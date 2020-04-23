Global Radiology Information Systems Industry

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiology Information Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$414.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7.3%. Integrated, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$615.8 Million by the year 2025, Integrated will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799481/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$19 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$19.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Integrated will reach a market size of US$48.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$71.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Medinformatix, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare GmbH









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799481/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Radiology Information Systems - A Prelude

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Enables the Global

Radiology Information Systems Market to Grow at a Rapid Pace

Aging Population to Drive the Market for RIS

Increasing Spending on Healthcare IT to Spur the Market for RIS

Cloud-based Technology for RIS Gains Ground

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Radiology Information Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Radiology Information Systems Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Radiology Information Systems Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Radiology Information Systems Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Integrated (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Integrated (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Integrated (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Standalone (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Standalone (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Standalone (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Web based (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Web based (Deployment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Web based (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Cloud-Based (Deployment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Radiology Information Systems Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Radiology Information Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Radiology Information Systems Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Radiology Information Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Radiology Information Systems Market in US$ Thousand

in the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 23: United States Radiology Information Systems Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Radiology Information Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Radiology Information Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Radiology Information Systems Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 27: Radiology Information Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 28: Radiology Information Systems Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 29: Radiology Information Systems Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Radiology Information Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Radiology Information Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Radiology Information Systems Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Radiology Information Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Radiology

Information Systems Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 35: Radiology Information Systems Market in Japan in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Radiology Information Systems Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Radiology Information Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Radiology Information Systems Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Radiology Information Systems Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Radiology Information Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 41: Chinese Radiology Information Systems Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 42: Radiology Information Systems Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Radiology Information Systems Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Radiology Information Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Radiology Information Systems Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Radiology Information Systems Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Radiology Information Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Radiology Information Systems Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Radiology Information Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Radiology Information Systems Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Radiology Information Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 51: Radiology Information Systems Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Radiology Information Systems Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Radiology Information Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Radiology Information Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: French Radiology Information Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Radiology Information Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Radiology Information Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Radiology Information Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Radiology Information Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Radiology Information Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: German Radiology Information Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 62: Radiology Information Systems Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 63: German Radiology Information Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Radiology Information Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Radiology Information Systems Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Radiology Information Systems Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Radiology Information Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 68: Italian Radiology Information Systems Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 69: Radiology Information Systems Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Radiology Information

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Radiology Information Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Radiology Information Systems Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Radiology Information Systems Market in US$ Thousand by

Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 74: Radiology Information Systems Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Radiology Information Systems Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Radiology Information Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Radiology Information Systems Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Europe Radiology Information Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Rest of Europe Radiology Information Systems Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 80: Rest of Europe Radiology Information Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Radiology Information Systems Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009,

2019, and 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Radiology Information Systems Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Radiology Information Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Rest of World Radiology Information Systems Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: Radiology Information Systems Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 91: Radiology Information Systems Market Analysis in Rest

of World in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 92: Radiology Information Systems Market in Rest of

World: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of World Radiology Information Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

CARESTREAM HEALTH

CERNER CORPORATION

EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION

MCKESSON CORPORATION

MEDINFORMATIX

PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

SIEMENS HEALTHCARE GMBH

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799481/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

