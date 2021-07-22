Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market by Product (Reagents, Kits, Automated Identification System, PCR, Mass Spectrometry), Method (Growth, Nucleic Acid, Viability), Applications (Clinical Diagnosis, Pharma, Environmental) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rapid microbiology testing market is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2026 from USD 4.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

The reagents and kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the rapid microbiology testing market, by product, during the forecast period



The rapid microbiology testing market is segmented instruments, reagents and kits and consumables based on product. In 2020, the reagents and kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the rapid microbiology testing market. The increased focus on the early detection of infectious disease is a major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.



Food and beverage testing segment accounted for the highest CAGR



Based on applications, the rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into clinical disease diagnosis, food and beverage testing, pharmaceutical and biological drug testing, environmental testing, cosmetics and personal care products testing, research applications and other applications. In 2020, the food and beverage testing segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the increased incidence of infectious disease and cancer of rapid microbiology testing market to serve a large patient pool.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the rapid microbiology testing market



The global rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the technological advancements, increased funding on R&D, increasing government efforts to increase awareness about early disease detection, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various APAC countries, and the presence of high-growth markets in the region are driving the growth of the rapid microbiology testing market in this region.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ljg6o

