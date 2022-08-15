Global Quantum Technology Market Analysis Report 2022: Growing Government and Private Venture Funding & Increasing R&D Expenditure of Major Technology Companies - Forecast to 2030

Aug 15, 2022, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Technologies Global Market - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The quantum technologies global market is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR of from 2021 to 2030 to reach $3,518.3 million by 2030.
The factors such as growing government and private venture funding for quantum technologies, increasing R&D expenditure of major technology companies to develop quantum technologies, strategic collaboration, partnerships, and mergers for the quantum technologies are driving the quantum technologies global market.
Whereas, the emergence of mobile and convenient quantum processors and the development of advanced quantum technologies provides immense growth opportunities for the market. The lack of skilled professionals, high cost and complexity associated with the development of quantum technologies, and cryptographic risk associated with quantum communications are hindering the market growth.
The market for quantum technologies is segmented based on technology, products, end-user, and geography. Based on the technology, the market is segmented into Quantum Computing, Quantum Sensing, and Quantum Communication. Among these, the Quantum Sensing segment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at an early teen CAGR from 2021 to 2030.
Quantum computing is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Based on the types of sensors, the Quantum Sensing global market is further segmented into Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Sensors, and Others. Among the sensors, the Atomic Clock segment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at an early teen CAGR from 2021 to 2030.
Magnetic Sensors is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Quantum computing is further segmented based on application and based on deployment. Based On application, the quantum computing global market is segmented into Machine Learning, Optimization, and Simulations. Among these, the Optimization segment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030.
The simulations segment is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Based on the deployment, the quantum computing global market is sub-segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. Among these, cloud-based deployment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030.
Based on product the quantum technologies global market is divided into hardware, software, and services. Among these, the Hardware segment is accounted for the highest revenue of in 2021 and is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The services segment is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030.
Based on end-users, the quantum technologies global market is segmented into Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Energy, Oil and Gas, Chemical & Material science, Logistics and Distribution, Aerospace, Defense, and Others. Among these, the Aerospace segment is accounted for the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The healthcare segment is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030.
North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The factors such as increasing R&D expenditure, growing industries, the establishment of quantum research centers, development of national strategy by the government, the presence of major technology companies, increasing collaboration between quantum technology companies and industries, and the increasing number of quantum computing start-ups companies are driving the quantum technologies market in the region.
Europe is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The factors such as growing industry, the launch of quantum research programs with government investment, development of various consortiums by collaborating with large industrial partners, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), start-ups, and research organizations to build a quantum computer into usable industrial applications, increasing private venture funding, the launch of new research programmers, increasing collaboration between quantum technology companies and industries, collaboration with other countries, merging between quantum technology companies to explore different application areas and growing start-up company activities are driving the quantum technologies market in the region.
The quantum technologies global market is competitive and all the players in this market are involved in strategic collaboration, partnership, mergers, and new product launches in quantum technologies to expand their product portfolio and maintain their market shares.
Factors Influencing Market
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increase in Government Funding and Private Investment
- Increasing Investment in Research and Development (R&D)
- Strategic Collaboration, Mergers, and Technology Partnerships in the Quantum Technologies
- Emergence of Mobile and Convenient Quantum Processors Requiring Less Sophisticated Environment and Development of Advanced Quantum Technologies
Restraints and Threats
- Lack of Skilled Personnel
- High Cost and Complexity Associated with the Development of Quantum Technologies
- The Cryptographic Risk Associated with Quantum Computing
Porter's Five Force Analysis
Patent Analysis
Funding Analysis
- Public Funding Analysis
- Analysis of Private Venture and Government Funding (Quantum Technology Companies)
Deal Analysis
- Deal Analysis (Industries, Universities, Government & Quantum Technology Companies)
- Deal Analysis (Within Quantum Technology Companies)
- Quantum Technologies (Merges and Acquisition)
Quantum Technologies (New Product Launch)
Quantum Technology Partnerships
Matrix of Quantum Technologies Companies
Market Share Analysis Based on Major Players
- Quantum Technologies Global Market Share Analysis
- Quantum Computing and Communication Global Market Share Analysis
The key players in the quantum technologies global market include
- Alphabet Inc.
- Aosense, Inc.
- Amazon.Com, Inc.
- D-Wave Systems Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Ix-Blue
- Li-Cor, Inc
- Microsoft Corporation
- Rigetti Holdings, Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
Companies Mentioned
- QBit
- A Star Quantum
- AegiQ
- Agnostiq, Inc.
- Algorithmiq
- Alibaba Quantum Computing
- Alice & Bob
- Aliro Quantum
- Alphabet Inc. (Google)
- Alpine Quantum Technologies
- Amazon
- Apogee Instrument Inc.
- Archer Materials Limited
- Arqit Limited
- Atom Computing
- Atomionics
- Atos SE
- AUREA Technology
- Baidu
- Bleximo
- BOLTZ.AI
- BosonQPsi
- Boxcat Inc.
- Bristol Quantum
- C12 Quantum Electronics
- Classiq
- CogniFrame Inc.
- ColdQuanta
- Crypto Quantique
- D-Wave Systems, Inc.
- EeroQ
- eleQtron
- Elyah
- Entangled Networks
- Entropica Labs
- Equal1
- Fujitsu Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc (Quantinuum)
- Horizon Quantum Computing
- HQS Quantum Simulation
- HRL Laboratories
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- ID Quantique
- Infineon
- infinity
- Intel Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
- IonQ
- IQM Finland Oy
- KEEQuant
- KETS Quantum Security
- Keysight Technologies, Inc.
- Ki3 Photonics and Quantum Bridge Technologies
- M Squared Lasers
- MagiQ Technologies Inc.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- M-Squared Lasers Limited
- Multiverse Computing
- NextGenQ
- Nokia Bell Labs
- Nord Quantique
- Nu Quantum
- ORCA Computing Ltd
- Origin Quantum
- Oxford Ionics
- ParityQC
- Pasqal
- Phasecraft
- PQShield
- PsiQuantum
- QC Ware
- Q-CTRL
- Qike Quantum
- Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech
- Qnami AG
- QNu Labs
- QphoX
- QpiAI
- Quandela
- Quantica Computacao
- QuantrolOx
- Quantum Brilliance
- Quantum Circuits, Inc. (QCI)
- Quantum Computing Inc.
- Quantum Dice
- Quantum Generative Materials LLC
- Quantum Machines
- Quantum Motion Technologies Ltd.
- Quantum Xchange
- Quantum-South
- Quantware
- Qubitekk
- QuEra Computing
- QuintessenceLabs
- QuiX Quantum
- QunaSys Inc.
- Rigetti Computing
- Riverlane
- SaxonQ
- SeeQC
- SEEQC UK & others
- Silicofeller
- Sparrow Quantum
- Spectrum Technologies Inc.
- SpeQtral
- SpinQ Technology Inc.
- Terra Quantum
- ThinkQuantum
- Toshiba Corporation
- Universal Quantum
- Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc.
- XeedQ
- Zapata Computing, Inc.
