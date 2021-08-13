Global Radiotherapy Market Report 2021: Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure Accompanied with Rising R&D Activities to Propel Growth - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radiotherapy Market - Analysis By Procedure (External Radiation, Internal Radiation), Product, Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiotherapy market is forecasted to reach USD 7987.01 Million in the year 2020

Increasing healthcare expenditure on the back of growing disposable income, rapid technological advancements along with high prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the radiotherapy market significantly across the globe.

Further, expanding healthcare infrastructure accompanied with rising R&D activities is expected to propel the radiotherapy market during the forecast period. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a leading trend in the radiotherapy market and is gaining significant popularity in the market. Incorporation of AI innovation in disease care is expected to improve exactness and speed of analysis, help clinical dynamics, and lead to better results.

For instance, Varian Medical Systems, a US-based manufacturer of radiation oncology medical devices, launched Ethos artificial intelligence radiotherapy device. The traditional treatment arranging process takes days to make an improved radiation treatment conveyance plan; however, the new AI advancements are helping to speed up this procedure.

AI is also expected to include deep learning applications in treatment planning, clinical decision support, and automated image-guided adaptive radiation therapy and genomic/radio-biologic data mining, thus supporting the growth of the market. Virtual and remote care via video consultations, online patient portals, patient wellness apps and remote monitoring provide even more data and are being used to overcome shortages of oncologists and to meet patient demands for more access points. Several significant mergers have been taken place in the radiotherapy industry.

For instance, Siemens Healthineers AG has successfully completed the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. With Varian, Siemens Healthineers has the most comprehensive portfolio in the MedTech sector, which offers the company considerable potential for value creation.

With a highly integrated approach, Siemens Healthineers will take the global fight against cancer to a new level. The combined company is creating a unique, highly integrated portfolio of imaging, laboratory diagnostics, artificial intelligence and treatment for the global fight against cancer with significant potential for increased value creation.

The North America region dominates the radiotherapy market. Key factors responsible for ample regional demand of radiotherapy equipment include growing incidence of cancer especially, amongst pediatric patients, favorable reimbursement policies and presence of large multinational companies. In addition, high focus on international sales, mergers and acquisitions by key players in the region along with improving economic conditions is anticipated to drive the market in the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview



2. Impact of COVID-19



3. Global Radiotherapy Market Analysis

3.1 Global Radiotherapy Market Value, 2016-2026

3.2 Global Radiotherapy Market Segmentation By Procedure

3.2.1 External-Beam Radiation Therapy- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

3.2.2 Internal Radiation Therapy- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

3.3 Global Radiotherapy Market Segmentation By Product

3.3.1 Linear Accelerators- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

3.3.2 Proton Therapy- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

3.3.3 Compact Advanced Radiotherapy Systems- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

3.4 Global Radiotherapy Market Segmentation By Application

3.4.1 Breast Cancer- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

3.4.2 Prostate Cancer- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

3.4.3 Lung Cancer- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

3.4.4 Colorectal Cancer- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

3.4.5 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

3.5 Global Radiotherapy Market: Regional Analysis



4. Regional Radiotherapy Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Radiotherapy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

4.1.2 North America Radiotherapy Market - Prominent Companies

4.1.3 Market Segmentation By Procedure (External-Beam Radiation Therapy and Internal Beam Radiation Therapy)

4.1.4 Market Segmentation By Product (Linear Accelerators, Proton Therapy and Compact Advanced Radiotherapy Systems)

4.1.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Others)

4.1.6 North America Radiotherapy Market: Country Analysis

4.1.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Radiotherapy Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

4.1.8 Competitive Scenario of North America- By Country

4.1.9 United States Radiotherapy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

4.1.10 Prominent Companies in Radiotherapy Market

4.1.11 United States Radiotherapy Market Segmentation By Procedure, Product and Application

4.1.12 Canada Radiotherapy Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

4.1.13 Canada Radiotherapy Market Segmentation By Procedure, Product and Application

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing incidence & prevalence of cancer

5.1.2 Range of Healthcare Applications

5.1.3 Increasing Number of Conferences and Symposium to Boost Awareness about Radiation Therapy

5.1.4 Favorable Government Initiatives

5.1.5 Rising healthcare expenditure across developing countries

5.1.6 Technological advancements

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Artificial Intelligence In Radiotherapy

5.2.2 CyberKnife S7 System

5.2.3 Hypofractionation

5.2.4 PreciseART Adaptive Radiation Therapy Option

5.2.5 Tomotherapy Systems, including Radixact, the next generation Tomotherapy platform

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure

5.3.2 Risk of radiation exposure



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Radiotherapy Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Revenues Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6.1.4 Key Players - R&D Expenditures Comparison



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Varian

Elekta

Accuray

Mevion Medical Systems

ViewRay, Inc

Isoray

IntraOp Medical Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Eckert & Ziegler

P-Cure Ltd

