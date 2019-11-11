Global Radar Sensor Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radar Sensor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19.6%. Imaging Radar, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 20.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$19.3 Billion by the year 2025, Imaging Radar will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$780.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$650.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Imaging Radar will reach a market size of US$895.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Airbus Group; Arbe Robotics; Autoliv, Inc.; BAE Systems PLC; Brigade Electronics Group Plc; Continental AG; Delphi Automotive LLP; Denso Corporation; Echodyne Corp.; HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.; Infineon Technologies AG; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; NXP Semiconductors NV; Oculli Corporation; Omniradar B.V.; Robert Bosch GmbH; SAAB AB; Selex ES GmbH; SenZ2 BV; Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH; Terma A/S; Vega Americas Inc.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Radar Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Radar Sensor Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Radar Sensor Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Radar Sensor Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Imaging Radar (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Imaging Radar (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Imaging Radar (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Non-Imaging Radar (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Non-Imaging Radar (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Non-Imaging Radar (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Commercial (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Commercial (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Commercial (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Government (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Government (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Government (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Industrial (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Industrial (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Industrial (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Radar Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Radar Sensor Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Radar Sensor Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Radar Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Radar Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Radar Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Radar Sensor Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Radar Sensor Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Radar Sensor Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Radar Sensor Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Radar Sensor: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: Radar Sensor Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Radar

Sensor in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Radar Sensor Market in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 36: Radar Sensor Market Share Shift in Japan by Vertical:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Radar Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Radar Sensor Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Radar Sensor Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Radar Sensor in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Radar Sensor Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Radar Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Radar Sensor Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Radar Sensor Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Radar Sensor Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Radar Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Radar Sensor Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Radar Sensor Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 50: Radar Sensor Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Radar Sensor Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Radar Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Radar Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Radar Sensor Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Radar Sensor Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: German Radar Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Radar Sensor Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Radar Sensor Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 63: Radar Sensor Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Radar Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Radar Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Radar Sensor Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Radar Sensor in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Radar Sensor Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Radar Sensor: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Radar Sensor Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Radar Sensor in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Radar Sensor Market in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 75: Radar Sensor Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Radar Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Radar Sensor Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Radar Sensor Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Radar Sensor Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Radar Sensor Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for

2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Radar Sensor Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Radar Sensor Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Radar Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Radar Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Radar Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: Radar Sensor Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Radar Sensor Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 92: Radar Sensor Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Radar Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Radar Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Radar Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Radar Sensor Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Radar Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Radar Sensor Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Radar Sensor Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Radar Sensor Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Radar Sensor Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Radar Sensor Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 108: Radar Sensor Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Radar Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Radar Sensor Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Radar Sensor Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Radar Sensor Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Radar Sensor Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for

2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Radar Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Radar Sensor Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Radar Sensor Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Radar Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Radar Sensor Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 120: Radar Sensor Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Radar Sensor: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Radar Sensor Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radar Sensor Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Radar Sensor in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radar Sensor Market in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 126: Radar Sensor Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Radar Sensor Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Radar Sensor Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Radar Sensor Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Radar Sensor Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Radar Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Radar Sensor Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Radar Sensor in US$

Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Radar Sensor Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown

by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Radar Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Radar Sensor Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Radar Sensor Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 140: Radar Sensor Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Radar Sensor Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Radar Sensor Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Radar Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Radar Sensor Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Radar Sensor Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Radar Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Radar Sensor Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Radar Sensor Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 153: Radar Sensor Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Radar Sensor Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Radar Sensor Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Radar Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Radar Sensor Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Radar Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Radar Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Radar Sensor Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Radar Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Radar Sensor Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Radar Sensor Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Radar Sensor Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Radar Sensor Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Radar Sensor: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 170: Radar Sensor Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Radar

Sensor in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Radar Sensor Market in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 174: Radar Sensor Market Share Shift in Iran by Vertical:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Radar Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 176: Radar Sensor Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Radar Sensor Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 179: Radar Sensor Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Radar Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Radar Sensor Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Radar Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Radar Sensor Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Radar Sensor in US$ Million

by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Radar Sensor Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Radar Sensor Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Radar Sensor Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Radar Sensor Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Radar Sensor Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Radar Sensor Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 192: Radar Sensor Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Radar Sensor Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Radar Sensor Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Radar Sensor Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Radar Sensor Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Radar Sensor Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 198: Radar Sensor Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Radar Sensor Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Radar Sensor Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Radar Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Radar Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Radar Sensor Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AIRBUS GROUP

ARBE ROBOTICS

AUTOLIV

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

BRIGADE ELECTRONICS GROUP PLC

CONTINENTAL AG

DENSO CORPORATION

ECHODYNE CORP.

HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO.

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

OCULLI CORPORATION

OMNIRADAR B.V.

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

SAAB AB

SELEX ES GMBH

SENZ2 BV

TERMA A/S

VEGA AMERICAS

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

SMART MICROWAVE SENSORS GMBH



V. CURATED RESEARCH

