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum dots (QD) based products market will be potentially valued at more than $35 billion by 2030.

Quantum Dots (QDs) are used in a range of optoelectronic devices, including TVs and displays, light-emitting devices (LEDs), solar cells, photodiodes, thermoelectrics, photoconductors and field-effect transistors, while QD solutions have been used in a number of in vivo and in vitro imaging, sensing and labelling techniques.

Market segments such as micro and mini LEDs, sensors, lighting, solar windows, anti-counterfeiting and biosciences offer excellent opportunities. The Global Market for Quantum Dots analyses quantum dot suppliers, display manufacturers and OEMs.



The optoelectronics market represents the vast majority of this figure, chiefly High Definition TVs-QLED-TVs. However, the market will face significant disruption this year in terms of manufacturing, supply chain and consumer demand due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TV displays still dominate the end-user segment for QD-based products with a fast-growing market for QD monitors. The use of QDs in solar conversion windows is also being heavily backed this year with a number of companies developing prototypes and funding multi-million dollar investments. The price of large QD-TVs is also falling.

The quantum dot market is moving towards more advanced applications of quantum dots in TVs with major producers developing technologies beyond Quantum Dot Enhancement Film (QDEF) such as:

QD Glass on LGP.

Quantum dot colour filters (QDCF) for microLEDS and displays.

Electroluminescent QDs.

Perovskite QDs.

Inkjet printed QDs.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Growth in high definition TV demand

1.1.1 QD advantages

1.2 Market growth since 2013

1.3 QD-TVs market

1.4 The Quantum Dot market in 2019

1.5 Cadmium vs. cadmium free

1.5.1 Cadmium QDs

1.5.2 Cadmium-free QDs

1.5.3 European commission ban use of cadmium in TVs and displays

1.5.4 Perovskite quantum dots

1.5.5 Carbon and graphene quantum dots

1.6 Quantum Dot Revenues 2015-2030

1.7 Market drivers and trends

1.8 Market challenges

1.9 Market impact from COVID-19 pandemic

2 Research Scope and Methodology



3 Quantum Dots-Properties, Synthesis, Types

3.1 Properties

3.2 Synthesis

3.3 Types

3.3.1 Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulfide and other materials

3.3.2 Cadmium free quantum dots

3.4 Carbon quantum dots (CDs)

3.4.1 Properties

3.4.2 Applications

3.5 Graphene quantum dots (GQDs)

3.5.1 Properties

3.5.2 Synthesis

3.5.3 Applications

3.5.3.1 Pricing

3.6 Perovskite quantum dots (PQDs)

3.6.1 Properties

3.6.2 Comparison to conventional quantum dots

3.6.3 Synthesis methods

3.6.4 Applications

3.6.4.1 Displays

3.6.5 Producers

3.7 Quantum rods

3.7.1 Properties

3.7.2 Applications



4 Quantum Dots Technology Readiness



5 Quantum Dots Industry Analysis

5.1 Licensing, collaborations and partnerships

5.2 Supply chain



6 Quantum Dots Regulations

6.1 Europe

6.1.1 Cadmium exemption in TVs and lighting

6.1.2 August 2017 ruling

6.2 United States

6.3 Asia

7 Global Market Revenues for Quantum Dots

7.1 Revenues 2013-2030



8 Quantum Dots in Tvs/Displays

8.1 Market drivers and trends

8.2 LCDS vs. OLEDs vs. QD-LCDs/QLEDs

8.2.1 Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD)

8.3 QD-LCD TVs/QLEDs

8.4 Quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF) for current QLEDs

8.5 Quantum Dot on Glass (QDOG)

8.6 Quantum dot colour filters

8.7 Quantum dots on-chip

8.8 Electroluminescent quantum dots

8.8.1 QD-Micro-LEDs

8.9 Flexible QD displays

8.9.1 Flexible QLEDs

8.10 LG Nanocell

8.11 Industry and research developments 2013-2019

8.12 Global market for quantum dots in TVs and displays

8.12.1 QD-TV unit sales 2016-2030

8.12.2 QD TV Unit sales, adjusted for COVID-19 market scenarios to 2025

8.12.3 QD Monitor Unit sales 2015-2030

8.12.4 QD Monitor Unit sales, adjusted for COVID-19 market scenarios to 2025



9 Quantum Dots in Photovoltaics

9.1 Market drivers and trends

9.2 Applications

9.2.1 Nanomaterials in solar cells

9.2.2 Advantages of quantum dots in photovoltaics

9.2.3 Types of quantum dot solar cells

9.2.3.1 Metal - semiconductor/ Schottky QD junction solar cell

9.2.3.2 Silicon/QD Film Hydrid Solar Cells

9.2.3.3 Silicon/Graphene QD Film Hydrid Solar Cells

9.2.3.4 Depleted-heterojunction QD solar cell

9.2.3.5 QD-sensitized solar cells (QDSSC)

9.2.3.6 Quantum dot solar windows

9.3 Market challenges

9.4 Industry and research developments 2013-2019

9.5 Global market for quantum dots in photovoltaics

9.5.1 QD photovoltaics revenues, adjusted for COVID-19 market scenarios to 2025

9.6 Quantum dot photovoltaics companies



10 Quantum Dots in Lighting

10.1 Market drivers and trends

10.2 Applications

10.2.1 LED lighting

10.2.2 Horticultural lighting and greenhouse films

10.3 Market challenges

10.4 Industry and research developments 2013-2019

10.5 Global market for quantum dots in LED lighting

10.5.1 QD lighting revenues, adjusted for COVID-19 market scenarios to 2025

10.6 Quantum dot lighting companies

11 Quantum Dots in Biotech and Medicine

11.1 Market drivers and trends

11.2 Applications

11.2.1 Imaging and diagnostics

11.2.1.1 Advantages

11.2.1.2 Biomarkers

11.2.1.3 Photodynamic therapy

11.2.1.4 Point-of-care

11.2.2 Drug delivery

11.2.3 Photodynamic therapy

11.3 Market challenges

11.4 Global market for quantum dots in biotechnology and medicine

11.4.1 Imaging and diagnostics

11.4.2 Drug delivery

11.5 QD biotech and medicine revenues, adjusted for COVID-19 market scenarios to 2025

11.6 Quantum dot biotechnology and medicine companies



12 Quantum Dots in Security and Anti-Counterfeiting

12.1 Market drivers and trends

12.2 Applications

12.3 Global market size for quantum dots in security and anti-counterfeiting

12.3.1 QD anti-counterfeiting and security revenues, adjusted for COVID-19 market scenarios to 2025

12.4 Quantum dot security and anti-counterfeiting Companies

13 Quantum Dots in Sensors

13.1 Market drivers and trends

13.2 Applications

13.2.1 Food sensors

13.2.2 Chemical and gas sensors

13.2.3 Biosensors

13.2.4 Image sensors

13.3 Global market size for quantum dots in sensors

13.3.1 QD sensors revenues, adjusted for COVID-19 market scenarios to 2025

13.4 Market challenges

13.5 Quantum dot sensor companies



14 Other Markets

14.1 Batteries

14.1.1 Properties

14.1.2 Companies

14.2 Thermoelectrics

14.2.1 Properties

14.2.2 Companies

14.3 QD Lasers

14.3.1 Companies

14.4 Photocatalysts

14.5 Spectrometers

14.6 Computing

14.7 Hydrogen production

14.8 Autonomous vehicles



15 Quantum Dot Producer and Product Developer Profiles

16 References

Companies Mentioned



Applied Quantum Materials, Inc.

Avantama AG

Bio Square , Inc.

, Inc. Dotz Nano Ltd.

Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research IAP/CAN GmbH

Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.

Hansol Chemical Co., Ltd.

HP Inc.

IQDEMY Quantum Technology SA

KRI, Inc.

ML System S.A Zaczernie

Nanoco Group Plc

NanoPhotonica, Inc.

Nanosquare Co., Ltd.

Nanosys, Inc.

Plessey Semiconductors

Samsung

StoreDot Ltd.

