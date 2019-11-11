Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Industry
Nov 11, 2019, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiation-Hardened Electronics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$359.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. RHBD, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$888 Million by the year 2025, RHBD will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799477/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, RHBD will reach a market size of US$48.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$104.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BAE Systems PLC; Honeywell Aerospace; Intersil Corporation; Linear Technology Corporation; Maxwell Technologies, Inc.; Microchip Technology, Inc.; Microsemi Corporation; STMicroelectronics; Texas Instruments, Inc.; Xilinx, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799477/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Radiation-Hardened Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Space (Satellites) (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Space (Satellites) (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Space (Satellites) (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Nuclear Power Plants (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Nuclear Power Plants (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Nuclear Power Plants (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: RHBD (Manufacturing Technique) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: RHBD (Manufacturing Technique) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: RHBD (Manufacturing Technique) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: RHBP (Manufacturing Technique) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: RHBP (Manufacturing Technique) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: RHBP (Manufacturing Technique) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Radiation-Hardened Electronics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2009-2017
Table 21: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in the United
States by Manufacturing Technique: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 26: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Canadian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic
Market Review by Manufacturing Technique in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 30: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Technique
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Radiation-Hardened Electronics in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Japanese Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 33: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Market for Radiation-Hardened Electronics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Manufacturing Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Technique for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Radiation-Hardened Electronics in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Chinese Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Technique for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Technique:
2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market by
Manufacturing Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Radiation-Hardened Electronics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 47: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Technique: 2018-2025
Table 50: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Technique: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: French Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 55: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in France by
Manufacturing Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Technique: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Manufacturing Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Technique: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Demand for Radiation-Hardened Electronics in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Italian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Technique for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Technique:
2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market by
Manufacturing Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Radiation-Hardened Electronics in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Radiation-Hardened
Electronics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Manufacturing Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Manufacturing Technique for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Share Analysis by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 77: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 78: Spanish Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Spanish Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic
Market Review by Manufacturing Technique in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 81: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Technique
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 84: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Russia by
Manufacturing Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 89: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Technique: 2018-2025
Table 92: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Technique: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 95: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 100: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in
Asia-Pacific by Manufacturing Technique: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Technique:
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Share Analysis by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Manufacturing Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Technique:
2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 110: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 111: Indian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Indian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic
Market Review by Manufacturing Technique in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 114: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Technique
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 118: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Manufacturing Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Technique:
2009-2017
Table 120: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Radiation-Hardened Electronics in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Radiation-Hardened
Electronics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Manufacturing Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Manufacturing Technique for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Market Share Analysis by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 128: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Radiation-Hardened
Electronics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Latin American Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Technique for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Technique: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
by Manufacturing Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 137: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Technique: 2018-2025
Table 140: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Argentina
in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Technique: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 145: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Brazil by
Manufacturing Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Technique:
2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Share Analysis by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Manufacturing Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Technique:
2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 155: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 156: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Manufacturing Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Rest of
Latin America by Manufacturing Technique: A Historic Review in
US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 161: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Historic Market by Manufacturing Technique in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 168: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing
Technique for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Radiation-Hardened Electronics in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: Iranian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Market for Radiation-Hardened Electronics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Manufacturing Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Technique for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Radiation-Hardened Electronics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 176: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Technique: 2018-2025
Table 179: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Israel in
US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Technique: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Radiation-Hardened
Electronics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Technique for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Technique: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
by Manufacturing Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2009-2017
Table 189: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Manufacturing Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Technique: 2009-2017
Table 192: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Manufacturing
Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Manufacturing Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Technique: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Radiation-Hardened Electronics
Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Radiation-Hardened Electronics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 201: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Technique: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market in Africa by
Manufacturing Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 204: African Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Manufacturing Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
HONEYWELL AEROSPACE
INTERSIL CORPORATION
LINEAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
MICROSEMI CORPORATION
STMICROELECTRONICS
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
XILINX
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799477/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article