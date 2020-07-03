Global Radio Frequency Duplexer Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The "Radio Frequency Duplexer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radio frequency duplexer market is currently witnessing strong growth. A radiofrequency (RF) duplexer is an electronic device that is used to simultaneously transmit and receive radio frequency signals through a common antenna port. It consists of two bandpass filters which are connected in a parallel circuit. One filter connects the transmitter with the antenna and the other connects the antenna with a receiver. RF duplexers are compact in size and ensure minimal interaction and degradation of signals. Owing to this, they find extensive applications in the manufacturing of smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, and wireless communication devices.



The growing communications sector, along with increasing usage of consumer electronics across the globe, is among the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing sales of smartphones have boosted the utilization of RF duplexers for improved performance, longer battery life and compatibility with features based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Additionally, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions across industrial, residential and consumer applications is also catalyzing the market growth.



In the electronics sector, RF duplexers are used in the manufacturing of drones, smart wearables, smart home devices, driver-less cars and smart manufacturing tools. Additionally, technological advancements in the wireless communication sector, including the deployment of 5G networks, is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. The increasing adoption of 4G and 5G compatible communication devices is driving the demand for low-frequency antenna macro-cells for more considerable area coverage, which in turn is contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 11% during 2020-2025.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global radio frequency duplexers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the key regional markets? What is the breakup of the market based on the type? What is the breakup of the market based on the application? What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry? What is the structure of the global radio frequency duplexers market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ams AG., API Technologies Corp., Bird Technologies Group Inc., Broadcom Inc., Clearcomm Technologies LLC, CTS Corporation, Johanson Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Oscilent Corporation, Qorvo Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., TDK Corporation, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Radio Frequency Duplexer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



