Global Radiation Therapy Market - Analysis By Product Type (External Beam RT, Internal Beam RT), By Application, By End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)

Executive Summary

The global radiation therapy market was valued at USD 5216.04 million in the year 2019, according to a research report published in June 2020. The growth of the radiation therapy market will primarily be supported by an Increasing public health spending as cancer is the second most deadly disease in the world, coupled with governments in different countries focusing on improving health facilities to lower cancer mortality rates, which will boost market growth over the forecast period.

United States holds the highest proportion of radiation therapy facilities per million patients globally whereas China has the lowest proportion of radiation therapy facility installations among developing nations, as the country has less than 1 facility per million patients. Hence, the developing economies of the world like India and China holds immense market potential for radiation therapy as there is an acute shortage of radiation therapy centers in the Asia Pacific region.

Under the product segment, External-Beam Radiation Therapy is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to ever increasing cases of Lung cancer, Breast cancer and low cost of cancer treatment by radiation therapy, various companies are focusing on research and development in order to offer better treatment to cancer patients, which will accelerate the Global Radiation Therapy market growth in the coming years.

Hospitals and others followed by clinics attained substantial market share chiefly on the back of growing collaborations or partnership with leading manufacturers with clinics, doctors, surgeons, and hospitals in order to better understand the requirements of consumers and provide them the desired products backed with rising adoption of Radiation Therapy with escalating number of breast cancer cases.

Among the regions, EMEA, followed by Americas and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of leading Radiation therapy equipment manufacturers in the region which are constantly engaged in meeting consumers' demands coupled with growing awareness among people regarding cancer. These factors will be propelling the Radiation Therapy market growth during the period of 2020-2025.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses Radiation Therapy market market By Value.

The report analyses Radiation Therapy market By Product Type (External-Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal-Beam Radiation Therapy).

The report assesses the Radiation Therapy market By Application (Lung cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal cancer, Others).

The report assesses the Radiation Therapy market By End User (Hospitals & Others, Clinics).

The Global Radiation Therapy Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Mexico , Germany , France , United Kingdom , Italy , China , Japan , India ).

) and By Country ( , , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of mergers and acquisitions and presence of companies in Radiation Therapy market. Market share of leading Radiation Therapy manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Product Type, Application Type and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, mergers and acquisitions in Radiation Therapy Market. The companies analysed in the report include Varian Medical System Inc., Elekta AB, Accuray Inc., ViewRay Inc., C. R. Bard Inc., Isoay Inc., Mevion Inc., Optivus Proton Therapy, Hitachi Corporation, Panacea Medical Technologies.

The report presents the analysis of Radiation Therapy market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

Radiation Therapy Equipment Manufacturers

Radiation Therapy Centres

Healthcare Institutes

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

