Global Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine Markets report 2019 Featuring Profiles of Accuray, Bayer, C. R. Bard., Eli Lilly and Co, Navidea, Siemens, and Triad Isotopes

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiotherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals and Nuclear Medicine: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Population and human life expectancy are growing globally, spurring more chronic conditions and life-threatening diseases. Obesity, a sedentary lifestyle and a lack of physical activity have further worsened the situation, leading to the increased importance of medical interventions and treatments. Despite incredible advancements in the field of medicine in the last few decades, an unmet need remains for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of aggressive ailments such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and central nervous system disorders.



Since the discovery of radioactivity, it has been recognized that radiation can play a role in the treatment of various diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are a type of radioactive drug that is internally administered and intended for use in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are now a crucial part of the healthcare industry, as they can identify various disease processes much earlier than other diagnostic tests.



Applications of radiopharmaceuticals are growing significantly in the fields of cardiology, neurology, oncology and other medical specialties such as endocrinology, gastroenterology and nephrology, for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Radiopharmaceuticals have also become an inevitable part of personalized medicine. The market for therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals is expected to grow at a steep rate in the coming years, due to growing applications and increased demand.



Growing acceptance and utilization of nuclear medicine scans (i.e., SPECT and PET) and better availability of radiopharmaceuticals due to an increasing number of cyclotrons have significantly contributed to growth in the radiopharmaceutical industry. Innovative technological equipment leading to early and accurate diagnoses, increased awareness of radiopharmaceuticals among physicians and patients and new regulatory approvals of radiopharmaceuticals are other major driving forces for the global radiopharmaceutical market. Furthermore, increasing incidences of different types of cancers across the globe are considered a major driver behind the growth of radiopharmaceuticals and therapeutics.



The Report Includes:

94 data tables and 83 additional tables

An overview of the global market for radiotherapy, radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear medicines

Examination of present and future strategies within the radiopharmaceuticals market, including radiopharmaceuticals for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes

Detailed description of positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and discussion of their applications

Evaluation of market opportunities for external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy and systemic radiotherapy

Coverage of new products launches and product enhancement in the industry

Comprehensive company profiles of major players, including Accuray Inc., Bayer Pharma AG, C. R. Bard Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Siemens Healthcare, and Triad Isotopes Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction: Radiopharmaceuticals

Uses of Radiopharmaceuticals

Evolution and Transition: Radiopharmaceuticals

Introduction: Radiotherapy

Ionizing Radiation

Non-ionizing Radiation

Evolution and Transition: Radiation Therapy

The Discovery Period: 1890s

Kilovoltage Era: 1900 to 1940

Megavoltage Era: 1946 to 1996

Computer-Assisted Era: 1996 to the Present

Market Potential

Regulatory Outlook

United States

Canada

Australia

India

European Union

Investment Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Segmentation Overview

Segmentation by Type: Radiotherapy

Segmentation by Type: Radiopharmaceuticals

Segmentation by Production Method

Segmentation by Technology

Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market, by Application

Geographic Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Trends

Respiratory Gating

Proton Therapy

Carbon Ions

Magnetic Resonance-Driven Linear Accelerator

Drivers

Increasing Aging Population

Increasing Incidence of Life-Threatening Diseases

Increasing Incidences of Cancer

High Incidence of Cancer in Aging Population

Growing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Regions

Advancements in Technology

Growing Focus on Early Diagnosis and Treatment

Launch of New Radiopharmaceuticals and Widening Applications

Increasing Number of Cyclotrons

Increasing Amount of Nuclear Imaging Equipment

High Efficiency of Radiotherapy

Palliative Radiation Therapy

Government Funding

Reimbursement Boosting Market Growth

Restraints and Challenges

Limited Global Supply of Medical Isotopes

Reimbursement Policies

Healthcare Reforms and Budgetary Constraints in Developed Countries

Regulatory Issues

Expensive Equipment

Lack of Trained Professionals

Limited Effectiveness against Metastatic Cancer

Side Effects of Radiation Therapy

Therapeutic Bottlenecks

Opportunities

Developing Countries

Personalized Treatment

Replacement of Old Equipment

Chapter 5 Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Type

Radiotherapy

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Internal Radiation Therapy

Systemic Radiotherapy

Radiopharmaceuticals

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Chapter 6 Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Production Method

Particle Accelerators (Cyclotrons)

Working of Particle Accelerators

Nuclear Reactors

Radionuclide Generators

Production of Radioisotopes through Radionuclides

Chapter 7 Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Technology

External Radiotherapy Market by Technology

Particle Therapy/Proton Beam Therapy

Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) and Fractionated Stereotactic Radiation Therapy

Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

Tomotherapy

Three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D-CRT)

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

Internal Radiotherapy by Technology

Pulsed-Dose-Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy

Low-Dose-Rate Brachytherapy

High-Dose-Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiotherapy by Technology

Comparison between Alpha and Beta Emitters

Chapter 8 Global Radiopharmaceutical and Therapeutics Market by Application

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Treatment Planning for External Beam Radiation

Dosing and Treatment with External Beam Radiation

Electron-Emitting High-Energy Linear Accelerators (LINACS)

Internal Radiation Therapy

Applications of Internal Beam Radiation Therapy

Systemic Radiation Therapy

Applications of Systemic Radiation Therapy

Chapter 9 Geographic Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World (ROW)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Industry Structure

Raw Material Procurement

Quality

Terms and Conditions

Cost-Effective Components

Manufacturing/Development Process

Distributors

End Users

Chapter 11 New Development and Current Situation

Pipeline Products

Current Market Scenario

Current Developments in Radiopharmaceuticals and Therapies

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

U.S. Patent Analysis

European Patent Analysis

Japanese Patent Analysis

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Product Launches

Collaborations, Agreements and Partnerships

Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Accuray Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications Sa (Novartis Co.)

Advanced Medical Isotope Corp. (Now Vivos Inc.)

Alliance Medical Group

Australian Nuclear Science And Technology Organisation

Aytu Bioscience Inc.

Bayer Pharma Ag

Blue Earth Diagnostics Ltd.

Board Of Radiation And Isotope Technology

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

BTG International Ltd.

C. R. Bard Inc. ( Becton Dickinson )

) Cardinal Health Inc.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Coqu Radiopharmaceuticals Corp.

Eckert & Ziegler Bebig

Elekta

Eli Lilly And Co.

Fujifilm Ri Pharma Co. Ltd.

GE Healthcare

IBA Molecular (Now Curium)

Isoray Medical Inc.

Iso-Tex Diagnostics Inc.

Jubilant Draximage Inc.

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Nanothea

National Centre For Nuclear Research Polatom

National Institute For Radioelements (Ire)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Nordion Inc.

NTP Radioisotopes Soc Ltd.

Pharmalucence Inc.

PMB Alcen

Siemens Healthcare Gmbh (Now Siemens Healthineers)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Triad Isotopes Inc.

Varian Medical Systems

Zevacor Molecular

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qh43hv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

