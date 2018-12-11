Global Railway Connectors Markets Through 2018-2023 - Increased Number of Passengers Opting for Railways as Mode of Transport

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Railway Connectors Market by Application (Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs), Electric Multiple Units (EMUs), Light Rails/Trams, Subways/Metros, Passenger Coaches), Platform, Component, Connector Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of railway connectors market is estimated to be valued at USD 801.9 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% in 2023.

Some of the major driver's factors contributing to an increased number of passengers opting for railways as a mode of transport, adoption of driverless trains by several countries. These factors are expected to provide growth drivers for the market in the near future.

The development of new and advanced systems suitable for complex data communication, and development of intelligent rail systems and incorporation of big data in the rail industry manufacturing are some of the opportunities impacting the growth of the railway connectors market.

Based on application, the Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) segment is estimated to dominate the railway connectors market in 2018 with a share of 36.8%. This segment was valued at USD 295.4 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach USD 393.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period.

Apart from a general overview of the major companies in this segment, this report also provides financial analysis, products, services, and the key developments of the major players in the industry.

TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Amphenol Corporation (US), Molex Incorporated (US), ITT (US), Smith's Interconnect (US), Fischer Connectors (Switzerland), Schaltbau (Germany) are some of the leading players covered in the railway connectors market report.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Railway Connectors Market, 2018-2023

4.2 Railway Connectors Market, By Platform

4.3 Railway Connectors Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Drivers

5.3.1 Increased Number of Passengers Opting for Railways as Mode of Transport

5.3.2 Increased Demand for Different Types of Wagons

5.3.3 Adoption of Driverless Trains By Several Countries

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Development of New and Advanced Systems Suitable for Complex Data Communication

5.4.2 Development of Intelligent Rail Systems and Incorporation of Big Data in the Rail Industry

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 High Overhaul and Maintenance Costs of Rolling Stocks

5.5.2 Increased Complexity in Train Systems Due to Wiring



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Railway Connectors Evolution

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Digital Technology for Signaling Equipment

6.3.1.1 Wi-Fi Services

6.3.1.2 On-Board Entertainment

6.3.2 Communication/Computer-Based Train Control (CBTC)

6.3.3 Integrated IP Based Passenger Information System for Rolling Stock Application

6.3.4 Rugged Connectors

6.3.5 Automatic/Integrated Train Control (ATC)

6.3.6 High-Voltage Solutions for Railway Technologies

6.4 Regulatory Landscape

6.4.1 Component Design

6.4.2 Railway Operations

6.4.2.1 Durability

6.4.2.2 Reparability

6.4.3 Manufacturing

6.4.3.1 Raw Material

6.4.3.2 Reproducibility



7 Railway Connectors Market, By Connector Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Broad Level Connectors/PCB Connectors

7.3 Power Connectors

7.4 RF/HF Coaxial Connectors

7.5 Data Connectors

7.6 Pogo Pin Connectors/Spring Load Connectors

7.7 Modular & Mix Connectors



8 Railway Connectors Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Connectors Body

8.2.1 Circular

8.2.2 Rectangular

8.3 Backshell

8.3.1 Composite

8.3.2 Metallic



9 Railway Connectors Market, By Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Rolling Stock

9.3 Signaling/Infrastructure



10 Railway Connectors Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Diesel Multiple Units (DMUS)

10.3 Electric Multiple Units (EMUS)

10.4 Light Rails/Trams

10.5 Subways/Metros

10.6 Passenger Coaches



11 Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Mexico

11.2.3 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 France

11.3.3 UK

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Switzerland

11.4 Asia Oceania

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Australia

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 South Africa

11.5.2 UAE

11.5.3 Egypt

11.5.4 Iran

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.2 Russia



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Developments

12.3.2 Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 TE Connectivity

13.2 Amphenol Corporation

13.3 Molex Incorporated

13.4 ITT

13.5 Smiths Interconnect

13.6 Fischer Connectors

13.7 Esterline Technologies

13.8 Schaltbau

13.9 Sichuan Yonggui Science & Technology

13.10 TT Electronics

13.11 Nexans

13.12 Stubli Electrical Connectors

13.13 Harting Technology



