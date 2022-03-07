Global Quantum Technology Markets, 2022-2027: Assess Companies/Organizations Focused on Quantum Technology Including R&D Efforts and Potential Gaming-Changing Quantum Tech-Enabled Solutions

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Technology Market by Computing, Communications, Imaging, Security, Sensing, Modeling and Simulation 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the quantum technology market. It assesses companies/organizations focused on quantum technology including R&D efforts and potential gaming-changing quantum tech-enabled solutions.



The report evaluates the impact of quantum technology upon other major technologies and solution areas including AI, Edge Computing, Blockchain, IoT, and Big Data Analytics. The report provides an analysis of quantum technology investment, R&D, and prototyping by region and within each major country globally.



The report also provides global and regional forecasts as well as the outlook for quantum technology's impact on embedded hardware, software, applications, and services from 2022 to 2027. The report provides conclusions and recommendations for a wide range of industries and commercial beneficiaries including semiconductor companies, communications providers, high-speed computing companies, artificial intelligence vendors, and more.

Much more than only computing, the quantum technology market provides a foundation for improving all digital communications, applications, content, and commerce. In the realm of communications, quantum technology will influence everything from encryption to the way that signals are passed from point A to point B. While currently in the R&D phase, networked quantum information and communications technology (ICT) is anticipated to become a commercial reality that will represent nothing less than a revolution for virtually every aspect of ICT.

However, there will be a need to integrate the ICT supply chain with quantum technologies in a manner that does not attempt to replace every aspect of classical computing but instead leverages a hybrid computational framework. Traditional high-performance computing will continue to be used for many existing problems for the foreseeable future, while quantum technologies will be used for encrypting communications, signaling, and will be the underlying basis in the future for all commerce transactions.

This does not mean that quantum encryption will replace blockchain, but rather provide improved encryption for blockchain technology.

Select Report Findings:

Overall global quantum technology market will reach $42.4 billion by 2027

by 2027 Quantum computing will lead the market at $16.1 billion by 2027 and 39.4% CAGR

by 2027 and 39.4% CAGR North America will be the biggest regional market for quantum technologies overall

will be the biggest regional market for quantum technologies overall China will lead the APAC quantum technology market at $5.41 billion by 2027 with 38.5% CAGR

will lead the APAC quantum technology market at by 2027 with 38.5% CAGR Germany will lead the European quantum technology market at $3.6 billion by 2027 with 33.1% CAGR

will lead the European quantum technology market at by 2027 with 33.1% CAGR The global quantum dots market will reach $13.25 billion by 2027, growing a 25.1% CAGR and led by displays

by 2027, growing a 25.1% CAGR and led by displays The quantum sensing market will reach $989 million globally by 2027, nearly twice the size of the quantum imaging market

globally by 2027, nearly twice the size of the quantum imaging market The quantum magnetometer market will reach $925 million globally by 2027, led by superconducting quantum interference devices

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Understanding Quantum Technology

2.2 Quantum Technology Branches

2.3 Quantum Technology Science

2.4 Superposition and Entanglement

2.5 Decoherence and Squeezed States

2.6 Quantum Control and Security

2.7 Virtualization

2.8 Quantum Technology Value Chain

2.9 Quantum Technology Market Factors

2.10 Looming Global Recession and Impact of Covid-19

2.11 Quantum Technology Patent Landscape

2.12 Quantum Technology Competitive Landscape



3.0 Quantum Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Quantum Computing

3.2 Quantum Cryptography Communication

3.3 Quantum Sensing and Imaging

3.4 Quantum Dots Particles

3.5 Quantum Cascade Laser

3.6 Quantum Magnetometer

3.7 Quantum Key Distribution

3.8 Quantum Cloud vs. Hybrid Platform

3.9 Quantum 5G Communication

3.10 Quantum 6G Impact

3.11 Quantum Artificial Intelligence

3.12 Quantum AI Technology

3.13 Quantum IoT Technology

3.14 Quantum Edge Network

3.15 Quantum Blockchain



4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 1QB Information Technologies Inc.

4.2 ABB (Keymile)

4.3 Adtech Optics Inc.

4.4 Airbus Group

4.5 Akela Laser Corporation

4.6 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

4.7 Alpes Lasers SA

4.8 Altairnano

4.9 Amgen Inc.

4.10 Anhui Qasky Science and Technology Limited Liability Company

4.11 Anyon Systems Inc.

4.12 AOSense Inc.

4.13 Apple Inc. (InVisage Technologies)

4.14 Biogen Inc.

4.15 Block Engineering

4.16 Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

4.17 BT Group

4.18 Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd.

4.19 Chinese Academy of Sciences

4.20 D-Wave Systems Inc.

4.21 Emerson Electric Corporation

4.22 Fujitsu Ltd.

4.23 Gem Systems

4.24 GeoMetrics Inc.

4.25 Google Inc.

4.26 GWR Instruments Inc.

4.27 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

4.28 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4.29 Honeywell International Inc.

4.30 HP Development Company L.P.

4.31 IBM Corporation

4.32 ID Quantique

4.33 Infineon Technologies

4.34 Intel Corporation

4.35 KETS Quantum Security

4.36 KPN

4.37 LG Display Co. Ltd.

4.38 Lockheed Martin Corporation

4.39 MagiQ Technologies Inc.

4.40 Marine Magnetics

4.41 McAfee LLC

4.42 MicroSemi Corporation

4.43 Microsoft Corporation

4.44 Mirsense

4.45 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

4.46 M-Squared Lasers Limited

4.47 Muquans

4.48 Nanoco Group PLC

4.49 Nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies GmbH

4.50 Nanosys Inc.

4.51 NEC Corporation

4.52 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

4.53 NN-Labs LLC.

4.54 Nokia Corporation

4.55 Nucrypt

4.56 Ocean NanoTech LLC

4.57 Oki Electric

4.58 Oscilloquartz SA

4.59 OSRAM

4.60 PQ Solutions Limited (Post-Quantum)

4.61 Pranalytica Inc.

4.62 QC Ware Corp.

4.63 QD Laser Co. Inc.

4.64 QinetiQ

4.65 Quantum Circuits Inc.

4.66 Quantum Materials Corp.

4.67 Qubitekk

4.68 Quintessence Labs

4.69 QuSpin

4.70 QxBranch LLC

4.71 Raytheon Company

4.72 Rigetti Computing

4.73 Robert Bosch GmbH

4.74 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (QD Vision Inc.)

4.75 SeQureNet (Telecom ParisTech)

4.76 SK Telecom

4.77 ST Microelectronics

4.78 Texas Instruments

4.79 Thorlabs Inc

4.80 Toshiba Corporation

4.81 Tristan Technologies

4.82 Twinleaf

4.83 Universal Quantum Devices

4.84 Volkswagen AG

4.85 Wavelength Electronics Inc.

4.86 ZTE Corporation



5.0 Quantum Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

5.1 Global Quantum Technology Market 2022 - 2027

5.2 Global Quantum Technology Market by Technology 2022 - 2027

5.3 Quantum Computing Market 2022 - 2027

5.4 Quantum Cryptography Communication Market 2022 - 2027

5.5 Quantum Sensing and Imaging Market 2022 - 2027

5.6 Quantum Dots Market 2022 - 2027

5.7 Quantum Cascade Laser Market 2022 - 2027

5.8 Quantum Magnetometer Market 2022 - 2027

5.9 Quantum Key Distribution Market 2022 - 2027

5.10 Global Quantum Technology Market by Deployment

5.11 Global Quantum Technology Market by Sector

5.12 Global Quantum Technology Market by Connectivity

5.13 Global Quantum Technology Market by Revenue Source

5.14 Quantum Intelligence Market 2022 - 2027

5.15 Quantum IoT Technology Market 2022 - 2027

5.16 Global Quantum Edge Network Market

5.17 Global Quantum Blockchain Market

5.18 Global Quantum Exascale Computing Market

5.19 Regional Quantum Technology Market 2022 - 2027



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

