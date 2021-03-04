Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market to Grow by 985.50 Thousand Units During 2020-2024 | Includes Insights on Major Vendors and Key Product Offerings | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The radio-frequency power semiconductor devices market is expected to grow by 985.50 thousand units during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the radio-frequency power semiconductor devices market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market by Material, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The radio-frequency power semiconductor devices market will witness a Negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth Increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market Participants:

Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc. operates its business through segments such as Semiconductor solutions, Infrastructure software, and IP licensing. The company offers a broad array of radio-frequency components for LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS applications.

Cree Inc.

Cree Inc. operates its business through segments such as Wolfspeed and LED Product. The company offers radio-frequency power semiconductor devices for wireless communication and radar systems across the commercial and military applications.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, Device Solutions, and Other/Elimination and Corporate. The company offers radio-frequency gallium-nitride high-electron-mobility transistor and power amplifier for high-capacity wireless networks.

Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Radio-frequency power semiconductor devices market is segmented as below:

Material

GaN



GaAs



LDMOS

Application

Telecom



Military



Industrial



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The radio-frequency power semiconductor devices market is driven by the development of smart cities. In addition, other factors such as increasing penetration of smart devices are expected to trigger the radio-frequency power semiconductor devices market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

