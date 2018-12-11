Global RAID Controller Card Market Report 2018-2022

DUBLIN, Dec 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global RAID Controller Card Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The RAID controller card market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2022.

The declining cost of flash-based storage devices have encouraged enterprises to adopt SSDs for their data storage purposes. SSD manufacturing companies are focusing on the development of technologically advanced products. For instance, NVMe over Internet Protocol (IP) SSD which have an on-drive storage scheme is being developed by Huawei Technologies.

PCIe based QLC Intel SSD D5-P4326 was introduced by Intel in 2018. This SSD can store 32 TB of data. HyperX Savage Exo, an external SSD offered by Kingston Technology comes in 480 GB and 960 GB variants and is based on 3D triple level cell (TLC) NOT-AND (NANAD) flash memory. Several data centers are expected to switch to SSDs due to the reduction in prices of SSDs during the forecast period. This will create a demand for SSD RAID controller cards which, in turn, will drive market growth.

Market Overview

Increasing adoption of cloud-based storage services

Cloud based storage services store data in data centers. The global data center market is expected to witness an exponential growth at a CAGR of almost 14% during 2017-2019. Cloud based storage service providers are expanding their cloud operations to cater to this growing demand for cloud storage. The servers and storage devices used in data centers are integrated with RAID controller cards. Therefore, the growing adoption of cloud-based services will boost the growth of RAID controller cards market during the forecast period.

Focus on consolidation of data centers

Several enterprises are adopting IaaS to reduce the size of their data centers and thereby reduce their OPEX. The adoption of a common cloud platform by software companies will result in consolidation of data centers and reduce the need for individual data centers. The total number of data centers will also decrease due to the virtualization of data centers. This will result in deceasing demand for RAID controller cards which, in turn, will hamper market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of companies such as Broadcom, and Dell Technologies. Factors such as the growing adoption of cloud-based storage services, will provide considerable growth opportunities to RAID controller card companies. Broadcom, Dell Technologies, FUJITSU, IBM, and Intel are some of the major companies covered in this report.

