Global Railway Couplers Market Report 2019-2023 - Concept of Virtually Coupled Trains is Gaining Traction

The railway couplers market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.

The concept of virtually coupled trains is gaining traction in the railway couplers market. This concept allows trains to run closer together without any physical contact. The use of existing railway network can be increased by virtual coupling because the coupling takes place while in motion by using a rendezvous maneuver. Virtual coupling can increase the efficiency of railway freight services by reducing the transport cost and time.

Moreover, virtually coupled trains occupy one slot compared to several by freight trains running separately. Although the concept of virtual coupling is in the research and development stage, it is expected to gain popularity during the forecast period and boost the growth of railway couplers market.

Investments in new railway projects

Several countries are investing in railway projects to improve their domestic and international connectivity and logistics channels. The Government of India has approved multiple railway projects including new lines and doubling of existing lines. China is also investing heavily in the development railway networks between several Asian and European countries as part of its Belt and Road initiative. Similarly, multiple new railway projects are under planning, development, and construction stages in various countries. Thus, the investments in new railway projects is driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Delay in the execution and development of railway projects

Railway projects require huge investments which makes them a major cost burden for the national economy. This leads to frequent delays in project implementation and huge time gaps between planning, start of construction, and completion. These delays in execution of railway projects affect the demand for railway couplers which in turn hampers the growth of the market.

The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of companies such as Dellner Couplers, and Escorts the competitive environment is intense. Factors such as the investments in new railway projects, will provide considerable growth opportunities to railway coupler manufacturers. Dellner Couplers, Escorts, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL, Titagarh Wagons, and Voith are some of the major companies covered in this report.

