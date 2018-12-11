Global Railway Connectors Markets Through 2018-2023 - Increased Number of Passengers Opting for Railways as Mode of Transport
The "Railway Connectors Market by Application (Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs), Electric Multiple Units (EMUs), Light Rails/Trams, Subways/Metros, Passenger Coaches), Platform, Component, Connector Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market size of railway connectors market is estimated to be valued at USD 801.9 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% in 2023.
Some of the major driver's factors contributing to an increased number of passengers opting for railways as a mode of transport, adoption of driverless trains by several countries. These factors are expected to provide growth drivers for the market in the near future.
The development of new and advanced systems suitable for complex data communication, and development of intelligent rail systems and incorporation of big data in the rail industry manufacturing are some of the opportunities impacting the growth of the railway connectors market.
Based on application, the Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) segment is estimated to dominate the railway connectors market in 2018 with a share of 36.8%. This segment was valued at USD 295.4 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach USD 393.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period.
Apart from a general overview of the major companies in this segment, this report also provides financial analysis, products, services, and the key developments of the major players in the industry.
TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Amphenol Corporation (US), Molex Incorporated (US), ITT (US), Smith's Interconnect (US), Fischer Connectors (Switzerland), Schaltbau (Germany) are some of the leading players covered in the railway connectors market report.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Geographic Scope
1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Railway Connectors Market, 2018-2023
4.2 Railway Connectors Market, By Platform
4.3 Railway Connectors Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Drivers
5.3.1 Increased Number of Passengers Opting for Railways as Mode of Transport
5.3.2 Increased Demand for Different Types of Wagons
5.3.3 Adoption of Driverless Trains By Several Countries
5.4 Opportunities
5.4.1 Development of New and Advanced Systems Suitable for Complex Data Communication
5.4.2 Development of Intelligent Rail Systems and Incorporation of Big Data in the Rail Industry
5.5 Challenges
5.5.1 High Overhaul and Maintenance Costs of Rolling Stocks
5.5.2 Increased Complexity in Train Systems Due to Wiring
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Railway Connectors Evolution
6.3 Technology Trends
6.3.1 Digital Technology for Signaling Equipment
6.3.1.1 Wi-Fi Services
6.3.1.2 On-Board Entertainment
6.3.2 Communication/Computer-Based Train Control (CBTC)
6.3.3 Integrated IP Based Passenger Information System for Rolling Stock Application
6.3.4 Rugged Connectors
6.3.5 Automatic/Integrated Train Control (ATC)
6.3.6 High-Voltage Solutions for Railway Technologies
6.4 Regulatory Landscape
6.4.1 Component Design
6.4.2 Railway Operations
6.4.2.1 Durability
6.4.2.2 Reparability
6.4.3 Manufacturing
6.4.3.1 Raw Material
6.4.3.2 Reproducibility
7 Railway Connectors Market, By Connector Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Broad Level Connectors/PCB Connectors
7.3 Power Connectors
7.4 RF/HF Coaxial Connectors
7.5 Data Connectors
7.6 Pogo Pin Connectors/Spring Load Connectors
7.7 Modular & Mix Connectors
8 Railway Connectors Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Connectors Body
8.2.1 Circular
8.2.2 Rectangular
8.3 Backshell
8.3.1 Composite
8.3.2 Metallic
9 Railway Connectors Market, By Platform
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Rolling Stock
9.3 Signaling/Infrastructure
10 Railway Connectors Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Diesel Multiple Units (DMUS)
10.3 Electric Multiple Units (EMUS)
10.4 Light Rails/Trams
10.5 Subways/Metros
10.6 Passenger Coaches
11 Regional Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Mexico
11.2.3 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 France
11.3.3 UK
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Switzerland
11.4 Asia Oceania
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.5 Australia
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.5.1 South Africa
11.5.2 UAE
11.5.3 Egypt
11.5.4 Iran
11.6 Rest of the World
11.6.1 Brazil
11.6.2 Russia
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 New Product Developments
12.3.2 Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 TE Connectivity
13.2 Amphenol Corporation
13.3 Molex Incorporated
13.4 ITT
13.5 Smiths Interconnect
13.6 Fischer Connectors
13.7 Esterline Technologies
13.8 Schaltbau
13.9 Sichuan Yonggui Science & Technology
13.10 TT Electronics
13.11 Nexans
13.12 Stubli Electrical Connectors
13.13 Harting Technology
