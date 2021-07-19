Global Radio Over Fiber Market Growth Analysis in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio | Evolving Opportunities with APIC Corp. and DEV Systemtechnik GmbH
Jul 19, 2021, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The radio over fiber market is expected to grow by USD 151.56 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period.
Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES- https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70722
The high dependency of the wireless communication industry on RoF is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, net neutrality will hamper market growth.
Radio Over Fiber Market: Product Landscape
The radio over fiber market share growth by the 0-2.9 GHz segment will be significant during the forecast period. Advantages like low noise figures, compact structure, and efficient power modules make it suitable for the satellite communication network. Furthermore, it offers a high dynamic range, thus helping in the easy transport of satellite signals. Such factors will drive the growth of the 0-2.9 GHz product segment during 2021-2025.
Radio Over Fiber Market: Geographic Landscape
62% of the radio over fiber market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for radio over the fiber market in APAC. APAC has been exhibiting a significant growth rate for radio over fiber market vendors. Factors such as the growing telecom and Satcom industries are accelerating the radio over fiber market growth in APAC. The radio over fiber market share growth in APAC will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions such as North America and Europe.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/radio-over-fiber-market-industry-analysis
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025￼￼
Radio Frequency Cable Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis
Companies Covered:
- APIC Corp.
- DEV Systemtechnik GmbH
- Emcore Corp.
- Global Invacom Group Ltd.
- HUBER+SUHNER AG
- II-VI Inc.
- Intelibs Inc.
- Octane Wireless
- Optical Zonu Corp.
- RFOptic Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform- https://www.technavio.com/request-free-demo?industry=Electrical Components & Equipment
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- 0-2.9 GHz - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 3-7 GHz - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8-17 GHz - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 18-29 GHz - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- >30 GHz - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Satcom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- APIC Corp.
- DEV Systemtechnik GmbH
- Emcore Corp.
- Global Invacom Group Ltd.
- HUBER+SUHNER AG
- II-VI Inc.
- Intelibs Inc.
- Octane Wireless
- Optical Zonu Corp.
- RFOptic Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70722
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article