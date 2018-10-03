Global Radiant Heating and Cooling Systems Market 2018-2022 with Danfoss, Emerson Electric, MrPEX Systems, REHAU, Uponor & Zehnder Group Dominating

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Radiant Heating and Cooling Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiant heating and cooling systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Radiant Heating and Cooling Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of radiant heating and cooling systems.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing need for energy-efficient cooling and heating systems. The need to achieve higher energy efficiency has led to the increased sales of radiant heating and cooling systems among commercial as well as residential users.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing demand for smart homes and increased development of smart cities. Smart home technologies make use of advanced sensors allowing households to electronically connect appliances including lighting systems, heating and cooling modules, television sets, computers, and camera systems.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high installation cost. The initial upfront costs of procuring and installing radiant heating systems are relatively higher than the costs for forced air heating systems.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key vendors

Danfoss

Emerson Electric

MrPEX Systems

REHAU

Uponor

Zehnder Group

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Hydronic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Electric - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for smart homes and increased development of smart cities

Emergence of smart thermostats

Use of uncoupling technology

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Danfoss

Emerson Electric

MrPEX Systems

REHAU

Uponor

Zehnder Group

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qklr8t/global_radiant?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

