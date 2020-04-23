Global Radome Industry

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Radome market worldwide is projected to grow by US$558.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Product, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Product will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799483/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$28.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Product will reach a market size of US$106.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$94.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Antennas For Communications

Astronics Corporation

Cobham PLC

General Dynamics Corporation

Harbin Topfrp Composite Co., Ltd.

Jenoptik AG

Kelvin Hughes Ltd.

Kitsap Composites

L3 Technologies, Inc.

NORDAM Group, Inc.

Orbital ATK, Inc.

Royal DSM NV

Royal Engineered Composites

Starwin Industries

Tencate Advanced Composites









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799483/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Market Primer

Rapid Rise in Production of Aircrafts and Modernization of

Existing Ones to Drive Growth in Aircraft Radome Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Radome: An Overview

Functions of Radomes

Radome Design and Performance Variables

Types of Radome

Damages Caused to Radomes by Weather

Materials Considered for Radomes

Radome Applications

Ground Radomes

Airborne Radomes

Shipboard Radomes

Global Competitor Market Shares

Radome Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Bio Composite Materials Being Increasingly Used in Aircraft

Radome Applications

Challenges in Development of Radome and its Future in

Commercial Use

Use of Thermoplastic Material in 5G Radome

Polyurethane Foams Usage as Dielectric Materials in Radomes





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Radome Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Radome Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Radome Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Product (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Product (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Product (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Service (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Service (Offering) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Service (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Ground (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Ground (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Ground (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Airborne (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Airborne (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Airborne (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Shipboard (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Shipboard (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Shipboard (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Radome Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Radome Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Radome Market in the United States by Offering:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Radome Market Share Breakdown by

Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Radome Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Radome Historic Demand Patterns in the United States

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 24: Radome Market Share Breakdown in the United States by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Radome Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Radome Historic Market Review by Offering in

US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 27: Radome Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Radome Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Radome Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Radome Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Radome: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: Radome Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Radome Market Share Analysis by Offering:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Radome in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Radome Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Radome Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Radome Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Radome Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Radome Market by Offering: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Radome in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Radome Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Radome Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Radome Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Radome Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Radome Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Radome Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Radome Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 47: Radome Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Offering:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Radome Market Share Breakdown by Offering:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Radome Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Radome Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Radome Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Radome Market in France by Offering: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Radome Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Radome Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Radome Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Radome Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Radome Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Radome Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: German Radome Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Radome Market Share Breakdown by Offering:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Radome Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: German Radome Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Radome Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Radome Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Radome Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Radome Market by Offering: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Radome in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Radome Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Radome Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Radome: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Radome Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Radome Market Share Analysis by

Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Radome in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Radome Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Radome Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Radome Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 77: Radome Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by

Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Europe Radome Market Share Breakdown by

Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Rest of Europe Radome Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Radome Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe Radome Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Radome Market in Asia-Pacific by Offering: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Radome Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Radome Market Share Analysis by

Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Radome Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Radome Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Radome Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Radome Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Rest of World Radome Historic Market Review by

Offering in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: Radome Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Rest of World Radome Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Radome Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of World Radome Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ANTENNAS FOR COMMUNICATIONS

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

COBHAM PLC

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

HARBIN TOPFRP COMPOSITE

JENOPTIK AG

KELVIN HUGHES

KITSAP COMPOSITES

L3 TECHNOLOGIES

NORDAM GROUP, INC.

ORBITAL ATK

ROYAL DSM NV

ROYAL ENGINEERED COMPOSITES

STARWIN INDUSTRIES

TENCATE ADVANCED COMPOSITES

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799483/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

