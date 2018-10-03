Global Radiant Heating and Cooling Systems Market 2018-2022 with Danfoss, Emerson Electric, MrPEX Systems, REHAU, Uponor & Zehnder Group Dominating
The "Global Radiant Heating and Cooling Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global radiant heating and cooling systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Radiant Heating and Cooling Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of radiant heating and cooling systems.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing need for energy-efficient cooling and heating systems. The need to achieve higher energy efficiency has led to the increased sales of radiant heating and cooling systems among commercial as well as residential users.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing demand for smart homes and increased development of smart cities. Smart home technologies make use of advanced sensors allowing households to electronically connect appliances including lighting systems, heating and cooling modules, television sets, computers, and camera systems.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high installation cost. The initial upfront costs of procuring and installing radiant heating systems are relatively higher than the costs for forced air heating systems.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- Danfoss
- Emerson Electric
- MrPEX Systems
- REHAU
- Uponor
- Zehnder Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Hydronic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Electric - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for smart homes and increased development of smart cities
- Emergence of smart thermostats
- Use of uncoupling technology
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Danfoss
- Emerson Electric
- MrPEX Systems
- REHAU
- Uponor
- Zehnder Group
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qklr8t/global_radiant?w=5
