Global Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market to Reach $12.15 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market 2021-2031 by Product, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global radiofrequency-based devices market will reach $12,158.3 million by 2031, growing by 12.5% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with the growing geriatric population, an increasing focus on enhancing physical appearance, a rising preference for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, and technological advancements supported by the rising R&D investment in healthcare domain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global radiofrequency-based devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Generators

Electrodes

Applicators

Probes

Cannulas

Needles

Other Products

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Pain Management

Aesthetics

Oncology

Cardiology

Gynecology

Other Applications

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialty Clinics

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Selected Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

ALMA Lasers (Sisram Medical Ltd.)

AngioDynamics, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Boston Scientific Corporation

Bramsys Industria e Comercio Ltda

BVM Medical Limited

Conmed Corporation

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure

Diros Technology Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Venus Concept, Inc.

YA-MAN Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



7 Competitive Landscape.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsh3hh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets