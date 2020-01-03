Global Quinine Market Review 2015-2018 and Forecast 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quinine Market: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the quinine market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the quinine market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the quinine market on a global level.

As per the report, the global demand for quinine market was valued at approximately USD 804.98 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1,184.15 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.68% between 2019 and 2025.

Quinine is a drug used for the treatment of malaria and babesiosis. Quinine is used to treat malaria due to chloroquine-resistant Plasmodium falciparum when artesunate is not available. Although it is used for the syndrome of restless legs, it is not suggested for this purpose because of the danger of side effects. It can be used intravenously or by oral route. Resistance to quinine is observed in some parts of the globe. Quinine is also used in tonic water which imparts its bitter taste. Quinine was used after thoracoplasty to treat malaria and related febrile conditions, leg cramps triggered by vascular spasm, inner hemorrhoids, varicose veins, and pleural cavities.

Based on mode of administration, the quinine market is segmented into oral administration, intravenous administration, intramuscular administration and others. Among the mode of administration segment, intramuscular segment is most commonly used mode of administration. Based on the application, the market is classified into antimalarial, antipyretic and others. The most dominant application segment is anti-malarial application in terms of revenue.

End user segment of quinine market is further divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. Hospitals application segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018 owing to more inclination of patients towards the hospitals.

Geographically, in 2017, the Middle East and Africa dominated the quinine industry and will continue to develop considerably over the forecast period. High production cinchona, an increasing incidence of malaria, and an increasing amount of fever cases will cascade the development of the sector over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to closely follow the trend. Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the greatest development during the forecast period as a result of rising healthcare spending, rising disposable revenue leading to increased affordability, and increasing patient tendency towards quinine derivatives. High population base in India, improved patient knowledge of malaria, and increased fever causing diseases will further increase market growth.

Some of the key players in quinine market include Alchem International, Van Wankum Ingredients, Arnold Suhr Qimpex, Vital Labs, Cosmos International, Chempro Pharma Private Limited, among others.

