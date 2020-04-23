Global Radome Industry
Radome market worldwide is projected to grow by US$558.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Product, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Product will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$28.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Product will reach a market size of US$106.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$94.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Antennas For Communications
- Astronics Corporation
- Cobham PLC
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Harbin Topfrp Composite Co., Ltd.
- Jenoptik AG
- Kelvin Hughes Ltd.
- Kitsap Composites
- L3 Technologies, Inc.
- NORDAM Group, Inc.
- Orbital ATK, Inc.
- Royal DSM NV
- Royal Engineered Composites
- Starwin Industries
- Tencate Advanced Composites
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Primer
Rapid Rise in Production of Aircrafts and Modernization of
Existing Ones to Drive Growth in Aircraft Radome Market
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Radome: An Overview
Functions of Radomes
Radome Design and Performance Variables
Types of Radome
Damages Caused to Radomes by Weather
Materials Considered for Radomes
Radome Applications
Ground Radomes
Airborne Radomes
Shipboard Radomes
Global Competitor Market Shares
Radome Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bio Composite Materials Being Increasingly Used in Aircraft
Radome Applications
Challenges in Development of Radome and its Future in
Commercial Use
Use of Thermoplastic Material in 5G Radome
Polyurethane Foams Usage as Dielectric Materials in Radomes
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
