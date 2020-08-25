Global Railway Traction Motor Market Analysis 2020, Featuring Profiles of Key Players ABB Ltd., Alstom Holdings SA, Bombardier Inc., Caterpillar Inc and Hyundai Motor Co

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Railway Traction Motor Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The railway traction motor market is poised to grow by $1.66 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. This report on the railway traction motor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.



The market is driven by railway infrastructure development in Asian countries and the introduction of new railway projects. This study identifies the increased demand for rail logistics due to rising trade activities as another prime reason driving market growth during the next few years.



The railway traction motor market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscape.



The railway traction motor market covers the following areas:

Railway traction motor market sizing

Railway traction motor market forecast

Railway traction motor market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading railway traction motor market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Alstom Holdings SA, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Siemens AG, Toshiba International Corp., and Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH. Also, the railway traction motor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

DC motors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

AC motors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Synchronous motors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Alstom Holdings SA

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Bombardier Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Siemens AG

Toshiba International Corp.

Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH



