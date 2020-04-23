Global Radiology Information Systems Industry
Apr 23, 2020, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiology Information Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$414.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7.3%. Integrated, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$615.8 Million by the year 2025, Integrated will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$19 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$19.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Integrated will reach a market size of US$48.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$71.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Carestream Health, Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- Epic Systems Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- McKesson Corporation
- Medinformatix, Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Radiology Information Systems - A Prelude
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Enables the Global
Radiology Information Systems Market to Grow at a Rapid Pace
Aging Population to Drive the Market for RIS
Increasing Spending on Healthcare IT to Spur the Market for RIS
Cloud-based Technology for RIS Gains Ground
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Radiology Information Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Radiology Information Systems Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Radiology Information Systems Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Radiology Information Systems Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Integrated (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Integrated (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Integrated (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Standalone (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Standalone (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Standalone (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Web based (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Web based (Deployment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Web based (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Cloud-Based (Deployment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Radiology Information Systems Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Radiology Information Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Radiology Information Systems Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Radiology Information Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Radiology Information Systems Market in US$ Thousand
in the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 23: United States Radiology Information Systems Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Radiology Information Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Radiology Information Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Radiology Information Systems Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 27: Radiology Information Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 28: Radiology Information Systems Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 29: Radiology Information Systems Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Radiology Information Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Radiology Information Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Radiology Information Systems Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Radiology Information Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Radiology
Information Systems Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 35: Radiology Information Systems Market in Japan in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Radiology Information Systems Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Radiology Information Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Radiology Information Systems Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Radiology Information Systems Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Radiology Information Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 41: Chinese Radiology Information Systems Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 42: Radiology Information Systems Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Radiology Information Systems Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Radiology Information Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Radiology Information Systems Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Radiology Information Systems Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Radiology Information Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Radiology Information Systems Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Radiology Information Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Radiology Information Systems Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Radiology Information Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 51: Radiology Information Systems Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Radiology Information Systems Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: French Radiology Information Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Radiology Information Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: French Radiology Information Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Radiology Information Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Radiology Information Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Radiology Information Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Radiology Information Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Radiology Information Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: German Radiology Information Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 62: Radiology Information Systems Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: German Radiology Information Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Radiology Information Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Radiology Information Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Radiology Information Systems Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Radiology Information Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 68: Italian Radiology Information Systems Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 69: Radiology Information Systems Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Radiology Information
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Radiology Information Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Radiology Information Systems Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Radiology Information Systems Market in US$ Thousand by
Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 74: Radiology Information Systems Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Radiology Information Systems Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Radiology Information Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Radiology Information Systems Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Europe Radiology Information Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Rest of Europe Radiology Information Systems Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 80: Rest of Europe Radiology Information Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 81: Radiology Information Systems Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Radiology Information Systems Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Radiology Information Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Radiology Information Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Rest of World Radiology Information Systems Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: Radiology Information Systems Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 91: Radiology Information Systems Market Analysis in Rest
of World in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 92: Radiology Information Systems Market in Rest of
World: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of World Radiology Information Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS
CARESTREAM HEALTH
CERNER CORPORATION
EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION
MCKESSON CORPORATION
MEDINFORMATIX
PHILIPS HEALTHCARE
SIEMENS HEALTHCARE GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
